Explore Lakshadweep’s local cuisine by trying these delicious delicacies

Lakshadweep remains to be one of the most beautiful coastal islands located in India. With pristine views and clear waters, this union territory is one of the top locations for vacationers and rightly so. Lakshadweep offers some great traditional food and exposure to local culture that makes the tourism here so popular. The food of Lakshadweep in particular is something that draws more and more people to visit this beautiful island and exploring the famous food of Lakshadweep is no less than a culinary journey.

Given that Lakshadweep is an island location, seafood and coconut are a significant part of its food culture and some of the most famous dishes include Kadalakka, Kallummakaya Curry, Octopus and Mus Kavaab. Fish, prawns, crabs, and shellfish are commonly consumed as a part of local cuisine in Lakshadweep. Popular dishes include fish curry, fried fish, and various preparations of shellfish. Rice is also a primary food item of Lakshadweep, and it is usually served with fish or meat curries. The traditional method of cooking rice involves using coconut water instead of regular water, adding a distinct flavour to the rice.

Apart from this, various types of coconut-based drinks and beverages are enjoyed by the locals. Local sweets and desserts are often made using coconut, jaggery, and rice flour. Some popular sweets include Unnakaya (deep-fried, sweetened banana rolls) and various coconut-based confections.

The food culture of Lakshadweep reflects a unique blend of traditional practices, Islamic influences, and the natural resources available on the islands. The cuisine, in particular, highlights the bounty of the sea and the importance of coconut in the daily diet. If you wish to explore the food of Lakshadweep, here are a few must-try dishes that should be on your list.

Famous & traditional food of Lakshadweep that offers maximum satisfaction

The food of Lakshadweep is a delightful combination of seafood, coconut, and traditional flavours. The island’s culinary heritage reflects the availability of local ingredients and the cultural influences of the region. Whether it’s a simple fish curry or a festive biryani, the cuisine of Lakshadweep showcases the richness of coastal flavours and the unique culinary traditions of the islands.

Mus Kavaab

Mus Kavaab is one of the most famous food items of Lakshadweep. Boneless fish is cooked with grated coconut and Indian spices to prepare a delicious curry. Mus Kavaab is served best with rice or parotta.

Maas Podichath

The traditional food of Lakshadweep is shaped by influences from Maldives, Sri Lanka and Myanmar culture, apart from India and Maas Podichath is one famous food item that indicates the same. Maas is actually dried tuna fish which is cut into small pieces for the dish. It is then mixed with grated coconut, chopped onion, garlic, and ginger, turmeric powder, chilli powder and cooked slowly. Maas Podichath is served along with rice or roti.

Kurukku Kaalan

Kurukku Kaalan is a curry made with raw bananas and coconut and showcases the food culture of Lakshadweep in the truest form. The dish is seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies, giving it a unique taste.

Kallummakaya Curry

Lakshadweep is a seafood heaven and Kallummakaya Curry is one of the best dishes that you can try here. This appetising dish is made with a combination of mussels cooked with coconut milk, curry leaves and herbs to give it a very balanced taste. People often pair Kallummakaya Curry with appams for maximum flavours.

Kakka Irachi Ularthiyathu

One of the popular and traditional octopus dishes in Lakshadweep is called “Kakka Irachi Ularthiyathu” or simply “Octopus Stir-Fry.” This dish showcases the local culinary expertise in preparing seafood, specifically octopus. Bite-size pieces of octopus are marinated with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Sliced onions, minced garlic, grated ginger, chopped green chillies, and curry leaves are cooked in coconut oil after which the octopus is added and stir-fried until cooked.

Kadalakka

Kadalakka is a classic sweet which is prepared with chana dal, also called kadalakka pola or kadala pathil. The dal is mixed with eggs, cashews and almonds and is cooked slowly. The moist cake is considered to be a delicacy in Lakshadweep.

Mutta Mala

Mutta Mala is a traditional sweet dish made with eggs, sugar, and coconut milk, forming a necklace-shaped which is a sweet delicacy enjoyed in some regions of Kerala and parts of Lakshadweep. It’s often also enjoyed during festive occasions and celebrations in the region.

Kinnathappam

Kinnathappam is a steamed rice cake prepared with a concoction of coconut milk, rice flour, jaggery, and spices like cumin. It is a widely famous sweet cake consumed in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the famous food of Lakshadweep?

Lakshadweep is known for its seafood, including octopus, mussels, and molluscs.

– Is veg food available in Lakshadweep?

Pure veg restaurants are conveniently scattered throughout Lakshadweep.

– Why is Lakshadweep famous?

Lakshadweep is a Union Territory of India and is renowned for its clean beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and diverse marine life.

– Which fruit is famous in Lakshadweep?

Banana, Vazha (Musaparadisiaca), Colocassia, Chambu (Colocassia antiquarum), Drumstic moringakkai (Moringa Oleifera), Bread Fruit, Chakka (Artocarpus incisa) and wild almond (Terminalia Catappa) are grown extensively in Lakshadweep.

– What is the breakfast of Lakshadweep?

Dosas and idlis are two popular breakfast foods of Lakshadweep.

Hero Image: Courtesy Jungyeon/Pixabay; Feature Image: Courtesy Aleksandra Suzi/Shutterstock