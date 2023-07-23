7 best eats at the new indoor Margaret Market in Queenstown

The new Margaret Market in the Queenstown neighbourhood of Singapore offers more food options than ever before, from authentic Korean snacks to café favourites for those who appreciate a wide gamut of food.

Margaret Drive has become a revitalised district in the Queenstown precinct after the completion of entirely new BTO (Build-to-Order) HDB apartments last August. Facilities like the renewed Margaret Drive Hawker Centre provide delicious hawker eats and essential amenities from within walking distance. The closure of the nearby Tanglin Halt Hawker Centre also contributed to the necessary inclusion of food options at Margaret Drive.

Today, Margaret Drive and Dawson estate residents can look forward to another hot spot that sells delicious food: Margaret Market. This independently-run, casual multi-food establishment provides a decent respite from the outdoor heat as it is indoors and sheltered from the tropical elements. Currently, Margaret Market has seven stalls: Emart24, Ya Kun Kaya Toast, Wawa Lala Bee Hoon, Urban Folks, Cu.Ra.Te, The Homme Baker, and Bowen’s Cafe.

Read on to find out what the best eats there are the next time you visit.

Guide to the best food stalls at Margaret Market in Queenstown:

Emart24

With their first two outlets (NEX and Jurong Point) located a distance away from the city centre, Emart24 has finally opened their newest third branch somewhere southwest, which makes it accessible to many. You can cook instant Ramyeon on the spot with the machines inside the famed South Korean convenience store. Complete your bowl of noodles with eggs, sausages, Spam and cheese.

There are also other snacks and hearty hot food meals offered like gimbap (rice rolls), Kimchi Fried Rice, Ginseng Chicken Soup, and Army Stew.

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday

Address: 38 Margaret Drive, #01-10, Singapore 141038

Ya Kun Kaya Toast

One of the nation’s best breakfast establishments has set up shop at Margaret Market too. Have your fix of Nanyang coffee, tea, and eggy Hainanese Kaya toast here at any time of the day. The latter’s celebrated fragrant spread still follows founder Loi Ah Koon’s wife’s recipe since it was first established in 1944.

Besides the classics, expect a menu of contemporary additions like Smoked Cheese French Toast with Kaya, Rendang Chicken Toastwich, and Fish Otah Toastwich here. A Ya Kun meal is never complete without classic soft boiled eggs and your choice of beverage – kopi or tea.

Opening hours: 7:30am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday

Address: 38 Margaret Drive, #02-05, Singapore 141038

Wawa Lala Bee Hoon

Wawa Lala Bee Hoon first caused a buzz at their Fortune Centre and Kovan outlets with fresh Lala dishes. Now, residents staying in the West can enjoy a delicious piping hot bowl of Wawa Lala Bee Hoon’s Authentic Clam Noodles with Chinese Wine, which you can have with or without noodles. Other highlights on their menu include Fresh Cockles Marinated in Wawa Special Sauce.

Subscribe to their social media accounts for updates on their upcoming new menu items which will be unveiled soon.

Opening hours: 11:30am to 9:30pm, Tuesday to Sunday. Closed on Monday.

Address: 38 Margaret Drive, #01-02/03, Singapore 141038

Urban Folks

Craving for a full brunch spread? Get your fix of hearty dishes at Urban Folks. This Australian-style café serves familiar brunch creations, but most importantly, you can get your fix of jaffles here. The latter is an Australian word for toasties that have their sides completely sealed, so expect a flavour burst from the first bite. Flavours include Eggsquisite – a toastie stuffed with Asian chilli eggs, and chicken Spam that’s blanketed with various cheeses.

Other bites such as Beef Bomb Sammie – a sandwich stuffed with bulgogi beef and kimchi slaw with cheese – and the croissant-wich-based Hammin’ Cheese with its generous layers of ham are worth ordering too.

Opening hours: 9am to 6pm, Monday to Sunday.

Address: 38 Margaret Drive, #01-07, Singapore 141038

Cu.Ra.Te

Get your daily dose of necessary vitamins from fresh fruits and vegetables from Cu.Ra.Ta. Located just at the entrance of Margaret Market, it’s easy to spot this store that stocks vibrant produce. Whether it’s an assorted fruit mix medley served in cups or fruit juices from the juice stand, enjoy them at the spacious seats in-store.

Address: 38 Margaret Drive, #01-01, Singapore 14103

The Homme Baker

Starting out as a home-based online bakery during the Covid-19 pandemic, owner Pond Lim has expanded his confectionary business to a dine-in physical store at Margaret Market. The signature here, of course, is the Instagramamble Tom & Jerry cakes that look like the iconic Swiss cheese featured in the cartoon. There are a total of six flavours to choose from, including Ondeh Ondeh, Dark Chocolate Banoffee, Strawberry Shortcake, and Yuzu.

Other delectable sweets offered by Lim are the golden Classic Pineapple Upside Down Cake and ‘Be Proud & Gorgeous’ Chocolate Cake which will certainly make chocolate lovers go loco with its rich sauce.

Opening hours: 10:30am to 10pm, Tuesday to Sunday. Closed on Monday.

Address: 38 Margaret Drive, #01-08, Singapore 14103

Bowen’s Cafe

The new sister café outlet of affordable Western cuisine brand Bowen’s also offers wallet-friendly tummy-filling dishes. Pasta lovers will clean up Bowen’s flavourful Classic Signature Tagliatelle Bolognese. Those who come in groups can order mains like Seafood Tomato Risotto, Bowen’s Signature Angus Prime Ribeye Steak, and Bowen’s Signature BBQ Pork Ribs to share.

Miss McDonald’s seasonal curly fries? This seasonal side is available here all year round, along with the savoury Mexican Cheese Fries.

Address: 38 Margaret Drive, #01-04, Singapore 14103

Margaret Market is located at 38 Margaret Dr, Singapore 141038.