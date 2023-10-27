10 best Japanese-style bakeries for fragrant breads in Singapore

From shokupan and an-pan to the quintessentially Japanese melon-pan, here are the 10 best Japanese bakeries in Singapore that serve these confectionaries fresh out of the oven.
There’s something about Japanese bakes that stands out from their French boulangerie counterparts. Whether it’s the chewy mochi-filled bread or generously stuffed kare (curry) pan, the Japanese have not only adopted the best French baking techniques, but also improved them, creating some of the fluffiest and best tasting breads you’ll ever taste.
How did Japanese-style bread come about, briefly?
Bread was first introduced in Japan around the mid-16th century by Portuguese missionaries. The Japanese word for bread, ‘pan’, originates from the Portuguese language, Pão.
Fast forward, one of the contributing factors to Japanese-style bread’s popularity happened after World War 2. As Japan faced food shortages, wheat was imported to provide people living in the country with affordable substitutes. Bread continued to be a staple in Japanese diets even after this crisis.
Notably in 2011, household sales of bread were reportedly “higher than rice for the first time in recorded history”. Japanese-founded ABC Cooking Studio, which has outposts in Singapore, offers classes specialising in Japanese-style bread-making.
The best types of bread to try from Japanese bakeries in Singapore
An-pan
One of the signature Japanese breads has got to be An-pan (red bean paste bread). It was invented by the founder of Kimuraya Sohonten, Kimura Yasubei, in 1874. This bread became the flagship product of the bakery, which is still in operation today.
The soft bread gets its name from the Anko filling, a thick and sweet paste made from Azuki red beans.
Shokupan
Another famous Japanese bread is the almighty Shokupan. Literally meaning “eating bread” when translated, this pillowy soft bread has a thin crust, fluffy texture, and mellow sweet flavour from milk. Although it can be enjoyed plain, it is also known to be the perfect bread for sandwiches or lightly toasted with jam.
Melon-pan
Although known as melon bread, this creation tastes nothing like melon. Instead, it’s named after its appearance, which resembles a cantaloupe. Melon-pan is a soft, sweet bread that’s covered with a cookie dough top. During baking, the top hardens to give a sugary, crunchy outer shell and a soft, fluffy inside.
Read on to find out which bakeries offer the best versions of these Japanese breads in Singapore.
Here are the 10 best Japanese-style bakeries for fragrant bread in Singapore:
‘Gokoku’ means five grains, which is a reflection of their healthier buns that are made using quality Japanese ingredients such as hearty grains. Hailing from Kobe, Japan, this is an authentic Japanese ‘wa’ (和) bakery with experience in bread production since 1961.
Take your pick from the panko-crusted Baked Creamy Cheese Pork Curry, Signature Hokkaido Red Bean Anpan, or the unique Fuji Apple & Caramel Kouign-Amann, which is a twist on the classic pastry.
Opening hours: 10am – 10pm (Monday to Sunday).
Founded in Tokyo, Japan, in 1933, Boulangerie Asanoya chose Singapore to open their first international outpost in 2014. The Japanese bakery prides itself on not using preservatives in their bakes, and for sourcing all key ingredients (including flour) responsibly from Japan while supporting local Singaporean vendors with half of the purchasing budget whenever possible.
Boulangerie Asanoya’s signature has got to be the Swirl Shokupan. Exclusive to Singapore, it has a crisp outer and a soft pillowy interior. Flavours range from sweet green tea and white chocolate chip to seasonal options like sakura, blueberry and strawberry.
Opening hours: Varies with outlets.
As reflected in its name, Pullman Bakery (with no affiliation to the hotel) has origins in Hokkaido, Japan. Started by Kazuomi Tzchihara (a two-time winner of Japan’s Bun Championship from the popular Tokyo television programme “TV Champion”), who has been delivering bread since 1978 in Tokyo, the brand has since expanded to Singapore besides existing stores in its native country.
Pullman Bakery prides itself on using Hokkaido-sourced ingredients like flour, potatoes, and onions. Dig into treats like the Sweet Potato Donut, Chocolate Chip Melon Pan, Bacon Egg Bread (a favourite breakfast choice), and various Hokkaido milk breads.
