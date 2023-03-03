facebook
Home > Dining > Food > Best old-school breakfast spots to hit up early in the morning in Bangalore
Best old-school breakfast spots to hit up early in the morning in Bangalore
Dining
03 Mar 2023 08:15 AM

Best old-school breakfast spots to hit up early in the morning in Bangalore

Eshita Srinivas

From pillowy idlis to crispy dosas – Bangalore’s breakfast platter features a medley of South India’s best flavours and textures. If you’ve yet to experience it, go the local route and pop by these old-school spots in the city.

In Bangalore, residents wake up to piping-hot cups of filter coffee – with the city’s rendition often being touted as the best of its kind in the country. The fragrant concoction pairs like a dream with ghee-laden dosas, hearty rava idlis, and crispy vadas. Not to mention, golden masala dosas. Some, however, choose to go the English route with a sausage-eggs-toast affair. Regardless of which is more your speed, there’s plenty of vintage restaurants in the city to explore in the wee hours of the morning. A quintessential experience, really, considering how a common 6:00 am sight is long lines right outside holes-in-the-wall for a quick bite. Whether you’re sick of your cereal ritual or would like to get a taste of the local way of life, here’s looking at a few spots to hit up.

Best places in Bangalore for some good old-fashioned breakfast

Veena Stores

First set up as a local condiments store in 1977, Veena Stores is now one of the city’s most beloved breakfast spots. The menu boasts of delicious, melt-in-the-mouth idlis that come with a unique mint-coriander-coconut chutney. Other popular features include vadas, kesari bath, and bisi bele  bath. Be sure to head there early since you’re bound to find yourself waiting for a while.

Address: 183, Margosa Rd, Malleswaram, Bengaluru
Contact: +91 80233 44838

Central Tiffin Room

One of the most recommended spots for dosa in the city, this establishment has been around since the 1920s. The secret to its popularity? Buttery golden dosas that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, with the most flavourful potato filling. The bajjis and maddur vada are also popular. Pair them with a glass of their strong filter coffee. Be sure to line up early as wait times can quickly pile up during rush hours – particularly in mornings over the weekend.

Address: 7th Cross, Margosa Road, Malleshwaram, Bangalore
Contact: +91 80233 17531

Vidyarthi Bhavan

This vintage restaurant has been serving the most scrumptious dosas for a little over 75 years now. These are crisp and golden on the outside, thick and fluffy on the inside – accompanied by flavourful potato sagu and chutney. Servers navigate plates stacked atop each other around tables, making for quite the unique dining experience. If dosa isn’t quite your thing, give the kesari bath and medu vada a try. Their filter coffee is phenomenal and alone worth a visit – reason enough for it to make it to the list of the best spots for breakfast in Bangalore.

Address: 32, Near Gandhi Bazaar Circle, Basavanagudi, Bangalore
Contact: +91 80266 77588

Chikkanna Tiffin Room

Serving up delicious breakfast since 1965, Chikkanna Tiffin Room is one of the most recommended dining spots in the city. The menu highlight, like with others so far, is the dosa, served with ghee and gunpowder (podi). The podi idlis, mini masala dosas, sponge dosas, and open dosa with saagu are quite popular as well. And as always, don’t miss out on the filter coffee, which comes strong and sweetened just right.

Address: 4th Main Road, Subramanyaswamy Temple Street, Kumar Park West, Seshadripuram, Bangalore
Contact: +91 98863 64466

Mahalakshmi Tiffin Room

With nearly a century of service to its name, Mahalakshmi Tiffin Room is home to the city’s most delicious benne dosa. This includes both masala and plain, which come with the iconic green chutney. Also popular here are the idlis, rava idlis, set dosas, vadas, carrot halwa, and sagu puri. The filter coffee here has a cult following. The secret to a perfect plate here reportedly lies in their recipes – passed down generations. Don’t miss out!

Address: 85/1, DVG Road, Near National College, Basavanagudi, Bangalore
Contact: +91 80229 06305

Indian Coffee House

This old-school establishment is one of the best for a sip of filter coffee. Established in 1957, the space transports you in time, with yesteryear portraits on the walls, service staff clag in red and white, and coffee – filter, of course – served in traditional cups and saucers. Paired with masala dosa, beetroot cutlets, and eggs on toast – breakfast here promises to be satisfying. Besides, it’s ridiculously affordable.

Address: 19, Ground Floor, Church Street, Bangalore
Contact: +91 80255 87088

Airlines Hotel

In the heart of the city, this spot is always brimming with college students and office goers who are on a smoke break. The allure? Tall glasses of freshly-brewed coffee, piping-hot dosas, chow chow bath, kesari bath, and thalis. The ambiance, airy and breezy is quite quintessentially Bangalore – and allows for conversations to flow. Don’t miss out.

Address: 4, Madras Bank Road, Off Lavelle Road, Lavelle Road, Bangalore
Contact: +91 80222 18776

Koshy’s

Rounding out this list is the city’s go-to for an English breakfast. This vintage restaurant has withstood the test of time, having served patrons for decades. This includes popular historian Ramachandra Guha. Popular on the menu are the chicken liver toast, bacon omelette, mushroom toast, and vegetable cutlet. But the eggs-toast-sausage combination that the space offers has a following of its own. This would be incomplete without a sip of the filter coffee, freshly brewed and strong. No surprises why it’s one of the best spots for breakfast in Bangalore.

Address: 39, St. Marks Road, Bangalore
Contact: +91 80222 13793

Which of these spots are you headed to for breakfast this weekend?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands

Bangalore restaurants in bangalore Breakfast in Bangalore
Best old-school breakfast spots to hit up early in the morning in Bangalore

Eshita Srinivas

Eshita is a food, alcohol, travel, and entertainment writer who spends her days thinking of the next big trend to write about. She’s a communication graduate with bylines in Conde Nast Traveller India, GQ India, Deccan Herald, and Girls Buzz. When not at work, you’re likely to find her hunting for a good read or charting out the perfect itinerary for a solo trip across Asia.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.