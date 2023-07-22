Easy and delicious flaxseed recipes everyone needs to try

Move over, quinoa. Flaxseeds are the hottest trend du jour when it comes to ancient grains. Although we have known about these little marvels for long time — after all, they’ve existed since the dawn of civilisation — it is only in recent times that we have begun to pay more attention to them for their manifold health benefits. Curious to try them? Buckle up, because we’ve put together a guide to our favourite tasty and nutritious flaxseed recipes.

Just a tablespoon of flaxseed is enough to deliver a burst of nutrients spanning proteins, vitamins B1 and B6, folate, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, and many more. This powerhouse ingredient is low in calories and high in fibre; and when combined with lignans and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), is a potent source of omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids. The many health benefits of flaxseed include reducing cholesterol levels and blood pressure, lowering one’s risk of cancer, and even promoting healthy hair growth.

Whether you’re a meat lover, staunch vegetarian or a proud vegan, flaxseeds don’t discriminate and fit right into any diet like they were meant to be there all along. Read on for a list of easy and delectable flaxseed recipes that you can easily whip up in your kitchen today.

Delicious flaxseed recipes you should try today

Flaxseed smoothie

Upgrade your smoothie routine effortlessly by tossing a spoonful of ground flaxseed into a blender with your favourite milk, a banana, honey, and a handful of berries or mangoes. Blend until smooth, pour into a glass, and sip away. Easy, nutritious, and utterly delicious.

Flaxseed tea

Who doesn’t like a soothing cup of tea? In a tea pan, boil one cup of water for two to three minutes. Add a pinch of cinnamon and one tablespoon of flaxseed powder. With occasional stirring, continue to boil for a further 5 to 8 minutes. After straining the liquid and adding honey or lemon juice to taste, turn off the heat. Your flaxseed tea is now ready for you to enjoy.

No-bake flaxseed brownie

These healthy breakfast brownie bars will satisfy all of your sweet desires. First, dry roast flaxseeds and sesame seeds, then grind them into a fine powder. After that, melt some jaggery (unrefined brown sugar), mix in the powders, and blend to a dough-like consistency. Then, spread the mixture on butter paper, then top with chopped chocolate or almond slices. Voilà! Simple to make and irresistibly tasty.

Flaxseed pudding

Here’s one of the easiest flaxseed recipes out there. Prepare a delectable flaxseed pudding by combining ground flaxseed, cocoa powder (optional), coconut cream, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. Mix thoroughly and refrigerate. Top it off with your favourite fruits, and indulge in a delightful treat.

Homemade vegan protein powder

Who needs store-bought protein powder when you can make your own in a breeze? Dry roast some flaxseeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds, then blend them. You can also add hemp seeds, almonds, peanuts, or your favourite nuts if you like. Mix into a fine powder and store in a jar. After your workout, blend it with milk for a hearty protein shake.

Flaxseed brittle

Revamp your classic peanut brittle with a flaxseed twist! Melt sugar and maple syrup (or jaggery) in a pan, add a pinch of salt and za’atar for extra flair, and stir in roasted flaxseeds. Spread the mix on parchment paper or an oiled plate, let it cool, then refrigerate for an hour. Take it out, and anytime you crave a snack, munch on this tasty flaxseed brittle.

Flaxseed wraps

For these mouthwatering and healthy wraps, start with grinding the flaxseeds into powder. Mix the powder with boiling water to create a dough. Then, roll it out into a thin circular shape (don’t worry if it’s not perfect!). Cook the wraps on a pan for a minute before filling them with your favourite meats, veggies and sauces.

Homemade granola

Why settle for store-bought when you can create the most incredible homemade granola with your favourite ingredients? Grab a bowl and combine oats, almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, and sunflower seeds. Season with a pinch of salt and cinnamon. Drizzle coconut oil, honey, and rice malt syrup, then mix well. Spread evenly on a tray and bake for 15 minutes. Stir and bake for 10 more minutes.

Swap out eggs in your baked goods

No eggs for your favourite pie? No problem! Grab a tablespoon of ground flaxseed and add three tablespoons of lukewarm water. Stir it well and let it sit for 15 minutes. Behold, the perfect egg substitute for all your baking needs.

Flaxseed energy balls

Get ready for a delightful treat with these scrumptious treats. Start by melting jaggery with water in a nonstick pan and cook it until it reaches a 1-string consistency. Meanwhile, dry roast flax seeds, raw peanuts, almonds, dried coconut, and oats separately until they release their delightful aroma, and then let them cool. In the same pan, dry roast white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, and garden cress seeds together for 1 to 2 minutes before transferring them to a bowl. Next, blend the cooled flaxseed mixture into a coarse powder. Combine the ground flaxseed mixture with the sesame seeds, adding green cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, and the jaggery syrup. Grease your palms with ghee and shape the mixture into roundels while it’s still warm. Finally, allow them to cool and store them in an airtight container or serve them immediately for a nutritious and satisfying snack. Enjoy the goodness of these flaxseed energy balls whenever you need a healthy pick-me-up!

Hero and featured image: Courtesy azerbaijan_stockers/Freepik

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.