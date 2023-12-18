Jingle all the way to deliciousness: The best Christmas brunches awaits you in Delhi!

As the winter chill embraces the bustling streets of Delhi, there’s a palpable sense of excitement in the air, signaling the arrival of the most magical time of the year – Christmas. Beyond the glittering decoration, the heart of this festive season lies in the joy of togetherness and, of course, the indulgent feasts with friends and families. Here are some of the best Christmas brunches in Delhi to grab this season.

Delhi, a city that seamlessly marries tradition with modernity, offers a diverse array of Christmas brunches that cater to every palate. From the opulent five-star hotels in the heart of the city to the charming cafes tucked away in cosy corners, each establishment takes pride in curating an experience that transcends the ordinary and elevates the Christmas brunch tradition to a whole new level. This article is your passport to a culinary journey through the most enchanting Christmas brunches in Delhi.

Best Christmas brunches in Delhi

Cafe De Flora

Delhi’s favourite Instagram-worthy cafe in Chanakyapuri, Cafe De Flora has arranged a special Christmas brunch menu for all its guests and patrons. From Rum Cake and Hot Chocolate to Grilled Chicken & Cottage Cheese, the menu features a variety of festive dishes and drinks. To add a more festive touch to the brunch, the cafe will be done up with an extra touch of Christmas, with mistletoe and holly decorations.

Address– Shop No-24 25, Santushti Shopping Complex, opp. Samrat Hotel, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

Contact: +91 88829 27513

Price: INR 1200 approx.

MKT, The Chanakya Mall

To taste lip-smacking dishes like Pomodoro, Spinach & Ricotta Lasagna, Ballontine de Poulet, and more, head over to MKT and immerse in the spirit of Christmas. Complete with delightful winter beverages like Hot Buttered Rum, Mulled Wine and MKT Malt Hot Chocolate, this is one of the best Christmas brunches in Delhi to gorge on this festive season. Nothing sscreams the holiday spirit like a good Christmas brunch, and MKT has curated a beautiful culinary journey.

Address: Lower Ground Floor, The Chanakya Mall, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021

Contact: +91 83769 86799

Price: INR 2500 plus taxes

Crowne Plaza, Gurgaon

Crowne Plaza is a haven for both business and leisure travellers. Having secured its place in the gastronomic scene of Delhi, its Christmas brunch is something to look forward to. Its all-day dining restaurant, Cafe G, is gearing up for its Christmas brunch and we’re excited! Dig into its festive treats like Turkey Roast, Crispy Pork Belly, Mulled Wine, and more. Located in the heart of Gurgaon, book your seats today!

Address: Sector 29, Opposite Signature Towers, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

Contact: +91 88600 27121

Price: INR 2300 plus taxes

The Westin Gurgaon

The Westin is going to host some of the best Christmas brunches in Delhi this 25 December. EEST, the Pan-Asian restaurant, has a Pan-Asian Christmas set menu, while Seasonal Tastes’ Christmas brunch will feature a wide range of seasonal delicacies along with live music. Prego, the Italian restaurant, will also offer an Italian-inspired Christmas brunch set menu featuring traditional Italian culinary delights.

Address: 1 Mg Road, Sector 29, New Delhi, NCR, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Contact: +91124 497 7777

Price: INR 3500+ for dinner without alcohol and INR 4600+ for dinner with alcohol

Andaz Delhi

Soak in the winter sun with one of the best Christmas brunches in town at Andaz Delhi’s Christmas Brunch on 25th December at the European restaurant AnnaMaya. Hailed as the modern food joint at the plush hotel, head over for some Turkey Roast, Suckling Pig, and some Indian delicacies as well.

Address: Gate No. 1, Asset No.1, Hospitality District Delhi, Street Number 1, Aerocity, Mahipalpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110037

Contact: +91 11 4903 1234

Price for 2: Food and soft beverage package starts at INR 3400+; Food and alcoholic beverages start at INR 4850+

The Leela Ambience Gurugram

The Leela Ambience carries over its culinary legacy and supremacy to its Christmas Carnival Brunch, to be held at the Skydeck & Poolside, on 25 December 2023. The picturesque setting will truly take you to the world of Santa and his reindeer. This Christmas feast will also feature games for your kids, and a live band playing the biggest hits. So dance your heart out or just bask in the warm sunlight by the poolside to make the most this Christmas.

