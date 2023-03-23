Your ultimate guide to the best Ramadan buffets in KL and Selangor for 2023

On the hunt for a glorious buffet spread for Iftar with your loved ones this year? Well, you’re in luck because we have curated a guide filled with the best Ramadan 2023 hotel buffets in KL and Selangor.

It’s that time of year again. Ramadan, the Holy month of the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin from 22 March to 22 April 2023. The fasting month is a beautiful time for all Muslims to reflect, grow spiritually and build stronger relationships with God. It is also obligatory to fast between sunrise and sunset. What makes this experience so rewarding is the beautiful moment of gathering with your loved ones during Iftar over an appetising meal at the end of the day.

With Ramadan 2023 approaching, it’s time to start planning and searching for the finest spots to break fast/buka puasa. Luckily, these hotels in KL and Selangor are offering the best-curated menu and amazing deals to pamper your family and satiate your cravings for everything and more. From Malaysian delicacies to international favourites, trust us; you’ll want to bookmark this page for more updates.

The best Ramadan buffets in KL & Selangor for 2023