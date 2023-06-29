facebook
Bookmark the 10 best cafes near Hauz Khas for your next visit
29 Jun 2023

Bookmark the 10 best cafes near Hauz Khas for your next visit

Sreetama Basu
Bookmark the 10 best cafes near Hauz Khas for your next visit
Bookmark the 10 best cafes near Hauz Khas for your next visit

Hauz Khas Village is one of the most popular hangout spots in Delhi. Dotted with restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs, tea rooms and what not, you will never be disappointed if you’re headed here. All you need is a couple of free hours to spend time and Hauz Khas will give you the best options. Here we are looking at the best cafes near Hauz Khas Village where you can chill, brunch or even dine.

An artsy neighbourhood in Delhi, Hauz Khas Village has a diverse mix of fashion boutiques, quaint cafes, clubs and galleries. The adjacent Hauz Khas Fort is the other major attraction here, giving this entire place a vibe of history, culture and contemporary pizzazz. These best cafes near Hauz Khas just live up to the entire feel of the place. So, whether you need to grab a cup of artisanal tea, or get some drinks with friends, or just want to walk around and explore, Hauz Khas won’t disappoint. Save the list for your next Hauz Khas visit!

Best cafes in Hauz Khas Village

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Mia Bella
Mia Bella

Price for two - INR 2500

A local favourite spot for date night and romantic brunches, Mia Bella will remind you of the white and turquoise-themed Santorini. One of its highlights is the rooftop seating overlooking the lake, making it an ideal spot for conversations and bonding. Their lip-smacking food is their other highlight. You should definitely try their Penne Picante, Veg Cheese Balls, Artichoke Pizza, Spinach Lasagne, Wild Mushroom Risotto, and Chicken Stroganoff.

Address
50E 2nd Floor, Hauz Khas Fort Rd, Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
Phone
+91 84482 01901
Check out Mia Bella here

2 /10

Lama Kitchen - Himalayan Cook House
Lama Kitchen - Himalayan Cook House

Price for two - INR 1500

Head to Lama Kitchen for traditional and authentic Nepalese, Bhutanese and Tibetan cuisine. While the interiors and the balcony seating are one of the best things about this place, their food unquestionably grabs the spotlight. The Lama platters, Wai Wai Bhel, Sadeko, Bhuteko, Datshi are some of the best things to try here.

Address
50 A, 2nd Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
Phone
+91 98111 64861
Check out Lama Kitchen here

3 /10

Elma’s Bakery and Kitchen
Elma’s Bakery and Kitchen

Price for two - INR 1800

With the Victorian charm and the aroma of freshly baked breads, bacon loaves and scones filling the air, Elma’s Bakery and Kitchen is as much a treat to your olfactory senses as it is to your taste buds. Try their open Danish sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas and platters to make the most of your visit here.

Address
2nd Floor, 31, Hauz Khas Rd, Above Chumbak, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
Phone
+9111 4608 0533
Check out Elma's here

4 /10

The Tea Room by Blossom Kochhar
The Tea Room by Blossom Kochhar

Price for two - INR 1200

There are not many tea rooms in the city, but this one completely lives up to the concept that tea rooms are. Adorned with white walls, sheer curtains, book shelves, and a lot of indoor plants, this place is for the calm and quiet afternoons. They have a range of teas (duh!), pancakes, sandwiches and so on, that won’t disappoint.

Address
No 1, above Blossom Kochhar Earth to Bottle, Part 1, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
Phone
+9111 4081 7655
Check out The Tea Room by Blossom Kochhar here

5 /10

Social
Social

Price for two - INR 1900

Thanks to Imtiaz Ali, this place needs no introduction even to non-Delhiites. But for Delhiites, Hauz Khas Social has been a long standing favourite much before the film Tamasha happened. This bar-cum-cafe also doubles up as a co-working space. In fact, Hauz Khas Social was one of the first places that revolutionised the concept of working from a cafe.

Address
Hauz Khas Tank Plot 9A & 12, 24/1, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
Phone
+91 78386 52814
Check out Social here

6 /10

Coast Cafe
Coast Cafe

Price for two - INR 1800

A personal favourite, Coast Cafe serves authentic Kerala food. For people who are fans of Kerala cuisine and its exotic spices, Coast Cafe is a haven. After you have had a serving of their delicious appams, dig into their Sukha Mutton Fry, Prawn Moilee and Chilli Red Snapper Curry. You will definitely come back again, for more.

Address
2nd & 3rd Floor, above OGAAN,H2, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
Phone
+9111 4160 1717
Check out Coast Cafe here

7 /10

Kunzum Travel Cafe
Kunzum Travel Cafe

The wanderlust theme is not the only unique thing about this cafe. They run on a ‘Pay What You Like’ model that lets people from all walks of life come together to bond over their delicious coffee and exchange stories. This cafe runs completely on donations, so the next time you are in the area make sure you drop by!

Address
T-49, GF, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
Phone
+91 88002 00268
Check out Kunzum Travel Cafe here

8 /10

Matchbox
Matchbox

If you are looking for a place to groove to music and let your hair down, or just grab some drinks with your friends, head over to Matchbox. With eclectic cocktails and an array of food items like Pork Fry, Pork Ribs, Chicken Lasagna, Chicken Lollypop, and Chicken Nuggets, Matchbox makes for the perfect Saturday night hangout spot! They also host live music nights.

Address
Building 9A, 3rd floor, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
Phone
+91 98730 47109
Check out Matchbox here

9 /10

Masha- The Record Room
Masha- The Record Room

Price for two - INR 2700

This casual dining place in Hauz Khas offers North Indian, Italian, Chinese, and Thai cuisines. While their interiors are tastefully done, the outdoor seating overlooking the lush greenery and lake takes the limelight. They host live music performances as well. Their Peri Chicken andChicken Malai Tikka are unmissable.

Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Address
9A, The Record Room, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
Phone
+91 87997 72212
Check out Masha The Record Room here

10 /10

Cravity
Cravity

Price for two - INR 1600

This bakery cum cafe makes some of the most amazing pizzas and pastries in South Delhi. This is nestled in the corner of a residential neighbourhood, making it ideal for when you want to have a slow day away from loud music and crowds. While their chocolate desserts are amazing, their bowl of Khao Suey will make you forget all your stress!

Image: Courtesy Cravity

Address
A 15A, 1, Block A, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
Phone
+9111 4750 7979
Check out Cravity here

All Images: Courtesy Instagram, Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

cafes in delhi Hauz Khas Village best places in delhi
Bookmark the 10 best cafes near Hauz Khas for your next visit

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   

