Enjoy a cup of coffee and delicious snacks at these best new cafes in Delhi

Want to head out for a nice cuppa with some friends? Check out the best cafes in Delhi that will make all your social gatherings in 2023 all the more special.

Summer or winter, spending time out for a nice, delicious meal is always fun. If you’re looking for something casual, cute cafes are great to meet with friends or grab a bite. Freshly baked goods and a cup of strong, hot and (if you like it) sweet coffee is always enjoyable, and we’ve found just the places to grab your cuppa at!

Whether you’re alone or with company, visiting a cafe is a fun experience. Getting a hot beverage, sitting by the window and reading a book (or winding up work), meeting a potential client or employer/employee or going on a date at one of those picturesque eateries in the city, cafes serve all social purposes. With their classic, clean aesthetic, most of these spaces are designed to let your creative juices flow and bring you a sense of calm. So, If you love visiting cafes and sampling coffees and goodies as much as we do, check out the best new cafes that have opened up in Delhi-NCR in 2023. We assure you, this will be a trip you won’t regret.

Best new cafes in Delhi in 2023

January 2023

Smoke House Deli, Gurugram

Smoke House Deli has launched its 11th outlet in NCR. Among the city’s best-loved European cafes, this outpost has a whimsical feeling to it. This, combined with an eclectic menu, makes for a truly exciting experience. The cafe presents itself as a perfect contrast to its surroundings, with tall arches and portals. Big windows let in ample light, making the place look bright and airy. And the menu, with its signature thin-crust pizzas, freshly rolled and handmade pastas and eggs for breakfast, will make for a wholesome, nourishing and delicious meal!

Where: M3M International Financial Center, Shop No. R3 025, Ground & Mezzanine Floor, Sector 66, Badshahpur, Gurugram

Time: 11:00 am to 12:00 am

Average Cost: Rs 2,000 for two (without alcohol)

Must-try: Hand made pastas, European cuisine

House of Migo

Located in Noida, House of Migo brings back childhood nostalgia with some of your favourite meals. From hand-crafted pastas to delightful artisanal mains and the finest pizzas in town, the restaurant serves up an array of delicacies that will delight your tastebuds.

Where: Shop 203, 2nd Floor, To – Day, Logix Blossom Green GH 01, Sector 135, Noida

Time: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 96434 56909 / +91 99111 82245

Average Cost: Rs 1,200 for two

Must-try: Hand made pastas, pizzas, desserts

December 2022

We know December is long gone. However, there are some favourite new cafes of ours that we simply cannot stop visiting in 2023.

Hard Rock Cafe

The latest Hard Rock Cafe in India, this one’s located at the popular Janpath Road in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Like all its other outlets, this one, too, boasts of its live performances stage, delectable snacks and refreshing beverages. Accommodating upto 122 guests, Hard Rock Cafe is the address you need to be at for all your groovy party sessions. Witness the best in live entertainment at Delhi’s hotspot for all things fun, as you walk through the cafe’s corridors, lined with memorabilia of popular musicians such as Shakira, Elton John and so many more. This is not all – their signature dishes such as burgers, bar bites and more will ensure that your night out is fun and vibrant.

Where: Showroom No.1, Atma Ram Mansion, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Mandi House

Time: 12:00 pm to 1:00 am

Contact: +91 11 4471 3414/+91 73034 41525

Average Cost: Rs 2,800 for two (approx, without alcohol)

Must-try: Burgers, bar snacks, desserts

Andrea’s Eatery

The newly relaunched outlet opened its doors in December last year. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes to its patrons, ranging from dimsums, baos, grills and more, inspired by Andrea Pauro’s travels across the globe. Signature dishes such as Andrea’s Sushi Roll, Grilled Norwegian Salmon, Tom Yum Sea Bass, Spinach Ricotta Ravioli and Eight Textured Chocolate Cake will make for an indulgent culinary experience. The restaurant can seat 80 people, and its bar can whip up some of the most refreshing beverages for a relaxing afternoon or a fun, vibrant evening.

Where: Shop 48A-51, First Floor, Select Citywalk Mall, Saket

Time: 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 85888 23873

Average Cost: Rs 1,900 for two

Must-try: Katsu Chicken Curry, Spinach Ricotta Ravioli, Mushroom Lasagna, Butter Garlic Prawns, Jasmine Rice

Hero Image: Courtesy of daan evers/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy of Kris Atomic/Unsplash