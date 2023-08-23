Best sadya spots in Bangalore to make early reservations at this Onam

A medley of flavours and textures lies at the heart of Kerala’s famed harvest festival that lights up the months of August and September. The grand vegetarian meal — Onam Sadya — draws diners in scores in Bangalore, with plenty of restaurants offering the most authentic experience. Here’s our pick of the best Onam Sadyas to head to in 2023.

The first 10 days of the Malayalam calendar — this year from 20-30 August — are a nod to the legendary Kerala king Mahabali who’s believed to visit his subjects during this time. They also mark the season of rice harvests. Festivities include folk dances, snake boat races, and floral floor designs — with loved ones coming together to partake in them all. An indispensable part of it all? An elaborate vegetarian adventure called Onam sadya that features about 25 traditional creations. We’re talking papadam, payasam, pachadi, poriyal, the works.

Spotlighting regional ingredients — coconut, jaggery, yams, lentils, pumpkin, rice — the meal is served on a banana leaf. It’s also quite strategic, with pickles, thoran, and chips placed on the wider end to ensure fuss-free eating. Every possible tasting note — sweet, tangy, sour, salty, astringent — is featured. Add to this, a range of preparation techniques — fried to boiled — and you’ve got a symphony of textures as well. Needless to say, this is one dining experience worth remembering. We take a look at the best Onam Sadya spots in 2023 for a bite.

Where to get the best Onam sadya in Bangalore this 2023

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

South Bengaluru’s most elegant establishment for the finest Kerala food is ringing in Onam with a carefully-crafted 26-creation meal befitting a king. This flavour journey begins with Uppu, Cheru Pazham, Nendrakai Nuruku, Sharkara Varatty, and Chena Chops. Then come the Cabbage Thoran, Kootu Kari, Nei-Parippu, Kalan, Papadam, and Rasam, along with other delicious and hearty numbers. Ada Pradhaman, Palada, Parippu Payasam, and Chakka Pradhaman round things out on a sweet note. Best part? Specialty cooks from the land of gods are at the helm of affairs — promising authenticity in every bite. If you’d like to enjoy this feast at home, you could opt for their Festive Meal In A Box option instead. Head on over from 28-29 August 2023 for the best Onam Sadya.

Address: 438, 18th Main Road, 6th Block, Koramangala

Contact: +91 63646 71010

Vembanad

At this colonial-style space that specialises in Kerala creations — Onam is a grand affair. We’re talking traditional song (Onappattukal) and dance (Thiruvathira) paired with a delicious spread. A meal brings with it classic options — pappu and papadam to pachadi and payasam — each promising to take you on a flavourful journey. This is available on 29 August, from 12:00 pm onwards for lunch. Head on over with your family for an unforgettable afternoon. Alternatively, you could take the sadya home. Seats are limited so be sure to call ahead for reservations.

Address: The Paul Bangalore, Domlur

Contact: +91 80404 77777

Salt Mango Tree Restaurant

Come Onam, this no-frills restaurant is near synonymous with sadya. Served on a plantain leaf, the meal involves over 25 traditional, carefully-curated creations ranging from rasam to payasam. Each is a nod to Kerala’s thriving agrarian culture. The portions are generous and the prices are easy on the pocket. You could reserve a table for 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm from 25-30 August and 2-3 September.

Address: 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar

Contact: +91 96863 65602

Feast

At this elegant restaurant nestled within the luxurious Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel — quality food is a given. For the harvest season, chef Manjunath has curated a spread that celebrates the coastal region, with options like Pineapple Pachadi, Eriserry, Olan, Kalan, Pulissery and more. Drop by on 29 August, between 12:30 pm and 4:00 pm.

Address: Sheraton Grand Hotel Bangalore at Brigade Gateway, Malleswaram

Contact: +91 80425 21000

Lush

Onam is a traditional affair at this all-day dining space in the Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. The buffet spread curated by chef Somasundaram features an array of authentic delicacies — Olan, Parippu, Kalan, Erissery, Thoran, Avial, Sambar, Ela Ada, Inji Puli, Upperi, the works. Every bite promises to transport you to the lush paddy fields and billowing coconut plantations of Kerala. Head on over from 29-31 August, 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm.

Address: Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Contact: +91 95139 44520

M’ Cafe

At the luxurious Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Onam is a 18-dish affair that spotlights Kerala’s rich culture. The carefully-curated meal features Olan, Pachadi, Inji Puli, Kalan, Parippu Payasam, Palada, and more iconic creations. These pair deliciously with Morum Vellan and homemade toddy. Add to this, an enthralling performance with traditional percussion instrument Chenda Mellam and you’ve got yourself a dining experience like no other. Head on over on 29 August, from 1:00 pm -4:00 pm.

Address: M Café, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Contact: +91 8861448382

Limelight

Rounding out this list is the extravagant Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore which is ringing in Onam on a high note — complete with traditional pookalam patterns and Thiruvathira and Kathakali performances. The spread features Avial, Olan, Pachadi, Thoran, Payasam, and more authentic creations, paired with Sambaram. Head on over on 29 August from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Where: Limelight, Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

Contact: +91 91481 46225

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the items in Onam Sadya?

Onam sadya features about 25 traditional Kerala creations. This includes papadam, payasam, pachadi, and poriyal.

– What are the 26 items in Onam Sadhya?

Onam Sadya usually contains an assortment of traditional creations, including — Rice, Parippu, Rasam, Sambar, Kaalan, Avial, Olaan, Koottukari, Erissery, Pachadi, Pulissery, Thoran, Payasam, Pappadam, Upperi, Sharkara Varatti, Inji Curry, Mango Curry, Naranga Curry, Pachadi, Ellisheri, Chor, Chena Mezhkkupuratti, Morru Kachiyatha, Kichadi, Kootu Curry, Neyy, Inji Thayir, Poovan Pazham, Palada Pradhaman, Pazham Pradhaman.

– How many items are in Onam Sadya?

Onam Sadya can include anything from from 20-27 items.

– What is sadya meal?

Sadya translates to ‘banquet’ and is an essential part of weddings, birthdays, and festivals like Vishu. During Onam, it typically involves about 20-27 delicacies.