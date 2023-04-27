Restaurants in Bangalore with buffets that will send you straight into a food coma

From free-flowing street food to all-you-can-eat salads, and authentic Indian delicacies to classic Chinese creations – the garden city has it all. We’re eating our way through the best buffets in Bangalore.

Few things spell culinary decadence like all-you-can-eat feasts. Across the world, they’ve come to underline hotel breakfasts and wedding dinners. This tryst with dining extravagance is a long-standing one, with royal records and classic art featuring tables of nobles bursting with wine, bread, and meat. History also notes the origin of the term being French, translating to sideboard furniture where food was placed. Later, it was used to denote self-service affairs. Then in 1946, Herbert Cobb McFonald from Las Vegas introduced a meal that allowed patrons to sample a range of hot and cold entrees.

Today, spaces that offer the same – from hole-in-the-wall establishments to fine-dining restaurants are ubiquitous in the United States. Closer home, a few spots offer this experience – spanning a range of mains, desserts, and drinks. While some stick to their roots, serving up decadent Indian dishes, others explore Asian delights and Western grills. Call it a growing appetite for varied choices or the allure of community dining – but these have truly found a place in the dining-out habits of many. If you’re in the market to pig out, here’s our reckoner of the best buffets in Bangalore.

Whet your appetite for buffets at these restaurants in Bangalore

Jalsa

A one-of-a-kind space in the city, Jalsa by veteran actress Shefali Shah offers a carnival-like affair in a 7,500 sq. ft space in Jayanagar. A vegetarian affair, the live food counters feature popcorn, cotton candy, corn fritters, tandoori aloo, momos, teppanyaki noodles, dahi papdi, chole kulche, Burmese khao suey, sarson ka saag, jalebi and much more! For dessert, we recommend the jalebis, kulfi, ice golas, and carrot halwa. The meal pairs well with their range of teas, coffees, juices, and other refreshing concoctions. Combine this with Ferris wheels, imitation swings, carousels, astrology sessions, and impromptu choreographed dances to popular Bollywood tunes and you’ve got yourself an unforgettable dining experience.

Address: Jalsa, Level 6, Bangalore Central Mall, JP Nagar, Bangalore

Contact: +91 99007 80664

Sattvam Restaurant

Reportedly one of the largest buffet restaurants in Bangalore, Sattvam brings the most jaw-dropping spreads to the table. With an emphasis on Ayurvedically sound, seasonal foods – the feast features options like matar pulao, puliogare, tomato shorba, kakori seekh, dhokla, curd rice, guava fruit gravy, chaat, chole bhature, pizzas, the works. There are live pasta stations to pop by as well. For dessert, the chocolate fountain, ghewar, payasam and malpua come highly recommended. Add to that a breezy 10,000 sq. ft space and bustling atmosphere. If you’re on the lookout for a soulful dining experience, this one’s it.

Address: 35, 4 & 5th Floor, J.M Plaza, Opposite Shell Petrol Bunk, Sadashiv Nagar

Contact: +91 78150 02550

Barbeque Nation

One of the country’s most popular buffet destinations has made a place in the dietary habits of Bangalore over the past few years. The space is believed to have introduced India to over-the-table live barbeque grills. These are embedded in the table. The price is fixed and the options are endless – spanning Indian and international cuisines, vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights. The cajun potatoes, mutton seekh, fish chilli, and barbeque prawns come highly recommended. As do their desserts. Best part? There are several outlets across the city, so you’re never too far away from a grand feast.

Address: 1/4, Ground Floor, Lido Mall, Swami Vivekanand Road, Ulsoor, Bangalore

Contact: +91 70242 53640

AB’s – Absolute Barbecues

Another wildly popular barbecue spot in the city, Absolute Barbecues has Indian delicacies, exotic meats, continental classics, and decadent desserts on offer. You could choose to grill your starters at the live grill on your table and move on to other options which include mains like chicken biryani, mutter paneer, butter chicken, tandoori roti, snacks like aloo tikki chaat, dahi puri, and kulchas, salads, soups, and more. For dessert, there’s saffron phirni, jalebis, pastries, brownies, pudding, cheesecakes, and Swiss rolls, amongst others. You’re bound to get a bang for your buck with this one.

Address: Industrial Layout 1st Main, Koramangala 5th Block, Bangalore

Contact: +91 73373 83765

Chutney Chang

Reportedly Bangalore’s ‘longest’ buffet, Chutney Chang brings over 50 varieties of dishes to the table. This includes a very delicious, comforting fusion of Indo-Chinese cuisines with popular options being the pan shots, Chinese tea, tawa pudding, raj kachori, and chocolate wontons. There’s also a range of rice and noodle creations, live chaat counters, salads, and starters to explore. Like a few others on this list, this establishment has branches across the city.

Address: 31, HM Eleganza, Museum Road, Church Street, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80400 01234

Which of these buffet spots are you headed to on your next dining adventure?

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock