8 best old-school pandan waffles in Singapore to snack on today

Crispy on the outside and bursting with flavour from the immensely fragrant batter on the inside, the old-school snack that is the pandan waffles are one of the best go-tos to have at any time of the day in Singapore.
The young and old will agree that pandan waffles make great stomach stuffers when the munchies hit. Often prepared upon order on-site at a bakery, you can often see a queue of hungry customers waiting for their turn to collect it in front of the waffle machine. It helps that the baked confectionary is affordably priced too.
The plain option is enticing enough without any spreads, as the waffle batter gets its flavour from coconut milk and pandan. Sounds straightforward enough, but these old-school waffles can vary in taste. The baking process and the batter’s quality determine its taste and texture. Left too long, it’ll be dry and crumbly; a wrong batter consistency or inadequate baking duration will make it tough and chewy. Some like a crispy exterior, while others like it soft and doughy. Whichever way your preferences swing, we’re not judging.
Pandan waffles are one of many classic staple items in a bakery. Although the plain option is a reliable choice, the flavoured spreads can complement the delicious snack too, with popular options ranging from Nutella and Peanut Butter to Blueberry Jam, Lotus Biscoff, and even durian custard. Some bakeries in Singapore take it a step further by sandwiching these pandan waffles with savoury ingredients like ham and cheese.
Many cafes and dessert-focused shops also pair old-school pandan waffles with ice cream, which is unsurprisingly a delicious combination. The frozen scoop melts and its viscous remains get soaked up by the waffle, what’s not to love?
8 best traditional pandan waffles in Singapore to munch on in Singapore today:
Often found in neighbourhood satellite towns like Jurong and Tampines, Bakery Cuisine is synonymous for offering some of the best Pandan waffles in Singapore. Office-goers don’t have to fret either; there’s an outlet in the CBD at Raffles Place.
The pandan waffles make for a great grab-and-go option for breakfast or tea. Texture-wise, they are on the doughy and chewy side, and are extremely moreish. The cream cheese spread and ham and cheese option are two of the more popular choices here.
(Image credit: Foodpanda/Bakery Cuisine)
Opening hours: 7am to 7:30pm (Monday – Friday); Closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Malaysia Boleh is a go-to food court for Malaysian hawker dishes. While pandan waffles don’t typically come to mind as a Malaysian dessert, the version here is actually one of the best in Singapore. The micro store is located with Malaysia Boleh’s AMK hub outlet and often sees a queue for its deliciously thick and sizeable waffles.
The connection to Malaysia here is the generous Musang King durian spread that is hugely popular amongst customers. Another interesting combination is the savoury hot dog and cheese filling.
(Image credit: @pandan_pig/Instagram)
Opening hours: 8am to 9:30pm (Monday – Sunday)
Located in an unassuming HDB estate near Maxwell MRT station is Small Bites. Besides offering familiar snacks like curry puffs, the shop prides itself on making substantially-sized waffles and spread.
Premium spreads on the menu include smooth Taro, Banana Oatmeal Puree, and fragrant Japanese Roasted Sesame.
(Image credit: @foodieteng/Instagram)
Operating hours: 12 noon – 7pm (Monday to Sunday)
One of the OG chain bakeries in Singapore to offer pandan waffles islandwide, you know you can’t go wrong if you get the fluffy confectionary from the time-tested Prima Deli. The experienced staff churns out the waffles skillfully to a hungry crowd, deftly spreading kaya, jam, or Nutella on the piping hot snacks.
Those who are adventurous will love new spreads like Kit Kat, Lotus Biscoff, and Cookies ‘n’ Cream, which will certainly please those with a sweet tooth.
(Image credit: @wafflesbygreedy/Instagram)
Operating hours: Varies with outlets. Check here.
A sister brand of Bakery Cuisine, MK Levure Naturelle is also a chain bakery in Singapore that serves pandan waffles. Office personnel from the surrounding One-North business precinct flock here whenever they crave for fragrant waffles.
A winner here is the peanut butter spread pandan waffle. Sweet and salty at the same time, the warmth emitted from the freshly prepared waffle melts the spread further into a gooey nutty sauce that’s absorbed by the fluffy waffle.
(Image credit: MK Levure Naturelle/FoodPanda)
Opening hours: 7am to 9pm (Monday – Friday), 9:30am to 5:30pm (Saturday). Closed on Sunday.
Located in Tanjong Katong, Ambling Turtle is a quaint modern Peranakan cafe that reflects the neighbourhood’s cultural heritage. On the menu are modern Peranakan dishes like Nyonya Curry Chicken and Pulled Beef Rendang that pairs with either Croissant or Sourdough.
But the highlight here has to be the Go Home Waffles. With the pandan buttermilk waffle as a base, it is topped with coconut soft serve, chendol jelly, Azuki red beans and gula melaka sauce. Think of a modern take on the chendol dessert.
(Image credit: @amblingturtle/Instagram)
Opening hours: 9am to 6pm (Sunday – Thursday), 9am to 10pm (Friday – Saturday)
Three’s a crowd when stands between you and your fluffy pandan waffle. Good thing then that dessert specialist Three’s a Crowd is the one serving up the pandan waffles in wuestion.
Their Race Course Road outlet is a hidden gem; located within an alley at the Little India precinct, one of the signatures at this halal-certified cafe is the Ondeh Waffles, which is inspired by Nyonya kueh Ondeh Ondeh. Here, it is presented in shaved coconut that’s drenched in Gula Melaka sauce as the airy waffles soak up the sugary palm sugar.
(Image credit: threesacrowdcafe/Instagram)
Operating Hours: 11am – 10:30pm (Monday – Sunday)
While we lament the closure of Glacier Cafe at Lavender for their Pandan Mochi Waffles, there’s another dessert establishment in Singapore that serves this fusion take on the heritage snack. Those who miss it can head to 2nd Serving: Artisan Gelato & Tea to have their fix on this stretchy yet fluffy creation.
Located at Holland Drive, diners can pair their fragrant Pandan Mochi Waffles with a variety of tea-based ice cream flavours like Tie Guan Yin and Pu Er to balance out the sweetness.
(Image credit: @slurpsburps/Instagram)
Opening hours: 12pm to 5:30pm, 6:30pm to 10pm (Sunday – Thursday); 2pm to 5:30pm, 6:30pm to 11pm (Friday – Saturday)
Feature and hero image: Courtesy @nosugarrplss/Instagram