10 places for the best cendol in Klang Valley’s KL and PJ today

We’ve spoken about our love for chendol (or cendol) time and time again, mostly because it’s the perfect dessert for the sweltering heat in Singapore. But it’s not just our island that offers the delicious versions of the heritage dessert. Across the causeway is a similar story, where locals are turning to these best bowls of cendol in Klang Valley’s KL, Selangor, and beyond for reprieve from the heat and humidity.
Malaysians’ love for street food is second to none, and given the tropical weather there, the chances of it being unbearably warm every day is high. But that’s not the only reason why cendol has become the go-to traditional dessert in the country. And while it sounds relatively simple in its components – shaved ice that’s topped with coconut milk, gula melaka, and green rice flour jelly – purists would know that a good bowl of chendol is hard to come by.
This popular sweet treat can usually be found in various street vendors around town, whether in KL or PJ, but the best cendol stalls are often teeming with crowds of people looking to snag a bowl before the stall sells out. Each bowl varies from vendor to vendor, a few of which have even been known to get creative. While many offer the classic rendition, some may also include toppings like glutinous rice, corn, azuki beans, or even jackfruit to name a few. During and around durian season, you’ll even get generous lashings (or even whole seeds) of the pungent fruit as topping, making it one of the best times to indulge in cendol when in KL.
Often times, a cendol vendor will also come with an additional stall that serves up a delicious plate of rojak for a perfectly balanced afternoon snack.
For the best version of this dessert with the freshest ingredients, head to these spots in KL and PJ.
10 places for the best cendol in Klang Valley’s KL, PJ and Subang Jaya today:
Arguably an OG in its own right, this humble hawker stall located within the Madras Lane Hawkers in Chinatown easily tops our best cendol in KL – heck, make that the Klang Valley – list. Very little is known about the vendor as it has mostly operated through word of mouth, but what is assured is the quality of its cendol. Here, you’ll also notice the green rice flour jelly taking on a much lighter colour as compared to many others on the list, thanks to an additional ingredient called sayur manis, a popular leafy vegetable native to Southeast Asia.
Durian lovers, you’ll want to make a beeline for this one. D.MasKing’s Musang King Durian Cendol is one of their most popular items on the menu – and for good reason. Topped with Mao Shan Wang durians from their very own orchards in Bentong and Raub in Pahang, D.MasKing promises its durian cendol to be fresh and at the highest standard.
As its name suggests, Cendol Durian Runtuh is one of the few places that still serves up a great big bowl of cendol topped off with thick, fleshy pieces of durian and sweet corn too, all at a reasonable price of RM14 (INR 253.12). This combination is a match made in heaven in the warm summer’s heat, with the icy cendol cooling your body with every bite of the fleshy, indulgent durian.
A stall with a cult-like adoration from its loyal followers, Ah Keong’s ABC & Ice Cendol Stall is arguably one of the best places to get both cendol and air batu campur (ABC). The stall is located next to a 7-Eleven, right behind the YMCA of Kuala Lumpur Hostel. Be sure to head there early as the cendol is known to run out.
Well known in Malaysia as one of the best cendols in the Klang Valley, Nyonya Cendol Café’s namesake dish is carefully prepared everyday using handmade ingredients. Here, a mountain of finely shaved ice is topped with luscious coconut milk and extra thick pandan worms that add bite to the refreshing dessert. Better yet it’s in a mall, which means that it’s much cooler and comfortable environment to be in than a roadside stall, especially on a hot, sweltering day.
Moving towards Selangor’s Petaling Jaya, you have Rojak & Cendol Mustaffa, an iconic and popular vendor in the heart of town that’s known to be one of the best stalls for the coconut-y dessert in the city. Located in Section 17, you will spot it on the side of the street along Jalan 17/21. You can’t miss it with two food trucks parked side by side, one selling rojak and the other selling cendol. Opt for the additional portion of glutinous rice, you won’t regret it.
If the queue’s too long at Rojak & Cendol Mustaffa, head to Kwong Wah Ais Kacang, which is just a stone’s throw away in Happy Mansion. This popular cafe might be famous for its Ais Batu Campur (ABC), which uses authentic gula melaka and a secret family recipe that has been passed down since 1939. You’ll also want to check out their cendol as it’s also a popular order with its healthy servings of jelly and adzuki red beans.
Residents in the sleepy neighbourhood of PJ Old Town and its surrounding areas would definitely know Gerai Minum Weng Kee, particularly Aunty Peggy and her bowls of refreshing concoctions. She offers ABC as well as cendol, both of which have garnered their own fanbase. Having been around for many years now, you will find mostly loyal regulars here, testament to its level of quality and consistency.
There’s a reason why many locals and visitors alike have called Sulaiman’s version the ‘perfect’ cendol. From the slight saltiness to the santan (coconut milk) and the satisfying bite of the creamed corn, kidney beans, glutinous sticky rice, and green ‘worms’, to the perfectly smoky and fragrant gula melaka topping, every component of the dessert here comes together in perfect harmony, making it one of the best cendol stalls in KL, hands down.
Saving the best for last, and quite deservedly so, is the rojak and cendol stall in Subang Jaya’s SS15. For over 40 years, the Selangor cendol stall has operated in the same roadside stall location, selling both rojak and cendol side-by-side. Its prices have hardly ever increased, which means that its loyal customers are still returning for the icy dessert. It has since relocated to the SS15 wet market food court.
