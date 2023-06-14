Indonesia has gifted us one of the most vibrant cuisines in the world, a slice of which diners can delve into at these best Indonesian restaurants in Singapore.

The Southeast Asian nation is made up of 17,508 islands and over 300 ethnic groups, all who have their own say on a particular dish. Compounded with influences from China, Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom, Indonesian food – also known as Nusantara cuisine – can simultaneously feel both hyper-focused and worldly, and thoroughly exciting.

Probably the most famous form of Indonesian cuisine served here is Minangkabau. Originally from West Sumatra, it gave us iconic dishes like nasi Padang – named after the province’s capital city – and rendang. Another is East Java, home to ayam penyet. Then there are other Indonesian restaurants in Singapore that specific items like bakmi, a dry noodle dish with Chinese origins, and chicken satay from Madura, an island of the northeastern coast of Java.

From a former embassy canteen to a family-owned restaurant in business since 1948, the list of Indonesian restaurants in Singapore is extensive, and here are some of the best. Check them out below.

9 best Indonesian restaurants in Singapore