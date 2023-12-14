Best places in Bangalore to swing by for jolly good cakes this Christmas

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bangalore — with the city’s best cake spots offering rum-soaked indulgences, plant-based bento numbers, and more merry creations. We take a look at a few that hit the sweet spot.

In India’s IT City — the air is crisp, fir trees featuring candy canes have popped up across establishments, and fairy lights have made it out of the woodworks. Not to mention, holiday cravings are at an all time high. Front and centre of it all? Cakes. Although the origin story is steeped in mystery and traditions vary across countries — yuletide numbers are typically soaked in rum, whisky, or sherry and feature marzipan as well as a medley of dried fruits. And although baking at home is the general route most families take, the process can be tedious and complicated to say the least. Fortunately, bakeries and dessert joints in Bangalore have curated a set of the best, most delicious Christmas cakes. Each bite of these promises to be as decadent as that of their hand-made counterpart. Here’s our pick of the lot.

Best spots for Christmas cakes in Bangalore

Magnolia Bakery

One of the city’s most popular dessert destinations has arrived at the Christmas celebration with the most decadent creations. We’re eyeing the Plum Cake Loaf and Classic Plum Cake — featuring rum-soaked dry fruits and spiced fresh fruits. While here, you could also try the very merry Red Velvet Banana Pudding — featuring red velvet cake and chocolate shavings.

Address: 788, JK Plaza, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Phone: +91 96067 46364

Amiel Gourmet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amiel Gourmet (@amiel_gourmet)

Known for serving up the most delicious French creations — Amiel Gourmet has curated an exciting set of treats for Christmas. Front and centre are their traditional Bûche De Noël (or Yule Log) — in flavours like Strawberry, Chocolate, and Tiramisu. These come in two sizes and promise indulgence in every bite. Alternatively, you could opt for the nutty and fruity Plum Cake, which pairs deliciously with their spiced mulled wine. Need we say more?

Address: 339, 20th Cross Rd, Defence Layout, Sahakar Nagar, A – Block, Bengaluru

Contact: +91 98458 62027

Sapa Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAPA Sourdough & Pastry (@sapabakery)

Mysore’s go-to for baked goodies has found its way to Bangalore — giving the city a taste of hand-crafted, artisanal creations via delivery. We’re eyeing the Stollen — a traditional German bread that dates back to the 1400s. Made to order, this decadent number by Dina Weber features a moist, buttery bread that’s bursting with rum-soaked dry fruits. In the centre is a hand rolled, sweet marzipan log. Best part? It can be had for breakfast, snack, or dinner and has a long shelf life. That said, you’re going to want to devour it all in one sitting. Order here.

Address: 3037, 1st Main Rd, Gokulam 1st Stage, Gokulam

Contact: +91 63605 71579

Smoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SMOOR Chocolates (@smoorchocolates)

Known for its exquisite couverture chocolates — Smoor always has a treat (or two) up its sleeves. This year, we’re eyeing the moist, crumbly Plum Cake with fruits, warm spices, and a whole lot of deliciousness. There’s also the Winter Berry Delight Tart — a fresh fruit number with strawberry, cranberry, cardamom, and white chocolate. Delicious!

Address: 1131, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Phone: +91 80252 11901

Happy Belly Bakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Belly Bakes (@happybellybakes)

Another popular destination in the city for all things dessert — Happy Belly Bakes has a delicious line-up of Christmas cakes on offer. Front and centre is their Plum Cake — a decadent number with rum frosting, candied fruit, chocolate, and fresh cinnamon. The Gingerbread Cake soaked in rum syrup, layered with diplomat cream, and orange creme anglaise sauce is a must-try as well. Rounding out the options are traditional Marzipan Stollen and Plum Cake Loaf.

Address: 6/2, Primrose Road, MG Road

Phone: +91 99450 01555

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel (@renhotelbengaluru)

Adding a luxurious touch to this roundup — Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel has curated a set of the most exquisite Christmas treats this festive season. We’re talking traditional Austrian Linzer Torte, Scottish Dundee Cake, and classic Yule Log. Complementing this lineup are indulgent Panettone, Stollen, Gingerbread Cookies, Cinnamon Buns, and more. You could even build your own Gingerbread House with their DIY Kits. These come in a range of sizes.

Address: Cinnamon, at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Contact: +91 95139 44520

White Garden

Vegetarians and teetotallers, this one’s for you — the Plum Cake at White Garden is a plant-based, non-alcoholic delight. Every bite sings with the goodness of almonds, cashews, raisins, orange rinds, red and black raisins, apricots, lemon peels soaked in orange juice. Complementing this is the range of infused aromatic spices — nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, the works. Don’t miss out.

Address: 425, Sarvagna Nagar, 7th Main Road, Kalyan Nagar

Contact: +91 96868 27272

The Kind Roastery & Brewroom

Another popular plant-based destination in the city — The Kind Roastery & Brewroom has curated festive bento boxes his month. Each has an assortment of Christmas treats — cakes to cookies. The former includes a Vanilla Coffee Ganache, Cherry Compote Vanilla Cake, and Simple Chocolate Cake. We’re eyeing the tropical Guilty Pineapple Upside Down Cake.

Address: 1316/F, 18 B Main Rd, JP Nagar, 2nd Phase, J. P. Nagar

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1-Which cake is eaten during Christmas?

Plum cake, yule log, stollen, and gingerbread cake are popularly eaten during Christmas.

2. Is plum cake and Christmas cake the same?

Plum cake is a popular kind of cake eaten during Christmas.