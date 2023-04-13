Celebrate Bengali New Year at these 7 restaurants in Kolkata

It’s true that Bengalis can make every festival their own and celebrate it with the same pomp. And when it’s a Bengali festival, the madness multiplies. Bengali New Year is just around the corner and we bring you the one way to celebrate that comes most naturally to us- through food.

Amidst the heat waves and humidity, Kolkata is getting ready to welcome the Bengali New Year in its own style. Wearing new clothes on this day is a custom. And where do we go getting all decked up? To go out and eat, duh! We have curated a list of all the restaurants in Kolkata that are perfect for visiting on Poila Boishakh, aka, the first day of Baisakh, or the New Year.

Restaurants in Kolkata to visit on Bengali New Year

Chowman

For authentic Chinese cuisine along with a touch of Bengali this New Year, head over to Chowman. Spread throughout the city with 26 outlets, Chowman has been a pioneer in establishing the dominance of Chinese cuisine in the city. The special menu features dishes like Prawn in Mustard Sauce, Mountain Chilli Prawn, Kolkata Style Chilli Chicken, Chilli Crab Claws, small bites of Golden Fried Fish and many more delicious delights.

Where: Multiple outlets

When: 12 noon till midnight

Contact: 18008902150

Cost: INR 1000/- + taxes for two

The Corner Courtyard

One of the most favourite cafes in Kolkata is hosting a Baishakhi menu for the auspicious day of Bengali New Year. While the eatery stays true to its style of food, it has also introduced a dash of Bangaliyana. The menu features Mushroom Cappuccino Soup, Broccoli Almond Soup, Beetroot Salad, Fish Finger, Fish and Chips, Tempura Prawn, Aqua Pizza, Baked Bengal Bhetki, Peruvian Bhetki, Lamb Tagine & Achari Fish. After all, what’s a Bengali without their fish?

Where: 92, Sarat Bose Rd, Hazra, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700026

When: 7 April-15 April, 8:00 am-11:45 pm

Contact: +91 99039 99567

Cost: INR 1499 plus taxes without alcohol and INR 2499 with alcohol per person

Club Fenicia

The Poila Baisakh Special Menu at Club Fenicia is a lunch buffet that celebrates the spirit of the Bengali New Year like no other. Bringing the best of Bengali food, the buffet features a lot of cultural delights. Starting from Narkel diye Mochar Chop and Dhakai Murgh kebab to delectable main course dishes like Luchi Ar Aloor Dum, Chhanar Mohima, and Murshidabad Mutton Dum biryani, served with an assortment of Indian breads. Moving on to desserts, they have Nabadwip Mistilal Doi, Mihidana, Sitabhog and much more.

Where: Godrej Waterside, Tower 1, DP Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700091

When: 15 April, 12:00 pm to 4:00pm

Contact: +91 79801 91955

Cost: INR 1199 plus taxes per person without alcohol and INR 2500 with alcohol, INR 499 plus taxes per kid

Tipsy Tiger

They are featuring Poila Baisakh Buffet Specials, celebrating the festivities. The menu is as lavish as it can get. Some of the items you can expect are the Tok Doi er chop, Mochar Cutlet, Topse Machh Bhaja, Zakaria Street Mutton Haleem, and several other Bengali home foods. There’s also going to be a live phuchka and churmur counter and a mixed chaat counter.

Where: THE MERIDIAN, NETGURU, E2/5, GP Block, Sector V, SALTLAKE, Kolkata, West Bengal 700091

When: 15 April, 12.30 pm to 5:00 pm

Contact: +91 91470 56661

Cost: INR 1099 plus taxes without alcohol, INR 1599 plus taxes with alcohol

Bakstage Gourmet

Offering a Poila Boishakh buffet, Bakstage Gourmet in Salt Lake is all set to embrace the spirit of the Bengali New Year. Soups, Salads and Chaat Counter for appetisers, Sarshe Diye Bhapa Maach, Sonali Moong Dal, Mochar Ghonto, Echorer Dalna, Kolkata Mutton Biryani, Chicken Chaap, Paneer Paturi and more Bengali delicacies for the main course. End the meal on a sweet note with dessert options such as Jalbhara Sandesh, Kachagolla, Kheer Kadam, Chena Jalebi, Monolova Malpua and more.

Where: 1st Floor, Street Number 17, EN Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700091

When: 15 April

Contact: +91 98305 52117

Cost: INR 2000 +taxes per person with unlimited soft Beverages & Classic Mocktails

Warehouse Café

This Poila Boishakh, dig into mouth-watering bites like Gondhoraj Malai Fish Tikka, Darjeeling Pork Momo, Bhetki Kabiraji, Pokchoy Wrapped Steamed Shorshe Bhetki, Aam Kasundi Paneer Tikka, Pulled Jackfruit Tacos, Chingri Malai Curry, Mango Coconut Tres Leches and much more. Book your slots before they run out.

Where: 4th Floor, South City Mall, Prince Anwar Shah Rd, South City Complex, Jadavpur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700032

When: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am from 7 April-13 April; 12:00 pm- 1:00 am on 14 and 15 April

Contact: +91 98361 96969

Cost: INR 1200 plus taxes without alcohol, INR 2400 plus taxes with alcohol for one

Lord of the Drinks

You might have been heading to this place just or its drinks, but come Bengali New Year and LOD is ready with its Bengali surprise! An array of lip-smacking festive delicacies grace the menu. On the menu are Aam Kasundi Paneer Tikka, Fried Hilsa, Tangra Style Garlic Chilli Crab, Darjeeling Pork Pot Stickers With Spicy Peanuts Dip, Poha Crusted Chicken With Raw Mango Chilli Salsa, Pokchoy Wrapped Gondhoraj Steamed Chicken, Kolkata Ghugni Tacos, Bhetki Paturi, Daab Chingri, Kosha Mangsho With Basanti Pulao, Rasmalai Creme Brulee and more.

Where: South City Mall, Fourth, Kolkata, West Bengal 700068

When: 12:00 pm -12:00 am from 7 April-14 April, 12:00 pm-1:00 am on 15 April

Contact: +91 98315 68080

Cost: INR 1200 plus taxes without alcohol, INR 2400 plus taxes with alcohol for one

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; All other images: Courtesy restaurants and Instagram