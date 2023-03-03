Best old-school breakfast spots to hit up early in the morning in Bangalore

From pillowy idlis to crispy dosas – Bangalore’s breakfast platter features a medley of South India’s best flavours and textures. If you’ve yet to experience it, go the local route and pop by these old-school spots in the city.

In Bangalore, residents wake up to piping-hot cups of filter coffee – with the city’s rendition often being touted as the best of its kind in the country. The fragrant concoction pairs like a dream with ghee-laden dosas, hearty rava idlis, and crispy vadas. Not to mention, golden masala dosas. Some, however, choose to go the English route with a sausage-eggs-toast affair. Regardless of which is more your speed, there’s plenty of vintage restaurants in the city to explore in the wee hours of the morning. A quintessential experience, really, considering how a common 6:00 am sight is long lines right outside holes-in-the-wall for a quick bite. Whether you’re sick of your cereal ritual or would like to get a taste of the local way of life, here’s looking at a few spots to hit up.

Best places in Bangalore for some good old-fashioned breakfast

Veena Stores

We can go back & forth about who makes best versions of these three items. But we’ll all have to agree that, without a doubt, Veena stores in Bangalore kicks major ass. That chutney has healing properties. pic.twitter.com/7OiMaCInjl — Vikas Navratna (@vikasnavaratna) March 11, 2022

First set up as a local condiments store in 1977, Veena Stores is now one of the city’s most beloved breakfast spots. The menu boasts of delicious, melt-in-the-mouth idlis that come with a unique mint-coriander-coconut chutney. Other popular features include vadas, kesari bath, and bisi bele bath. Be sure to head there early since you’re bound to find yourself waiting for a while.

Address: 183, Margosa Rd, Malleswaram, Bengaluru

Contact: +91 80233 44838

Central Tiffin Room

The line outside the iconic CTR 😮

(Central Tiffin Room)- one of the oldest South Indian breakfast places in Bangalore 🍱 Established in 1920. pic.twitter.com/QHMW8ifK6H — JSK (@JaskaranKapany) February 19, 2023

One of the most recommended spots for dosa in the city, this establishment has been around since the 1920s. The secret to its popularity? Buttery golden dosas that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, with the most flavourful potato filling. The bajjis and maddur vada are also popular. Pair them with a glass of their strong filter coffee. Be sure to line up early as wait times can quickly pile up during rush hours – particularly in mornings over the weekend.

Address: 7th Cross, Margosa Road, Malleshwaram, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80233 17531

Vidyarthi Bhavan

the much-awaited visit to the legend. 📍Vidyarthi Bhavan, Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/oQJtOfDixz — Abhishek Mudgal (@AbhishekMudgal_) December 23, 2021

This vintage restaurant has been serving the most scrumptious dosas for a little over 75 years now. These are crisp and golden on the outside, thick and fluffy on the inside – accompanied by flavourful potato sagu and chutney. Servers navigate plates stacked atop each other around tables, making for quite the unique dining experience. If dosa isn’t quite your thing, give the kesari bath and medu vada a try. Their filter coffee is phenomenal and alone worth a visit – reason enough for it to make it to the list of the best spots for breakfast in Bangalore.

Address: 32, Near Gandhi Bazaar Circle, Basavanagudi, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80266 77588

Chikkanna Tiffin Room

Mini dose at CHIKKANNA TIFFIN ROOM is a happy drug during Bengaluru rains ♥️ 📍https://t.co/zG8EbGehrV pic.twitter.com/g60DaB4fwW — Lakshmi Narayan (@Lakshmiiie) May 17, 2022

Serving up delicious breakfast since 1965, Chikkanna Tiffin Room is one of the most recommended dining spots in the city. The menu highlight, like with others so far, is the dosa, served with ghee and gunpowder (podi). The podi idlis, mini masala dosas, sponge dosas, and open dosa with saagu are quite popular as well. And as always, don’t miss out on the filter coffee, which comes strong and sweetened just right.

Address: 4th Main Road, Subramanyaswamy Temple Street, Kumar Park West, Seshadripuram, Bangalore

Contact: +91 98863 64466

Mahalakshmi Tiffin Room

Sunday Breakfast MTR Bangalore pic.twitter.com/23I0lL2SeC — Lt Col Sanjay Mishra🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Sanani22) January 19, 2020

With nearly a century of service to its name, Mahalakshmi Tiffin Room is home to the city’s most delicious benne dosa. This includes both masala and plain, which come with the iconic green chutney. Also popular here are the idlis, rava idlis, set dosas, vadas, carrot halwa, and sagu puri. The filter coffee here has a cult following. The secret to a perfect plate here reportedly lies in their recipes – passed down generations. Don’t miss out!

Address: 85/1, DVG Road, Near National College, Basavanagudi, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80229 06305

Indian Coffee House

Old Bangalore vibes at the Indian coffee house. pic.twitter.com/9tuilxszSg — Soni Amrite (@Soniabhay6) June 18, 2022

This old-school establishment is one of the best for a sip of filter coffee. Established in 1957, the space transports you in time, with yesteryear portraits on the walls, service staff clag in red and white, and coffee – filter, of course – served in traditional cups and saucers. Paired with masala dosa, beetroot cutlets, and eggs on toast – breakfast here promises to be satisfying. Besides, it’s ridiculously affordable.

Address: 19, Ground Floor, Church Street, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80255 87088

Airlines Hotel

Sunday, Cubbon Park, Airlines Hotel, Bangalore Club, Friends. Enuff said……❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zbJhuFnNNl — Carona Mohapatra (@carona_m) January 24, 2021

In the heart of the city, this spot is always brimming with college students and office goers who are on a smoke break. The allure? Tall glasses of freshly-brewed coffee, piping-hot dosas, chow chow bath, kesari bath, and thalis. The ambiance, airy and breezy is quite quintessentially Bangalore – and allows for conversations to flow. Don’t miss out.

Address: 4, Madras Bank Road, Off Lavelle Road, Lavelle Road, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80222 18776

Koshy’s

Visited Iconic Koshy’s Coffee shop in Bangalore, (Parade cafe) . Lt Jawaharlal Nehru, Nikita Khrushchev, and even good old Queen Elizabeth II visited this place . Reminded me too Delhi Coffee home . pic.twitter.com/9F8nQSWjDM — Abhishek Dutt (अभिषेक दत्त ) (@duttabhishek) February 28, 2023

Rounding out this list is the city’s go-to for an English breakfast. This vintage restaurant has withstood the test of time, having served patrons for decades. This includes popular historian Ramachandra Guha. Popular on the menu are the chicken liver toast, bacon omelette, mushroom toast, and vegetable cutlet. But the eggs-toast-sausage combination that the space offers has a following of its own. This would be incomplete without a sip of the filter coffee, freshly brewed and strong. No surprises why it’s one of the best spots for breakfast in Bangalore.

Address: 39, St. Marks Road, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80222 13793

Which of these spots are you headed to for breakfast this weekend?