Address: National Highway 8, Ambience Island, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Contact: +91 97175 96088

Price: Alcoholic Brunch – INR 7000 per person

Non-alcoholic – INR 5000 per person

Kids – INR 2500 per child

The Imperial

Come together with your friends, family, and loved ones at the 1911 Restaurant at The Imperial. The kitchen, led by Executive Chef Philippe Agnese, will dish out culinary masterpieces, like Stuffed Turkeys and Honey Roasted Hams, live Barbeques, Classic Roasts, and more. If you have a sweet tooth, watch out for the massive festive dessert buffet.

Address: Janpath Ln, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Contact: +9111-41116602/03

Price: For Adults – INR 6800 + taxes

Sparkling Wine & Spirits Brunch – INR 8,800 +taxes

Champagne Brunch – INR 10,800 + taxes

Kids (below 12 years) INR 2800 + taxes

The Leela Palace

Take festive dining to another level at The Leela Palace. One of the best Christmas brunches in Delhi, this one will feature gourmet delights and handcrafted sweets, whipped up by Executive Chef Karan. But the main attraction of the brunch is the life-sized edible gingerbread house, made of edible cookies and has been crafted by the magnificent pastry team. Among their other festive offerings are plum puddings, mince pies, sugar cookies, their signature cake boxes, and more.

Address: Africa Ave, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023

Contact: +9111 3933 1234

Price: Alcoholic Brunch: INR 8500++ per person/couple 16000++

Non-Alcoholic Brunch: INR 7500++ per person/couple 14000++

Kids Brunch: INR 3000++ per child

Qla

Next on the list of the most happening Christmas brunches in Delhi is this beauty by the Qutub Minar. With live carols and a Christmas Wishing Tree adding a touch of authenticity to the festive celebration, this is going to be a truly spectacular brunch. The best part is that each guest attending will be going home with a personalised plum cake on behalf of Qla.

Address: 4-A Seven Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, next to Qutab Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Contact: +91 85270 98766

Price: INR 6000 per person (all inclusive)

Sly Granny

Ring in Christmas with Sly Granny’s whole roast turkey, delicious Christmas pudding, and its range of delectable array of culinary delights. Sly Granny is hosting a spectacular Christmas brunch across all its outlets. They also have a specially curated Christmas basket that you can gift to your loved ones. —a festive and thoughtful gift designed to bring joy during the season of celebration. Packed with a bunch of delights that include gourmet treats, chocolates, seasonal treasures, and more, it is truly a great way to spread love and joy with your loved ones.

Address: Multiple outlets across Delhi

Contact: +91 96507 01647 for Saket outlet

Price: INR 2000 for two

Cafe Delhi Heights

Their special Christmas menu will be in place from 23 December till 6 January, but drop by on Christmas day to immerse in the festive celebrations. With delectable dishes like Chocolate bomb, Red Velvet Baby Croissant, Focaccia sandwiches, Apple Tart, Four Cheese Fondue, Chocolate Fondues and more, this Christmas brunch in Delhi is the one to look out for.

Address: All outlets in Delhi

Contact: +91 99584 33877 for the Khan Market outlet

Price: INR 1300 for two

Parra by Khubani

Model Town’s premium dining destination has also curated a brunch menu for Christmas and you must visit it! From wax hand creations, personalised postcards, to decorations featuring a gingerbread man, magicians, Santa, Rudolf, charming elves, and beloved Marvel characters, this place is Christmas-ready. Dig into their Turkey marinated with Garlic Butter, Salt-baked Beetroot with Pear, succulent Roasted Chicken Leg, an Avocado Dahi Puri, and the Christmas classic, plum cake.

Address: Third floor, H-4, 9, Model Town Rd, Model Town Phase 2, Block H, Phase 2, Model Town, Delhi, 110009

Price: INR 2200+ taxes

Molecule, Gurgaon

You already know the best place in town for the most spectacular molecular experience. What if we told you this place is going to host an amazing Christmas brunch? Live performance of Christmas carols, in-house Santa, a lunch buffet with a massive dessert spread and more. Head over to Molecule, come this 25 December. With salad and soup stations, fruit bar, cold cuts, a cheese platter, a dimsum station, a sushi table, Mediterranean counters, a Turkey kitchen, a live chaat counter, and a live pasta counter, this is truly one of the best Christmas meals to look forward to.

Address: 2nd Floor, M3M IFC, Golf Course Ext Rd, Badshahpur, Sector 66, Gurugram, Haryana 122118

Contact: +91 88265 33081

Price: INR 1499, inclusive of Sangrias, Wines, Cocktails and Mocktails

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Cafe De Flora