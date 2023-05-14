Bacon, eggs, toast: Go Bri’ish at these 6 places serving English breakfast in Kolkata

For a community that takes its food as seriously as its politics, Bengalis need to start their day on the right note with a hearty breakfast. When we are not doing adda (discussion) over cha (tea) and football, we are exploring cafes across the city and starting our day right with a piquant English breakfast. Today we are looking at all the best places to grab an English breakfast in Kolkata.

Boasting of a rich culinary history, Kolkata’s history and love affair with food is laced with an amalgam of cultures and cuisines. Still reeling under the era of the British monarchy, the concept of Victorian servings in the form of English breakfasts and tearooms is quite common in Kolkata. From century-old cafes to the new ones, here all the places serving English breakfast in Kolkata.

Where to get the best English breakfast in Kolkata

Terminal 11

This place in Salt Lake is known for its traditional English breakfast, that’s served all day long. From Toast, and Hashbrown, to Baked Beans, you’ll get everything. You can even make your choice of Eggs – from sunny side up to scrambled to an Omelette. You can also add Salad, Chicken Sausages or Bacon as per your choice.

Address: 11, 1st Ave Rd, BF Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

Contact: +9133 4064 1061

Cost: INR 525 with Chicken Sausage, INR 545 with Bacon

Biker’s Café

Over the years, Biker’s Café has become the go-to breakfast place in the city. Serving one of the most delish English breakfasts in Kolkata, the café serves Scrambled and Fried Eggs, Chicken Sausages, Grilled Tomatoes, Baked Beans, Sautéed Mushrooms with two slices of crispy toasts. Order the Bacon Rashers separately to add some pork-y goodness.

Address: Platinum mall, 31, Elgin Rd, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700020

Contact: +91 96745 65455

Cost: INR 499

Mrs Magpie

The first thing you will notice when you walk into this café is the cute décor that will remind you of all things unicorn. But when you order an English breakfast, you will realise how serious they are about their food. With Eggs, Bacon with Ham, Omelettes, Beans and Mushrooms, they keep their menu simple and flavoursome.

Address: 570, Lake Terrace Rd, near Vivekananda Park, Golpark, Extension, Keyatala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Contact: +91 86977 31491

Cost: INR 525

Flury’s

The OG café for English breakfast in Kolkata, the vibe of this British tearoom is unmatched. Complete with two Crispy Bacon Rashers, two slices of bread or toast with butter, two Fried Eggs, two Hash Browns, two Grilled Chicken Sausages and a bowl of Baked Beans, this is an iconic English breakfast that has become a part of the city’s heritage. You also have the option to add a beverage like juice, tea or coffee.

Address: 18A, Park St, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071

Contact: +9133 4000 7452

Cost: INR 850

Paris Café

If the name is anything to go by, this café and its menu will remind you of the streets of France. While their French menu is on point, their English breakfast is pretty authentic and will leave no room for complain. The homemade Roesti, Sausages, Grilled Tomato, Baked Beans and Eggs make the breakfast scrumptious, and you will definitely come back for more.

Address: 1, 1 A, Ashutosh Chowdhury Ave, Ballygunge Park, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019

Contact: +91 62896 25328

Cost: INR 499

Wise Owl

This was one of the first cafes in Kolkata that started the English breakfast, apart from 5-star hotels. With two Fried Eggs, two Sausages (choice of Pork or Chicken), French Fries, Bacon and two pieces of Toast, you can also ask for a side of Baked Beans and/or Hashbrowns. Pair this with a cup of coffee and your breakfast is sorted.

Address: 66/2 B, Purna Das Rd, near Azad Hind Dhaba, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Contact: +9133 4063 7038

Cost: INR 290