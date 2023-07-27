Get your mooncakes for the Mid Autumn Festival from these 17 places in KL & Selangor

Given its illustrious history that dates back well over 5,000 years, if not more, Chinese civilization and culture have spawned a vast spectrum of diverse practices and beliefs that remain ever-present in the modern convention. Some of the most popular practices include observing the full moon lunar phase on the 15th day of the 8th month on the Chinese lunisolar calendar during the Mid Autumn Festival, most commonly celebrated among family and friends with traditional sweet pastries known as mooncakes.

Owing its name to the autumn equinox, the historical origins of the Mid Autumn Festival are often traced back to a celebration that was held to give thanks for a bountiful harvest under a full moon during autumn in the Shang Dynasty. However, the mythos surrounding this folk festival is most commonly attributed to the Moon Goddess of Immorality, otherwise known as Chang’e.

Legend has it that one year, ten suns rose past the horizons and into the skies, ushering deadly calamity to the land. A heroic archer known as Hou Yi, husband to Chang’e, saved the people by shooting down nine of the ten suns and thus earned their loyalty. Impressed by his feat, a deity gifted him with an elixir that would grant him immortality.

As he did not wish to become immortal without Chang’e, Hou Yi entrusted the elixir to his wife for safekeeping. However, his apprentice Peng Meng learned of the elixir’s whereabouts and broke into his home, hoping to steal it while Hou Yi went hunting. Refusing to surrender the elixir to Peng Meng, Chang’e swallowed the elixir instead and drifted to the skies.

Despite that, she remained faithful to Hou Yi and refused to part ways with him. Hoping to remain close to him, she decided to take up residence on the moon. To honour her sacrifice, Hou Yi began the practice of leaving offerings comprising of his wife’s favourite fruits and cakes, which others soon participated in.

Regardless of provenance, core tenants of the festival remain the same across the board: mooncakes, Chinese tea, and family time well spent together. Of course, part of the allure of buying mooncakes is collecting the ornate boxes that they come in. Nobody quite knows where the tradition of elaborate mooncake packaging originated from, but for each succeeding year, restaurants and hotels have made it a point to debut increasingly lavish designs to cater to consumer appetite.

If you’ve still yet to purchase your mooncakes for the occasion, here are the top 15 places to nab your mooncakes in KL before the festive season!

17 best places in KL to nab your mooncakes for the festive season

1. W Hotel Kuala Lumpur

In the case of Kuala Lumpur’s most fashionable hospitality address, W Hotel‘s very own Yen Restaurant has released a series of mooncakes that come tastefully packaged in cylindrical, fully-functioning handbags. These include more contemporary flavours such as Puer with Lychee and Seasalt Chocolate, as well as old-school favourites ranging from Lotus Seed Paste Double Yolk to Mix Nuts.

Available in a set of four, you may purchase them for MYR 268 (INR 4,850.80) per box. Alternatively, those who are looking for a boozy treat may consider their Mixology Kit (MYR 348 or INR 6,298.80), which comes with two mooncakes and a diminutive bottle of Roku Gin, alongside other mixers and mixing tools to create two bespoke cocktails developed by the hotel’s in-house bartending staff.

2. The RuMa

The RuMa Hotel‘s approach to the Mid Autumn Festival celebrations is decidedly more subdued and refined, as evidenced by the understated luxury of their mooncake packaging for 2023. Housed in an unassuming wooden crate sheathed in a vibrant red paper case laser cut with a delicate latticework motif that evokes the hotel’s imposing porte-cochere, expect to find two mooncakes of your choice for MYR 128 (INR 2,316.80) per box.

Flavors include classic favourites such as Red Bean Paste and White Lotus Paste, both of which contain double yolks to ensure that there will be no fighting for slivers of savoury orange crumbs when it comes time to divide them into slices.

3. The Concorde Kuala Lumpur

The use of ornamental wood lacquer has been an inherent part of traditional Chinese craftsmanship for hundreds of years. In homage to the art form, The Concorde Hotel has debuted two specialty box sets for their mooncakes this year, both encased in vibrant shades of lacquered wood and decorated with a fine floral motif.

The opulence doesn’t stop there, as the high gloss surface also features a touch-sensitive LED light, adding a touch of ornamental flourish for when you plan on displaying the case after its contents have been consumed. Speaking of contents, the mooncake flavours offered by The Concorde Hotel include staples such as Pure Lotus (available with single and double yolks), and White Pure Lotus.

4. Sofitel Kuala Lumpur

If variety is your cup of tea, then you won’t have to look further beyond Sofitel Kuala Lumpur‘s Mid-Autumn offerings. Prices start from MYR 168 (INR 3,040.80) for the Classic Jade Set containing four mooncakes, followed by the Premium Blue Moon Set at MYR 252 (INR 4,561.20). And if that isn’t enough, you could even have a bottle of wine bundled with the Premium Blue Moon Set, for an additional MYR 127 (INR 2,298.70). The packaging is especially noteworthy, being presented as a tote bag.

Pick from between baked and snow skin varieties, which contain an assortment of fillings such as Black Sesame Lotus Paste, Pure White Lotus Paste, and more exotic inclinations including Bamboo Charcoal with Green Tea Paste and Yam with Tiramisu Paste.

5. Tai Thong Group

Naturally, many Chinese banquet restaurants will also be joining in the festivities with their own renditions of mooncakes for the season. Among them, Tai Thong Group often proves itself to be the most popular choice, with many families often visiting their restaurants to place advance orders for the sweet pastries.

That’s no surprise when you consider the sheer range of flavours and varieties that the restaurant group offers, with everything from old-school baked mooncakes to even the rarer Shanghai mooncakes shaped in small mounds that are made without a mould.

6. Oversea Restaurant Group

Another firm favourite among Chinese families for the Mid Autumn Festival where mooncakes are concerned is the Oversea Restaurant Group. Ideal for those who take an appreciation for familiar flavours, the offerings here lean with an obvious penchant for heritage recipes that are tried and true.

But as the saying goes, don’t fix it if it ain’t broken, and that is most certainly the rhetoric applied here to Oversea Restaurant Group‘s mooncakes. Despite their humdrum fillings, mooncakes here are always in high demand come the festive season owing to their consistent quality so be sure to order ahead if you can!

7. Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

Staying true to their tribute to Peranakan culture as they have done from last year, this year’s mooncake offerings from the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur wear the vibrant colours of boxes that bear a bespoke print made specifically for their Peranakan Trails campaign.

Doubling as jewelry boxes and a tissue container, each purchase also comes with a matching tote bag alongside four pieces of mooncake, priced at MYR 288 (INR 5,212.80) for the blue box, and MYR 248 (INR 4,488.80) for the red and green iterations. Available flavours include White Lotus, Red Bean, Jade Custard, and Jasmine Lychee. For the full experience, you may consider looking into the MYR 388 (INR 7,022.80) pack, which is sold with an accompanying tea set.

8. Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Exquisite is the operative keyword with Hilton Kuala Lumpur‘s mooncake lineup this year, what with the debut of not one or two, but three separate box-sets due for the festive period. But arguably, that comes as no surprise given the hotel brand’s close association with high living and hospitality.

The Hilton mooncakes are available in your choice of Luminous Treasure Premium Box (from MYR 253.30 or INR 4,584.73), Moonlight Bloom Box (from MYR 160.20 or INR 2,899.62), and the Supermoon Box (from MYR 329.80 or INR 5,969.38). Of the three, the Supermoon Box is especially noteworthy for containing a specialty 1KG Pure Premium Musang King Durian snow skin mooncake made using fresh durian flesh.

9. St Regis Kuala Lumpur

For many fashion enthusiasts, trunk luggage represents the ultimate symbol of luxury travel. And that’s for good reason, when one considers how expensive they are to construct, and the longevity of these travel-hardy companions that can often last from one generation to the next.

In which case if you’re looking to add a touch of Old World glamour to your boudoir while enjoying some delectable mooncakes, you may want to place your order with the St Regis Kuala Lumpur. Working in collaboration with Austrian glass makers Swarovski, their custom, powder blue trunks are trimmed in velvet and rimmed with crystals (from MYR 339.62 or INR 7,233.12). A blush pink interior showcases the pastries nestled within: four Lotus Seed Paste with Egg Yolk Mooncakes.

10. Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur

With a dedicated Cake Shop of its own, Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur’s mooncakes have always been a household favourite among those who celebrate the Mid Autumn Festival. This is especially true for those who consider themselves to have a more intrepid palette, what with the hotel’s whimsical and eclectic offerings that change from year to year.

This time around, flavours such as Dulcey Chocolate with Raspberry & Peanuts, Snowskin Matcha Cream Cheese, Oreo Cookie & Lotus Paste, as well as Mango-Vanilla Chocolate, are expected to set tongues waggling alongside traditional staples. They can be purchased in a set of four pieces for MYR 160 (INR 2,896.00).

11. Shangri La Kuala Lumpur

What do florals have with the Mid-Autumn Festival? Well, head on over to Shangri La Kuala Lumpur and you’ll find out. As part of its Ties That Bind campaign, the hotel brand has made florals the core theme of its mooncake offerings this year. This is expressed through intricately decorated boxes in vivid shades of lilac and magenta, decorated with a gold floral motif.

Housed within two drawers, both baked and snow-skin mooncakes are available to order in a set of four from MYR 138.40 (iNR 2,505.04). Staple flavours are to be expected, but it’s the snow-skin fillings that are sure to delight with their unique combinations, such as Black Sesame With Nutella as well as Coconut.

12. Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Speaking of florals, Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur has embarked upon a similar approach where mooncakes are concerned for 2023, by releasing their Garden Treasures (MYR 159.80 or INR 2,892.38) and Peranakan Treasures (MYR 244.80 or INR 4,430.88) mooncake sets. For bucolic gatherings, the former contains four mooncakes in classic lotus paste flavours.

On the other hand, the Peranakan Treasures box, which comes with an artfully designed chest of four drawers featuring a Peranakan motif, yields more unconventional flavours such as Tiramisu Lotus Paste with Malacca Brown Sugar. Asides from that, those with a penchant for home decor will be glad to know that the hotel will also be offering a Moonlight Garden set (MYR 168 or INR 3,040.80), containing four mooncakes and packaging that transforms into a whimsical lantern.

13. Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur

On the topic of lanterns, the Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur hotel has turned one of the most common fixtures of the Mid Autumn Festival into the centerpiece of their mooncake release this year. Dubbed the Timeless Treasures by Lady Yi’s Tea House (MYR 188 or INR 3,402.80), a selection of four mooncakes can be ordered to enjoy, packaged beautifully in a tangerine box that is meant to evoke the intricate lattice patterns of traditional Chinese lanterns.

As for flavours, come to expect a tea-infused Lady Yi’s 11 Treasures Tea, alongside more traditional offerings of White Lotus in addition to Red Bean.

14. Sheraton Hotel Petaling Jaya

Not one to miss out on the festivities, the Four Points sister hotel, Sheraton Petaling Jaya, will also be releasing its own line of mooncakes for the Mid Autumn Festival. Pick from a bouquet of blooms for the festivities, which includes the Golden Blooms set, Turqoise Blooms set, Pink Blossoms set and the Floral Symphony set, all at MYR 148 (INR 2,678.80) per box.

Each set features its own custom box in a different hue, containing two or four mooncakes of your choice, depending on how avaricious you find your appetite to be. Mooncake flavours are par for the course with Lotus Paste and Red Bean Paste varieties, but standouts include the premium Black Truffle Lotus Paste.

16. InterContinental Hotel Kuala Lumpur

But true mooncake packaging collectors most definitely should not miss out on InterContinental Hotel Kuala Lumpur’s release this year, with the introduction of their Moonlit Garden collection. As the name implies, the packaging used in this year’s Mid Autumn campaign from the hotel features cherry blossoms and koi fish, etched into pieces of sustainably sourced bamboo.

Pick between the Moonlit Waters (set of two mooncakes from MYR 138 or INR 2,497.80) or Moonlit Blossoms (set of four mooncakes from MYR 178 or INR 3,221.80). In the flavours department, combinations such as the Roselle with Red Date Paste, Tangerine & Nuts , and the Butterfly Pea Flower with Bird’s Nest & White Lotus Paste easily sets the InterContinental Hotel’s offerings apart.

17. Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur

You’ll be surprised to know that the art of travel hasn’t just inspired one entry on our list come the Mid Autumn Festival this year, as Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur appears to have also taken pages out of a passport with the release of their box set this year. Available in a set of four mooncakes (from MYR 338 or INR 7,022.80 per box), they all come stowed neatly in a mock briefcase that even appears to wear a layer of simulated patina on its facade!

Traditional mooncake flavours are to be expected, but it’s the addition of premium, alcohol-infused snow skin ones that may prove most enticing.

