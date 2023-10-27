10 best Japanese-style bakeries for fragrant breads in Singapore

From shokupan and an-pan to the quintessentially Japanese melon-pan, here are the 10 best Japanese bakeries in Singapore that serve these confectionaries fresh out of the oven.

There’s something about Japanese bakes that stands out from their French boulangerie counterparts. Whether it’s the chewy mochi-filled bread or generously stuffed kare (curry) pan, the Japanese have not only adopted the best French baking techniques, but also improved them, creating some of the fluffiest and best tasting breads you’ll ever taste.

How did Japanese-style bread come about, briefly?

Bread was first introduced in Japan around the mid-16th century by Portuguese missionaries. The Japanese word for bread, ‘pan’, originates from the Portuguese language, Pão.

Fast forward, one of the contributing factors to Japanese-style bread’s popularity happened after World War 2. As Japan faced food shortages, wheat was imported to provide people living in the country with affordable substitutes. Bread continued to be a staple in Japanese diets even after this crisis.

Notably in 2011, household sales of bread were reportedly “higher than rice for the first time in recorded history”. Japanese-founded ABC Cooking Studio, which has outposts in Singapore, offers classes specialising in Japanese-style bread-making.

The best types of bread to try from Japanese bakeries in Singapore

An-pan

One of the signature Japanese breads has got to be An-pan (red bean paste bread). It was invented by the founder of Kimuraya Sohonten, Kimura Yasubei, in 1874. This bread became the flagship product of the bakery, which is still in operation today.

The soft bread gets its name from the Anko filling, a thick and sweet paste made from Azuki red beans.

Shokupan

Another famous Japanese bread is the almighty Shokupan. Literally meaning “eating bread” when translated, this pillowy soft bread has a thin crust, fluffy texture, and mellow sweet flavour from milk. Although it can be enjoyed plain, it is also known to be the perfect bread for sandwiches or lightly toasted with jam.

Melon-pan

Although known as melon bread, this creation tastes nothing like melon. Instead, it’s named after its appearance, which resembles a cantaloupe. Melon-pan is a soft, sweet bread that’s covered with a cookie dough top. During baking, the top hardens to give a sugary, crunchy outer shell and a soft, fluffy inside.

Read on to find out which bakeries offer the best versions of these Japanese breads in Singapore.

Here are the 10 best Japanese-style bakeries for fragrant bread in Singapore: