Could the west side be the better side? These best food stalls at Clementi 448 Food Centre present a strong case.

Located near Clementi MRT station, the hawker centre is home to a wealth of dishes from snacks to substantial meals. Some of the more popular outlets include Chai Ho Satay, which pairs their chicken and pork skewers with a lovely peanut sauce, and Fried Carrot Cake, a stall so famous for its main dish that it does not need a name.

There is also Kian Seng, whose lor mee is hearty, fragrant, and rivalled only by the springy meatballs, and Soon Lee Porridge, which dishes out a thick version contrasted by tender slices of pork and fish. There is a constant line of people waiting for Fong’s freshly-made curry puff, and Bedok Chwee Kueh delivers hefty mounds of rice cake that are more than just a side dish.

Other standouts include sesame oil chicken from Soon Huat, beef hor fun by Kee Hock, chicken rice by Ji Tou, and Song’s wholesome bowls of fish soup. Check them out below.

Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre is located at 448 Clementi Ave 3, Singapore 120448.

13 stalls for the best food at Clementi 448 Food Centre: