7 places for the best mee rebus in Singapore

Mee rebus is a dish that embodies the complexities of the region, and here is where to find the best examples in Singapore.

Literally translated as ‘boiled noodles,’ mee rebus is a gravy-based dish consisting of yellow noodles served in a sauce of fermented soybean and prawn, then thickened with sweet potato. According to Malay food historian Khir Johari, what we recognise today as mee rebus was invented in the historic Malay district of Kampong Gelam, but variations were also served in Johor and Java.

Some of the best renditions of mee rebus can be found in Singapore’s hawker centres, especially in the east. At Haig Road Market & Food Centre, diners flock to Afandi Hawa & Family Mee Rebus and HJ Waliti HJ Mazuki, two stalls that have been making the dish respectively for over 50 years. Inspirasi at Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre can trace its history back to 1970, and Suhaime’s continues the heritage of the famous Geylang Lorong 1 Mee Rebus brand.

In Ang Mo Kio, two stalls are putting a modern spin on mee rebus. Rahim Muslim Food serves an extra special version with chicken drumstick, as Yunos N Family tops theirs with a variety of meats. Further south, Queenstown Lontong highlights a different dish in its name, but its mee rebus is just as fantastic.

Find the best mee rebus in Singapore below