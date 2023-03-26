6 iconic cake shops in Kolkata with the choicest selection of desserts

When it comes to food, Bengalis speak a different language. But when it comes to desserts and bakeries in Kolkata, or anything remotely sweet, we speak a language only the heart understands. That’s because desserts don’t go to our tummy, they go straight to the heart. The best cake shops in Kolkata are long standing proof of the same.

Kolkata loves its mishti, true. But these bakeries are a testament that we love our baked goodies as well. The best cake shops in Kolkata are so iconic that they are synonymous with the city. Some of them are much older than independent India and were originally opened to cater to the British officials. Laced with unending stories, cakes and cookies and the lingering smell of fresh bakes, these cake shops are iconic for more reasons than one. Let’s look at some of the best bakeries in Kolkata.

Iconic cake shops in Kolkata

Nahoum and Sons

This cake shop in Kolkata dates back to 1902, and a personal favourite. One of those rare places that hasn’t lost its charm (or quality) over the years, this place was set up by Nahoum Israel Mordecai, a Jew from Baghdad. This bakery in Kolkata is still run by the same family, currently by the third generation.

Address: F20, Bertram St, New Market Area, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700087

Must haves: Lemon Tarts, Chicken Patty, Eclair, Chicken Puff, Sandwiches, Christmas special Plum Pudding Cake, Baklavas and Cheese Puffs

Kookie Jar

Ask any person in the city with a sweet tooth about their top five best cake shops in Kolkata, and Kookie Jar will inevitably find its way on that list. First started at Rawdon Street in Kolkata, there are many branches across the city now. Even though their paninis and ice-creams are as amazing as they can be, their pastries and chocolate-coated biscuits are to die for.

Address: Ground Floor Express Tower 42A, Auckland Road, Shakespeare Sarani Rd, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017

Must haves: Chocolate Boat, Chocolate Pyramids, Mocha Biscuit, Praline Swiss Roll, Chocolate Praline Pastry, Chicken Shawarma, Chicken Puff

Flurys

The one place that needs no introduction, Flurys is the OG cake shop in Kolkata, that was established back in 1927 as a British tearoom. Situated in the bustling neighbourhood of Park Street, the aroma of freshly baked pastries and croissants will transport you to another world. One of the best cake shops in Kolkata, this place is so famous that it gets people from neighbouring states to queue up around Christmas.

Address: 18A, Park St, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071

Must haves: White Chocolate Cheesecake, Rum balls, White Chocolate and Cranberry Brownie, English Breakfast, Apple Pie

Saldanha Bakery

Want a taste of Goa in Kolkata? Head over to this cake shop in Kolkata run by the Saldanha family, who still operate out of the kitchen of their home. But don’t get fooled, their dense and rich and plum cakes laden with spices and dry fruits will take you to a foodgasm from where there’s no coming back.

Address: 19, Nawab Aetfbdur Rahman St, Haji Md. Mohsin Square, Esplanade, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016

Must haves: Choco Walnut, Walnut Cake, Rich Fruit Cake, Brownies, Chicken Sandwich, Cakes

Mrs Magpie

Once you step in, obsessed is the word you’ll associate with. Known for their tasty macarons, cupcakes, and cakes, this bakery in Kolkata has become a go-to for most post-meal outings or birthday cakes. The best thing about this place is that no matter which outlet you visit, they will always get you in a festive mood.

Address: 570, Lake Terrace Rd, near Vivekananda park, Golpark, Extension, Keyatala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Must haves: Coronation Chicken Sandwich, Peanut Butter Cupcake, Gingerbread, Apple Cinnamon Pie, Chicken Pot Pie, Marzipan

Mio Amore

This bakery has a chain of outlets in Kolkata. This is our good ol’ Monginis we grew up with. Iconic for more reasons than one, but this was the go-to for all middle class kids for all birthday parties. The fact they are running successfully even today speaks volumes.

Address: Every corner of the city

Must haves: Chicken Pizza, Cheese sandwich, Butterscotch Pastry, Mango Pastry, Mutton Singhara, Paneer Puff

All Images: Courtesy Instagram