Sip coffee and indulge in meaningful conversations at these new cafes in Mumbai

There is something very peaceful about Mumbai cafes — it is a place for everyone. Whether you are looking for a quiet corner to read a book alone or looking for a relaxing place to catch up with your friends, cafes in Mumbai are the best place to hang out. Not only do these delis offer a great range of coffees and impressive menus, but the ambience is so quaint that you’d want to spend hours at these cafes.

The best part is that these cafes in Mumbai are open till late at night. So if at all, you are someone who is craving good food at midnight but don’t want to spend too much money, you can head to the nearest café around you and enjoy a scrumptious meal. Some of the most visited cafes in the city are Kala Ghoda Café, Prithvi Café, Leopold Café, Candies, and Leaping Windows to name a few.

While these are the busiest cafes in Mumbai, there are also quite a few new entries in the market every month. We have curated a list of the best new cafe openings in Mumbai for you to check out. Visit them the soonest to have a great time over a delicious cup of coffee and good food.

Best new cafes in Mumbai – January

Grounded – Bandra

Yuvika Wadhawan, who is just 18, is the brainchild behind Grounded. The café located in Bandra is a cosy place where people can come, converse and share their experiences over their favourite brews, food and desserts. The must-haves on their all-day menu include dishes like Californian Benedict, which is a quirky twist on the classic egg benedict, their New York-style beef burger is served with their in-house bread and it is as juicy as it can get. Those with a sweet tooth can try the Cruffin, which is a combination of a croissant and muffin. The food menu is complemented by an extensive coffee menu, made with beans sourced from select estates and different roasts.

Address: Natalwalla bungalow, 41, B.J road, Bandstand, Bandra

Timings: Tuesday – Sunday: 4:00 pm – 12:00 am

Contact: +91 9167931010

Isvara Cafe – Khar

If you are looking for an open-air and pet-friendly cafes in the suburbs, then Isvara will be the new hot spot for you. The menu offers some of the best Indian-Continental food including delicious mezze platters, healthy chicken buddha bowl, pesto & sundried fettuccine, amongst many more. The cafe also has an elaborate tea menu available in hot and iced options.

Address: Ground Floor, 21st Road, Khar

Timings: Tuesday – Sunday: 8:30 am – 11:00 pm | Monday: 12:00 pm-11:00 pm

Contact: +91 9137222751

Kind Cafe – Bandra

A cafe that focuses on connecting with your to mind, body and soul through food — Kind cafe is all about that. This place is an amazing spot for casual catch-ups, working or even celebration. Enjoy choosing from a unique array of salads and warm bowls curated to keep macronutrients in balance. A must-have is their signature chickpea chiller.

Address: Manju Villa, Waterfied Road, Linking Road, Bandra West

Timings: 10:00 am – 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 9820437775

Bay Leaf Cafe – Juhu

Juhu has an all-new restaurant which is welcoming everyone for an immersive global culinary experience with first-of-its-kind ambience of the tropics and good food. From smoothie bowls and overnight soaked oat jars, to multi gran dosa to yummy crepes, Bayleaf Café has something for everyone to enjoy. Their Mexican burrito bowls, Kashmir valley paneer tikka, juicy burgers and cheesy pizzas are also a must try. Sip a cup of coffee, tea or a mocktail with the delicious food.

Address: Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu

Timings: 8:00 am – 11:30 pm

Contact: +91 8454944954