Opening hours: Varies with outlets.
Founded by French baker Roland John in Montparnasse, Paris, this bakery found its way to Ginza Mitsukoshi in Japan around 1983. Today, Johan Paris is a household name in Singapore, and delivers French-Japanese hybrid classics like the savoury Mentaiko Baguette, tartine, and ship (salt) rolls, and Lemon & Cranberry mini loaf.
Opening hours: 8:30am – 9pm (Monday to Sunday).
A go-to Japanese bakery in West Singapore, Provence Bakery is known for their fluffy wassant, a swirled flavoured soft croissant in chocolate, custard, or kaya flavours. Another favourite is the Tomato Cheese Black Sesame Pizza that’s hearty enough to fill you up for a meal.
While you’re here, try the Sakadane bread loaf. Sakadane is a natural rice yeast made from malted rice and water, which is used to brew sake. The unique smell and texture of Sakedane derived from a long and complicated fermentation process, as compared to other types of yeast, makes it a standout.
Opening hours: 9am – 9pm (Monday to Sunday).Paaru Bakery
Paaru パール’s must-try is the in-house Shokupan milk bread, which is freshly baked by Japanese Chef Yuki Kaneda and his team. You can also have it as French Toast or accompany it with either poached or creamy scrambled eggs alongside add-ons like portobello mushroom or bacon at their Paaru cafe.
Opening hours: 9am – 7pm (Monday to Tuesday, Thursday to Friday). 8am to 6pm (Saturday and Sunday). Closed on Wednesdays.
Helmed by Bakery Chef Akira – whose resume includes legendary culinary establishments like Joël Robuchon and Béni – Fine Dining Bakery by Akira M handcrafts their bakes in-house to provide the freshest creations daily.
Don’t dismiss their plain and humble-looking shokupan. There’s more than meets the eye here as it is made with the finest flour sourced from Hokkaido. Alternatively, you can opt for the Matcha Azuki Shokupan should you prefer a sweeter option. The sandos and sandwiches like egg mayo are also recommended as they are cushioned between the fluffy signature shokupan breads.
Opening hours: 9am – 4pm (Wednesday to Monday). Closed on Tuesdays.
A bakery that doubles as a café, Kamome Bakery allows customers to enjoy their fresh bakes on-site. Bestsellers here include the sweet-savoury Red Bean Butter bread. The soft pillowy buns at this Japanese bakery in Singapore is generously slathered with thick red bean paste and a thick slab of butter that add plenty of flavour to the classic.
Meat lovers will also love the Pork Cutlet bun; topped with savoury tonkatsu sauce, this creation makes for an ideal mid-day snack.
Opening hours: Novena – 8pm – 5pm (Thursday to Tuesday). Closed on Wednesdays. Joo Chiat – 11am – 5pm (Friday to Sunday). Closed on Monday to Thursday.
Oishi Pan Bakery has been providing handmade baked goods to both individuals and corporate customers since its establishment in 2016. This artisanal bakery uses both Japanese and modern baking techniques to make their creations delectable daily. They also have sourdough, ciabatta, and rye bread options to cater to the vegetarian community.
On their bestseller list is the Matcha Red Bean Loaf, the Sundried Tomato Salty Bread, and the hearty Curry Donut, which is filled generously with ingredients.
Opening hours: 8am – 9:30pm (Monday to Sunday).
Kura is a Japanese-style patisserie and bakery housed in a single location. Relocated from Kim Yam Road, The Herencia, to South Bridge Road, Kura still serves their signature vibrant cakes like La Vie En Rose, Honey Passion Sake, Strawberry Pink Guava Cheese Cake, and other fresh in-house bakes.
Expect fragrant pastries like Pain Au Chocolate, Almond Croissant and Focaccia with Confit Tomatoes. Those who crave something more substantial can dig into heartier options like Japanese Beef Curry Toast and Miso Roasted Chicken Toast.
Opening hours: 11am – 7pm (Monday to Sunday)