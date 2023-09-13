6 places for the best gourmet sandwiches in KL and PJ

Sandwiches are proof that the simplest ingredients can make a fantastic meal. Whether you like yours with cold fillings like tuna mayonnaise and egg salad, or toasted with cheese, ham, or even salted beef, the possibilities are endless with this staple. If you’re in KL and fancy a gourmet sandwich – just in case, you know, you get ever bored with the local food – here are the best places to head to.
What’s better than indulging in warm toasted bread? In all of its glory and gluten, there’s no better companion better than a savoury sandwich. But if Subway’s just not cutting it for you anymore (we’re not judging), there are restaurants and cafes in Malaysia‘s KL that deliver gourmet sandwiches that’ll keep you coming back for more.
Perfect for a quick bite at lunch, for a picnic over the weekend, or even just as a mid-noon snack, these sandwiches are filled generously with some of the most premium ingredients, from roast ribeye steak to the most expertly executed onsen eggs. Those who prefer a local touch will enjoy the salted egg variations, while those who constantly reach for classics will enjoy the Reubens and grilled cheeses on this list.
In this guide, you’ll find a curated list of the best sandwiches eateries from the likes of cult favourite VCR Stacks, Santouits and more. The difficult part then, is choosing which sandwich to go for.
6 places in KL and PJ for the best gourmet sandwiches
We’re sure you’ve witnessed the hype for VCR Stacks by now, and it’s all thanks to the Egg Sando sandwich. Located in the buzzy enclave that is Mont Kiara, the cafe is one of the best places to be on a warm day if you’re looking for a bite, served with great coffee. We suggest ordering the Egg Sando (RM15) if it’s your first time. Served with homemade sourdough brioche, you’ll be thrilled to find sliced egg mayo, chives, celery and dill for a hearty meal. Their Pastrami Reuben (RM26) is just as popular, and are best paired with their sweet stacks like the Cream Cheese Brulee (RM20), and Hazelnut Ricotta Tartine (RM18).
Image credit: @vcrstacks/Instagram
We’re not gonna lie, the menu selection at Garsa Kitchen makes it very difficult to pick just one sandwich, but we love the convenience. With outlets at Shah Alam, Wangsa Maju, and Bang Putrajaya, you’re guaranteed to Garsa Kitchen’s delish sandwiches, which are regarded as one of the best in KL. Choose between flavours such as the Beeftastic, which sees succulent smoked beef brisket with cream cheese, chunky slices of tomato and crisp lettuce, or the ever-reliable Eggstacy Sandwich, which is good ol’ egg mayo done right. The delivery boxes of varying flavours are perfect for parties and casual get-togethers.
(Image credit: @garsakitchenmy/Instagram)
No stranger to the sourdough scene, Tommy Le Baker is a crowd favourite, especially if you’re in the vicinity of the Zhongshan building. Some of the best sandwiches to order from this KL cafe include the Roast Ribeye Steak, Artichokes & Tomato Pesto, Oven-Braised Chicken Sandwich, and for a cheesier option, the Brie Cheese Sandwich.
(Image credit: @tommylebaker_kgattap/Instagram)
Need help elevating the food table at your future parties? Simply Sandwiches is here to the rescue. Suitable to fit your dietary needs, you can choose between the vegetarian, meat and seafood options to enjoy. Highlights of this delivery-only eatery include the Soft Shell Crab sandwich, and the Grilled Chicken & Grilled Cheese Pesto Chicken.
(Image credit: @simplysandwiches/Instagram)
Those who fancy a tasty snack can get one of the best sandwiches from this humble shop in Pudu KL. Opening as early as 6am in the morning on weekdays, this sandwich spot churns out gourmet made-to-order sardines, so you’ll get yours fresh and hot. The Signature Bamboo Charcoal Toast Sandwich is a bestseller, but don’t sleep on the Grilled Cheese Kimchi Toast Sandwich here either, which sees an appetizing sourness from kimchi that perfectly complements the melted cheese for spicy-creamy concoction.
(Image credit: @alex_leongks/Facebook)
Dedicated to all Brioche fans, Toast Bar wants you to fall (even) harder for the fluffy goodness of this loaf. Some may call this the perfect brunch combo to have with fresh juices, while some would even consider this a snack. Either way, we guarantee it to be a satisfying time. What makes Toast Bar one of the best sandwich spots in the Klang Valley is the unique homemade sauce that goes in the sandwiches, and if you’re into everything pork, this is the place for you. Just imagine having the Smoky Bacon Cheese with scrambled egg, pork bacon, cheddar cheese slice and their homemade sauce to kickstart the weekend with.
(Image credit: Toast Bar/Facebook)