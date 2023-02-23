Best spots to pop by when you’re in Bangalore’s famed food destination Frazer Town

Piping hot mutton keema samosas, flavourful biryani, indulgent cakes, and juicy steaks – Bangalore’s Frazer Town is a smorgasbord of flavours. If you’ve yet to explore all that it has to offer, we’ve listed out a few local-favourite spots to hit up.

The delicious aroma of indulgent spices and visuals of smoke wafting from grills greet you as soon as you step foot in Frazer Town. This is especially true for its food street which lights up come Ramzan and Eid – offering biriyani, haleem, and other festive delicacies. However, the culinary offerings are just as exciting throughout the year – courtesy of pre-independence bakeries and old-school biryani spots, each promising age-old recipes and flavour combinations that just hit the spot. Naturally, a throng of people populate the bylanes of this part of town – some indulging their late evening cravings and others getting their dinner in after a busy day at work. Here’s a look at where most head to.

Best places in Frazer town to grab a bite

Albert Bakery

Who’s been to Albert Bakery #Bangalore What a lovely old-world space and charm 👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/1tdM07fS3I — Chowder Singh (@ChowderSingh) November 21, 2016

Right at the top of the list is this vintage bakery that’s been around since 1902. The story goes that the establishment began by supplying bread to the British and Anglo Indian communities in the neighbouring cantonment area. Later,they expanded to include biscuits and other baked goodies into their menus. Today, they’re best known for their samosas – vegetarian, chicken, and mutton – as well as puffs, chicken cutlets, khova naan, chocolate lava cake, and banana grape cake, amongst others. Beloved to locals and an indispensable part of Bangalore’s dietary habits, this one’s a must visit.

Address: 93, Mosque Road, Frazer Town, Bangalore

Contact: +91 98861 65349

Sherlock’s Pub

For when you have a hankering for a chilled beer (in true Bangalore fashion) Frazer Town’s solution is an establishment named after a popular British fictional detective. Sherlock’s has a laid back ambiance, with long community-style tables, low lighting, and dark wood details. The menu features continental, North Indian, and pan-Asian delicacies – with the jalapeno cheese balls being a particular favourite of diners. That aside, the starters – chicken nachos, paneer manchurian, prawn popcorn, fish chilli, gong bao mushroom – pair well with their selection of beers and cocktails. Add live music to this mix and you’ve got yourself an experience worth remembering.

Address: 60/1, Coles Road, Frazer Town, Bangalore

Contact: +91 81478 35716

Sharief Bhai

No need to wait till Ramzan to feast on authentic Muslim cuisine.. Head over to Sharief Bhai for your fill now! pic.twitter.com/gqFBMlPBlU — RJ Heart & Soul (@rohini_james) January 16, 2018

We’re moving on to one of the most iconic spots in the region – specialising in Afghani, Mughlai, Nizami, and Persian-inspired delicacies. Sharief Bhai boasts of recipes passed down through generations – with menu favourites being the mutton kofta, patthar gosht, bheja fry, matka phirni, nalli nihari, murgh chaap, prawn fry, and har-dil azeez gosht biryani. The gosht keema biryani – dum cooked and served with raita and spiced keema has a cult-like following. Dessert options include matka phirni and chocolate paan. Need we say more?

Address: 96, Cleveland Town, Pulikeshi Nagar, Mosque Road, Frazer Town, Bangalore

Contact: +91 99865 65828

Chichabas Taj

Launched in 1935 – this is one of the most popular spots in Frazer town for biryani – especially the house special chicken as well as mutton biryani degh. Marked by succulent meat and fragrant rice – these are packed with flavours that dance on your tongue and borrow from recipes passed down generations. Other beloved options include bheja masala, chicken boneless kebab, bheja fry, mutton seekh, brain fry, seekh kebab, and baida roti. The keema samosa sells out by the dozen as well. Experience it to truly get a sense of why it’s so highly recommended.

Address: 50, MM Road, Frazer Town, Bangalore

Contact: +91 97401 22667

Karama Restaurant

Sinful.. Different Types of #Biryani‘s at one Place – Karama Restaurant, Frazer Town, Bangalore 📷: @blrepicure pic.twitter.com/87kajYoN59 — Talking Street (@StreetsThatTalk) September 23, 2016

Another popular spot for all things Mughlai, Punjabi, and Arabian – Karama restaurant’s most popular menu options include rolls, nalli nihari, Peshawari kebabs, biryani, nalli gosht, Karachi naan, dabba gosht, tawa shawarma, and Karachi chicken curry. The biryani here also has quite a few takers and is marked by well balanced flavours and succulent meat. For dessert – the smooth, flavourful Arabic Mohlaya, which is a pudding served with nuts is a must-try. Head here early to beat the crowds.

Address: 55, Mosque Road, Frazer Town, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80409 47898

Al Zara Mandi Arabian Restaurant

Old-school decor and age-old recipes mark the dining experience at this popular Arab-food destination in Frazer town. Menu favourites include mutton soup, biryani, and chicken mandi. What sets it apart? This space is one of the few in the city to serve up haleem throughout the year. Creamy and indulgent with a drizzle of fresh lemon to cut through the indulgence, their haleem is a class apart. Head here early to beat the crowds.

Address: 137, 1st – 3rd Floor, MM Road, Frazer Town, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80413 42020

Hotel Fanoos

An icon in its own right, this eatery is believed to have introduced Bengaluru to rolls and kebabs in 1975. The quaint space serves up the city’s most popular rolls – paneer, chicken, and egg – and has biryanis worth writing about. Most recommended here apart from these two are the mutton kebabs, beef shawarma, and haleem (during Ramzan). Be sure to head here early or take your meal to-go to avoid crowds.

Address: 135, MM Road, Near Mosque, Frazer Town, Bangalore

Contact: +91 97402 92049

Elements Eatery

This casual, laidback space is known for its continental, American fare. The steaks however, have a cult-like following and span over 32 options – garlic pepper chicken, cheesy chicken, minty lamb, steak Jardin, steak champignon, t-bone, fish amigo, and mixed grill steak. These are all served with sauteed vegetables, mashed potatoes, and brown or white rice – pairing like a dream with their selection of mocktails and desserts. Don’t miss out.

Address: 20, 3rd Floor, Nandidurg Road, Jaymahal Extension, Frazer Town, Bangalore

Phone: +91 96632 23456

Which of these are you dropping by on your next visit to Frazer Town?

