Bookmark the 10 best cafes near Hauz Khas for your next visit

Hauz Khas Village is one of the most popular hangout spots in Delhi. Dotted with restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs, tea rooms and what not, you will never be disappointed if you’re headed here. All you need is a couple of free hours to spend time and Hauz Khas will give you the best options. Here we are looking at the best cafes near Hauz Khas Village where you can chill, brunch or even dine.

An artsy neighbourhood in Delhi, Hauz Khas Village has a diverse mix of fashion boutiques, quaint cafes, clubs and galleries. The adjacent Hauz Khas Fort is the other major attraction here, giving this entire place a vibe of history, culture and contemporary pizzazz. These best cafes near Hauz Khas just live up to the entire feel of the place. So, whether you need to grab a cup of artisanal tea, or get some drinks with friends, or just want to walk around and explore, Hauz Khas won’t disappoint. Save the list for your next Hauz Khas visit!

Best cafes in Hauz Khas Village