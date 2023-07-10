Could the west side be the better side? These best food stalls at Clementi 448 Food Centre present a strong case.
Located near Clementi MRT station, the hawker centre is home to a wealth of dishes from snacks to substantial meals. Some of the more popular outlets include Chai Ho Satay, which pairs their chicken and pork skewers with a lovely peanut sauce, and Fried Carrot Cake, a stall so famous for its main dish that it does not need a name.
There is also Kian Seng, whose lor mee is hearty, fragrant, and rivalled only by the springy meatballs, and Soon Lee Porridge, which dishes out a thick version contrasted by tender slices of pork and fish. There is a constant line of people waiting for Fong’s freshly-made curry puff, and Bedok Chwee Kueh delivers hefty mounds of rice cake that are more than just a side dish.
Other standouts include sesame oil chicken from Soon Huat, beef hor fun by Kee Hock, chicken rice by Ji Tou, and Song’s wholesome bowls of fish soup. Check them out below.
Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre is located at 448 Clementi Ave 3, Singapore 120448.
13 stalls for the best food at Clementi 448 Food Centre:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /13
Part of a chain that started in Bedok, this stall churns out fat discs of steamed rice cakes with a smooth, bouncy texture. They complement the crunchy topping of preserved radish, supplemented by sweet and spicy sambal.
(Image credit: @nubitakun / Instagram)
2 /13
Boon Kee’s noodles have a slight bite to them, backed by a slick tangy sauce. The thin slices of char siu are nothing to shout about, but crunchy wantons and meaty boiled dumplings make up for it.
(Image credit: @remintheeatingplace / Instagram)
3 /13
Chai Ho is one of the rare satay hawkers that lets you enjoy it earlier in the day (they open from 1-8pm). Despite the odd hours, there seems to be plenty of people waiting for their charcoal-grilled pork and chicken skewers, and the rich peanut sauce. During CNY, the stall also sells bak kwa.
(Image credit: @thefoodmole / Instagram)
4 /13
This stall promises fried banana with a light, crisp exterior and a gooey interior. The same batter is also used to coat other snacks, from tapioca to sweet potato.
(Image credit: @dordor_law / Instagram)
5 /13
Yes, Old Chang Kee is everywhere, but for curry puff made the old way, head to Fong’s. The stall still prepares the snack from scratch, including the dough, and deep-fries it right before serving to heat it up. It does not have egg like most curry puffs do, but glosses over the omission with tender chicken coated with a fiery curry paste, wrapped within a thin and brittle skin.
(Image credit: @juliuslim / Instagram)
6 /13
If your fried carrot cake is exceedingly popular, do you even need a name? This stall does not think so. Their rendition is a greasy plate of chopped radish and egg, fried until the edges are crispy, and enhanced by the bright chilli sauce. Both black and white carrot cake are available, but the white version edges in front, just barely.
(Image credit: @gary_g_lim / Instagram)
7 /13
Ji Tou is personified by the rows of chicken heads hanging from its stall front. Thankfully, their chicken rice has much more meat on the bone. The bird is cooked until juicy and tender and served with its poaching liquid, which begs to be poured over the slick, garlicky rice.
(Image credit: @trigeek / Instagram)
8 /13
Kee Hock focuses on hor fun, which has a slippery texture exceeded only by the slick gravy, which is ladened with wok hei and streaked with egg white. They offer the dish either with beef or sliced fish, but beef is the way to go, boasting tender cuts of meat, crunchy vegetables, and tart green chilli.
(Image credit: @vwinstonn / Instagram)
9 /13
If you cannot decide between Kian Seng’s three specialties, opt for the lor mee. The gravy is luscious and deeply complex, made remarkable by a heaping of pungent garlic and springy meatballs. Portions can be small, so go for the large with an extra side of meatballs.
(Image credit: @darrengho / Instagram)
10 /13
The highlight at Soon Huat is the sesame oil chicken. The meat is braised in a supremely aromatic broth of soy sauce, black vinegar, and sesame oil, and garnished with Chinese celery for contrasting fresh bitter flavours. The stall also has a large variety of breakfast items, from chee cheong fun to fried bee hoon.
(Image credit: @sgfoodnatic / Instagram)
11 /13
Three generations later, Soon Lee still does comforting bowls of Hainanese porridge. The stall was started by the current owner’s grandfather, passed down to his father, and now helmed by the son since he turned 20 years old. The thick porridge can be ordered either with pork, chicken, or fish, and the optional egg should be considered necessary.
(Image credit: @chinpong_nocagedbirds / Instagram)
12 /13
Song makes their creamy fish soup from a base of fish bones, vegetables, herbs, and spices, then finished with thick, fresh slices of Spanish mackerel, bitter gourd, tofu, and cabbage. That is just the basic serving, and the extensive menu offers additional toppings including lala clam, fish maw, prawn, and red grouper.
(Image credit: @muttonbelly / Instagram)
13 /13
It has been harder and harder to find Hainanese curry rice in Singapore, but Yong Fa keeps the tradition alive. Similar to cai fan, the rice brings together various side dishes including Hainanese pork chop, braised pork, vegetable, and sambal squid, then drenched in gravy. For bigger groups, the curry fish head is great for sharing.
(Image credit: @thefoodology / Instagram)
Hero and featured images: Courtesy @loveeggsnthings /Instagram; @thefoodmole /Instagram