8 best places to eat at NEX mall, from Yunnan pao fan to Thai chicken rice

As the largest mall in northeast Singapore, NEX holds plenty of dining options, and here are the best places to eat there.

Back in the late 90s and early 2000s, NEX used to be an empty field next to the terribly warm Serangoon Bus Interchange. In 2010, the blank space turned into a seven-storey grey box, which would be equally forgettable if not for being the only monolith in the area.

Today, the shopping mall is a major hub for commuters transiting through the Serangoon MRT Station and Serangoon Bus Interchange – thankfully, the latter is air-conditioned now – and food choices are plenty. Go-Ang serves Hainanese chicken rice by the way of Thailand, as Yun Nans forages China’s rich southwestern province for flavours. Putien turns out reliable Fujian food with an eye on fresh seafood, and Penang Culture presents Halal renditions of dishes from Malaysia’s northwestern food capital.

Japanese options come in the form of the larger-than-life Monster Curry, and efficient yet quality sashimi rice bowls from Donburi King. Army stews get the top rank at Seoul Yummy, while Texas Chicken does fried chicken inspired by the Lone Star State.

NEX is located at 23 Serangoon Central, Singapore 556083

8 best places to eat at NEX