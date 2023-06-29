Bookmark the 10 best cafes near Hauz Khas for your next visit

Hauz Khas Village is one of the most popular hangout spots in Delhi. Dotted with restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs, tea rooms and what not, you will never be disappointed if you’re headed here. All you need is a couple of free hours to spend time and Hauz Khas will give you the best options. Here we are looking at the best cafes near Hauz Khas Village where you can chill, brunch or even dine.
An artsy neighbourhood in Delhi, Hauz Khas Village has a diverse mix of fashion boutiques, quaint cafes, clubs and galleries. The adjacent Hauz Khas Fort is the other major attraction here, giving this entire place a vibe of history, culture and contemporary pizzazz. These best cafes near Hauz Khas just live up to the entire feel of the place. So, whether you need to grab a cup of artisanal tea, or get some drinks with friends, or just want to walk around and explore, Hauz Khas won’t disappoint. Save the list for your next Hauz Khas visit!
Best cafes in Hauz Khas Village
A local favourite spot for date night and romantic brunches, Mia Bella will remind you of the white and turquoise-themed Santorini. One of its highlights is the rooftop seating overlooking the lake, making it an ideal spot for conversations and bonding. Their lip-smacking food is their other highlight. You should definitely try their Penne Picante, Veg Cheese Balls, Artichoke Pizza, Spinach Lasagne, Wild Mushroom Risotto, and Chicken Stroganoff.
Head to Lama Kitchen for traditional and authentic Nepalese, Bhutanese and Tibetan cuisine. While the interiors and the balcony seating are one of the best things about this place, their food unquestionably grabs the spotlight. The Lama platters, Wai Wai Bhel, Sadeko, Bhuteko, Datshi are some of the best things to try here.
With the Victorian charm and the aroma of freshly baked breads, bacon loaves and scones filling the air, Elma’s Bakery and Kitchen is as much a treat to your olfactory senses as it is to your taste buds. Try their open Danish sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas and platters to make the most of your visit here.
There are not many tea rooms in the city, but this one completely lives up to the concept that tea rooms are. Adorned with white walls, sheer curtains, book shelves, and a lot of indoor plants, this place is for the calm and quiet afternoons. They have a range of teas (duh!), pancakes, sandwiches and so on, that won’t disappoint.
Thanks to Imtiaz Ali, this place needs no introduction even to non-Delhiites. But for Delhiites, Hauz Khas Social has been a long standing favourite much before the film Tamasha happened. This bar-cum-cafe also doubles up as a co-working space. In fact, Hauz Khas Social was one of the first places that revolutionised the concept of working from a cafe.
A personal favourite, Coast Cafe serves authentic Kerala food. For people who are fans of Kerala cuisine and its exotic spices, Coast Cafe is a haven. After you have had a serving of their delicious appams, dig into their Sukha Mutton Fry, Prawn Moilee and Chilli Red Snapper Curry. You will definitely come back again, for more.
The wanderlust theme is not the only unique thing about this cafe. They run on a ‘Pay What You Like’ model that lets people from all walks of life come together to bond over their delicious coffee and exchange stories. This cafe runs completely on donations, so the next time you are in the area make sure you drop by!
If you are looking for a place to groove to music and let your hair down, or just grab some drinks with your friends, head over to Matchbox. With eclectic cocktails and an array of food items like Pork Fry, Pork Ribs, Chicken Lasagna, Chicken Lollypop, and Chicken Nuggets, Matchbox makes for the perfect Saturday night hangout spot! They also host live music nights.
This casual dining place in Hauz Khas offers North Indian, Italian, Chinese, and Thai cuisines. While their interiors are tastefully done, the outdoor seating overlooking the lush greenery and lake takes the limelight. They host live music performances as well. Their Peri Chicken andChicken Malai Tikka are unmissable.
This bakery cum cafe makes some of the most amazing pizzas and pastries in South Delhi. This is nestled in the corner of a residential neighbourhood, making it ideal for when you want to have a slow day away from loud music and crowds. While their chocolate desserts are amazing, their bowl of Khao Suey will make you forget all your stress!
All Images: Courtesy Instagram, Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock