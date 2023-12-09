‘Tis the season to be jolly! Savour lip-smacking cakes in Mumbai this Christmas

The best part about being a Mumbai resident is the fact that the city is always bustling with celebrations. From Holi to Christmas, the local residents love to celebrate each festival with the utmost zest. Christmas, in particular, is one of the biggest festivals that the community rings in together. At this time of the festive season, people in Mumbai are all about visiting churches, having feasts and enjoying some of the best Christmas cakes and sweets.

Families often come together for elaborate feasts featuring a mix of local and international dishes. Many churches in Mumbai hold special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services. The Midnight Mass is a significant and well-attended event. Streets, markets, and malls are adorned with colourful lights, Christmas trees, and decorations, creating a festive ambience. Dishes like Perad, Kulkuls, and Sorpotel are prepared by the locals in Mumbai along with sweets like Christmas cakes, plum cakes, neureos, and rice pudding.

Christmas celebrations in Mumbai are marked by a festive and joyous atmosphere and many bakeries across the city also join the festive bandwagon by offering delicious cakes both at stores and online. From plum cakes to other Christmas treats, bakeries in Mumbai get very creative with their offerings that you simply cannot say no to.

Bakers in Mumbai that offers the best Christmas cakes in town

Baker’s Dozen

Plum cake during Christmas is a universal joy, and The Baker’s Dozen is offering a premium version of this classic treat. Their plum cake is made with fruits that are soaked in a blend of alcohol and spices for several months which enhance the taste of this yummy treat. The bakery also offers other sweets that you can enjoy during the Christmas feast.

Address: 4, 13/B, Shakti Raj CHS, Pali Road, Near Gold’s Gym, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Price: INR 499

Contact: +91 7506936713

Check them out here.

Foodhall

Foodhall has some of the best Christmas cakes to offer across the city of Mumbai. Their plum cakes are the most satisfactory options during the festivities as they come in different sizes that you can choose from according to your requirements. You can also shop for different kinds of Christmas cakes and sweets online on their website along with themed hampers and kits like the Cookie Kit, Classic Christmas Treats Gift Hamper, and DIY S’Mores Kit.

Address: Multiple outlets in Mumbai

Price: INR 650

Contact: +91 7400444528 (Bandra)

Check them out here.

Bombay Sweet Shop

Be it any festival, Bombay Sweet Shop always manages to excite the sweet tooth. For Christmas as well, they offer a range of exciting desserts that you can hog on without any guilt. Reimagined versions of favourite Christmas desserts like Chocolate Rummy Balls, Spiced Christmas Walnut Fudge, Toffee Butterscotch Cookies, and Nana’s Coconut Ice have been a hit amongst customers in the past few years.

Address: Unit 1, JAK Compound, Dadoji Konddeo Cross Lane, Byculla

Price: Staring from INR 700

Contact: +91 9136192636

Check them out here.

Vienna Bakery

When it comes to Christmas cakes, Vienna Bakery in Santa Cruz Mumbai is one of the best places to check out. Their signature plum cakes which are sometimes topped with marzipans or fondants are absolutely scrumptious. Authentic Christmas treats like Milk Cream, Jujubes, Guava Cheesecakes, and Rose Cookies are also available at this bakery.

Address: 125, Vakola Pipeline, Near Saint Anthonys Church, Santacruz East

Price: Starting from INR 300

Contact: +91 8369459055

Check them out here.

Theobroma

A list of bakeries offering Christmas treats is incomplete without mentioning Theobroma. Their annual Christmas special menu often offers decadent Christmas treats like cakes, chocolate boxes, tarts, ginger cookies, Danish cookies, and Santa cupcakes that can also be ordered online. Theo also curates premium and luxe Christmas hampers that consist of Stollen cake, appetising loaves, cupcakes and Ginger Cookies.

Address: Multiple outlets in Mumbai

Price: Starting from INR 799

Contact: +91 8182881881

Check them out here.

Cou Cou By Oberoi

CouCou is quite popular among local residents in Mumbai for baking seasonal delights for Christmas including cakes, puddings and other sweets. Their rich plum cake, Dresden and plum pudding are the most ordered sweets during the Christmas festivities.

Address: G29, Jio World Drive, Maker Maxity, Bandra Kurla Complex

Price: Starting from INR 500

Contact: +91 9082856979

Check them out here.

Le15 Patisserie

Headed by Chef Pooja Dhingra, Le15 Patisserie has always made Christmas extra special with the bakery’s yummy offerings. Not only do they have an indulgent Christmas menu but their Hot Chocolate Collection – Christmas Edition which comprises of an assortment of hot chocolate mixes has been a huge hit in the previous years. Delicacies like White Chocolate Cranberry Cupcakes, Eggless Gingerbread Cupcakes and Snowflake Macarons can be enjoyed at the bakery or ordered online.

Address: Multiple outlets in Mumbai

Price: Starting from INR 1,199

Contact: +919769077309 (Bandra)

Check them out here.

Bombay Baking Company

During the jolly festival, this patisserie-deli housed in JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu offers decedent Christmas sweets like Orange Honey Mini Gateaux, Raspberry Brulee Cake, Hazelnut Fudge Pastry, Strawberry Yoghurt Yule Log, and Christmas-themed cupcakes that are a must-try.

Address: JW Marriott, Juhu Tara Road, Near Juhu

Price: INR 2,500

Contact: +91 2266933344

Check them out here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best Christmas cake in India?

Plum cake is the best Christmas cake in India.

– Which cake is eaten during Christmas?

Plum cake made with moist Zante currants, sultanas and raisins soaked in brandy, rum, whisky or sherry is eaten during Christmas.

-Which is the best plum cake in Mumbai?

Several bakeries in Mumbai offer delicious plum cake.

-Which is the best Christmas cake in Mumbai?

The bakeries mentioned above offer some of the best Christmas cakes in Mumbai.

Hero Image: Courtesy leonori/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Tatjana Baibakova/Shutterstock