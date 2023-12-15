It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with brunches at these spots in Bangalore

If you’re in Bangalore — 25 December, 2023 is all about extravagant brunches with meaty roasts, boozy desserts, and warming Christmas cocktails. Here’s a look at a few popular restaurants in the city that have festive feasts worth making early reservations for.

‘Tis the season for fir trees with red-green baubles, classic carols, and Santa hats. Across the world, traditions range from classic exchanging of gifts and building gingerbread houses to the more modern Netflix bingeing and exploring quirky advent calendars. What ties them all together, however, is food. Since the reign of the erstwhile English king Henry VIII— when whole-roast turkey was first believed to have first been served — festive feasting has grown to include decadent desserts, innovative meaty creations, and the most indulgent cocktails. In fact, a sit-down meal — regardless of the contents of the table — is now the season’s staple. And restaurants in Bangalore have got the memo — with many curating the most exciting set of brunch menus to make Christmas 2023 memorable. Here’s where we’re headed.

Best spots for Christmas brunches in Bangalore this 2023

Chophouse by Biere Club

An iconic spot for carefully-crafted culinary creations and craft brews — Chophouse by Biere Club has a heartwarming menu on offer for Christmas. Curated by acclaimed chef Shaun Kenworthy, the feast will feature English classics like Fresh Brandied Chicken Liver, Scotch Quail Eggs, Smoked Salmon Caviar on Mini Crumpets, Pepper Roast Beef Tenderloin, Roast Turkey, or Roast Pork. Vegans, give the Jackfruit, Lentil, and Root Vegetable Moussaka a go. These pair deliciously with the selection of winter ales, mulled wine, seasonal cocktails, and spiced Eggnog creations. We’re eyeing the festive Christmas Pudding Flambe with hot brandy sauce — which promises decadence in every bite. All this, combined with soulful carols, foliage, and lights. If that doesn’t sound like the stuff of merry meals, we don’t know what does. Head on over from 12:00 pm – 1:00 am.

Address: 20/2, Vittal Mallya Road, Lavelle Road

Contact: +91 99867 69776.

Sly Granny

One of the city’s most hipster dining destinations is keeping things traditional this festive season with a menu of Christmas classics. We’re talking Panettone, Kugelhopf, Turkey Balontine, Sunday Beef Roast, Shepherd’s Pie, Stollen, Minced Pie, Plum Cake, the works. Complementing them are the selection of warming, indulgent cocktails like the Granny’s Mulled Wine, House Toddy, Spiced Alpine, and Pineapple Ranch. We’re eyeing the Hot Buttered Bourbon — a sweet whiskey number with unsalted butter, cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg.

And if you can’t get enough of the meal or would like to spread the cheer, grab a Christmas Basket filled with goodies on your way out.

Address: 618, 3rd & 4th Floor, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar

Phone: +91 88844 98120

Monkey Bar

An icon in its own right — the city’s first gastropub has always had something delicious up its sleeves come festive season. And with the space now back in full swing, Christmas is set to be nothing less than memorable. On offer is a delicious all-you-can-eat feast with options like Baked Chicken Cacciatore, Whole Roasted Turkey, Roasted Honey-glazed Ham, Mutton Galouti Kebabs on Mini Paratha, Grilled Chimichurri Prawns, Pork Vindaloo, and more. Musical performances by MoonArra Electric Jazz Band will keep you company as you dig in. Don’t miss out. Head on over from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

Address: Monkey Bar, The Museum, No. 1, Museum Road, Off MG Road

Contact: +91 86554 64500

JW Marriott Hotel

Giving Christmas feasts a luxurious spin, JW Marriott has curated an exquisite brunch for Christmas. Helmed by the in-house chefs, the spread will feature an array of creations — classic to innovative — each of which capture the flavours of the festive season. This, complete with merry decor and other exciting experiences. Need we say more? Head on over from 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm.

Address: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel, Vittal Mallya Rd, KG Halli, Shanthala Nagar

Contact: +91 88844 94037

BLVD Club

Adding a touch of elegance to this roundup is the private luxury club BLVD. The exclusive club has an extravagant feast in store for Christmas, complete with delicate starters like Pan Bronzed Madeira Scampi, Grilled Lemongrass Chili Fish, Grilled Chicken Tikka, Chimichurri Chicken on Lemongrass Skewers, Harissa Cottage Cheese, and Smoked Broccoli, Stuffed Baby Potato and Black Pepper Baby Corn Satay. These give way to hearty bites like Remy Flamed King Prawns, Roast Chicken, Seafood Paella, Potato and Mushroom Au Gratin, and Honey Garlic Cauliflower. Rounding this out on a sweet note are indulgent treats like Plum Cake, Swiss Roll Platter, and Grand Marnier Chilled Souffle. Delicious! Head on over from 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm.

Address: EMBASSY BOULEVARD, near Yelahanka Airforce Station, Hosahalli

Contact: +91 97311 01414

Merry Christmas!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which place is best for Christmas in Bangalore?

Brigade Road, Church Street, and most popular shopping districts and malls across Bangalore light up during Christmas. Many head to the Holy Trinity Church during this time as well.

2. What is served at a Christmas brunch?

A Christmas brunch typically features meaty roasts, sausages, pudding, devilled eggs, boozy desserts, and the like.