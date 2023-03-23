Your ultimate guide to the best Ramadan buffets in KL and Selangor for 2023

On the hunt for a glorious buffet spread for Iftar with your loved ones this year? Well, you’re in luck because we have curated a guide filled with the best Ramadan 2023 hotel buffets in KL and Selangor.
It’s that time of year again. Ramadan, the Holy month of the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin from 22 March to 22 April 2023. The fasting month is a beautiful time for all Muslims to reflect, grow spiritually and build stronger relationships with God. It is also obligatory to fast between sunrise and sunset. What makes this experience so rewarding is the beautiful moment of gathering with your loved ones during Iftar over an appetising meal at the end of the day.
With Ramadan 2023 approaching, it’s time to start planning and searching for the finest spots to break fast/buka puasa. Luckily, these hotels in KL and Selangor are offering the best-curated menu and amazing deals to pamper your family and satiate your cravings for everything and more. From Malaysian delicacies to international favourites, trust us; you’ll want to bookmark this page for more updates.
The best Ramadan buffets in KL & Selangor for 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
- One World Hotel
- St. Regis Kuala Lumpur
- The Westin Kuala Lumpur
- The Chow Kit
- Sunway Resort Hotel
- W Kuala Lumpur
- Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur
- Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur
- Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur
- Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur
- Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel
- PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur
- The Element Kuala Lumpur
- EQ Kuala Lumpur
- Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur
If you haven’t explored One World Hotel’s latest Cinnamon Coffee House, you can finally do so by making a reservation for buka puasa. This year, the restaurant offers more than 100 dishes on four rotational menus with an array of international and local flavours. Start by breaking fast with their assortment of Ulam, Kerabu and Dates. Later, discover their mouth-watering mains like Bubur Lambuk, Chicken Rendang Minang, Beef Gulai Utara Dalca Curry Crab, Chili Crab, Ikan Patin Masak Tempoyak, Gulai Ikan with Bendi and beyond. If you’re craving soups, you’ll find a variety of heartwarming soups on rotation from Soup Tulang Rawang, Soup Ekor and more.
Highlights from this season’s buffet spread include its Whole Roasted Lamb, Roasted Chicken Percik style and Roasted Marinated Whole Beef Tenderloin with mixed condiments, Murtabak, assorted grill dishes and the Opor Beef Masak Pekan Style. However, other cuisines are available too, from Chinese to Indian and Japanese. Don’t miss out on the seafood counter while you’re there. Of course, your experience would not be complete without the classic Goreng Goreng station.
In the dessert department, sweet lovers can indulge in delectable treats such as Malay kuih-muih, Pulut Serawa Durian, Ice Kacang, Cendol, and assorted cakes. As you dine, be entertained by the live Ghazal music performance from 23 March to 20 April from 7 PM onwards.
Selera Serantau buffet dinner: 23 March – 21 April 2023, 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM
RM208 nett per adult (INR 3,868.53) | RM104 nett per child (INR 1,941.18) (6-12 years old) and senior citizens (60 years and above).
Early bird special: Pre-pay from 22 February to 22 March 2023 to enjoy RM168 nett per adult (INR 3,135.73) and RM84 nett per child (INR 1,564.62).
The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur enters the holy month with their annual theme of Warisan Melayu where guests will go on a journey around the 14 states of Malaysia with their Malam Warisan Melayu buffet—where they celebrate Malaysia’s rich taste and diverse flora, with a variety of iconic local herbs and flowers growing in our tropical climate. Apart from its beauty, these ingredients provide a wreath of flavour and nutrition that has been cherished by Malaysians for centuries.
The buffet menu features fresh traditional ingredients of herbs and flowers such as the national flower of Malaysia, the Hibiscus (Bunga Raya), Papaya Flower (Bunga Betik), Torch Ginger Flower (Bunga Kantan), Roselle (Bunga Roselle), Banana Blossom (Jantung Pisang), and more.
Malam Warisan Melayu at The Reading Room: 27 March – 21 April 2023, 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM
RM275 nett per adult (INR 5,134.14) | RM138 nett per child (INR 2,571.12) from 6 to 12-years-old
Embrace the holy month of Ramadan in the company of family and friends at The Westin Kuala Lumpur’s Citarasa Anak Kampung buffet spread, where exquisite indulgences await diners as the vibrant flavours and aromas of Malaysian kampung cuisine come to life at The Living Room. From family favourites to an array of special dishes, the all-day dining restaurant buffet dinner experience showcases its seven chefs’ hometown flavours and homemade recipes.
With signature dishes reflecting their true anak kampung spirit and favourite treats from their hometowns, these seven chefs from all over the country will highlighting an array of local dishes such as Kambing Golek Nasi Briyani, Portuguese Baked Whole Salmon, Ayam Opor, Daging Dendeng Berlado, Rendang Ayam Kampung Pedas, Kerabu Perut Bunga Kantan and more.
In addition to the Anak Kampung signatures, there will also be soup counter, Chinese delicacies, kid’s favourites, noodle station, pastries, desserts, the well-known bubur lambuk and many more exciting delights. To accompany all these sumptuous treats, The Living Room has also crafted an expansive list of drinks we used to find in kampung such as Teh Tarik, Nescafe Tarik, Air Tebu, Air Jagung and many more.
Citarasa Anak Kampung at The Living Room: 24 March – 19 April 2023
RM208 nett per adult (INR 3,875.30) | RM104 nett per child (INR 1,936.89), 6-years-old and below dine for free
Early bird special: Pre-pay from 24 February – 23 March 2023 to enjoy RM158 nett per person (INR 2,942.58)
The perfect intimate spot for a scrumptious Ramadhan meal with your close ones. The Chow Kit – an Ormond Hotel has introduced Citarasa Malaya, a course meal to showcase the Malaysian cuisine, celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of Malaysia. The lavish spread starts from sweet and savoury starters – Malay kuih muih such as Ube Seri Muka, Gula Melaka Indulgence and Corn Custard Pudding, followed by charcoal grilled Satay Ayam with a house-made sweet and spicy peanut sauce and Cucur Udang. For the highlight of the starters section, there’s Penang’s favourite, Sup Gear Box Kambing and Roti Bakar served with a refreshing Pandan Lemongrass Cooler.
Next, expect a series of mouthwatering mains starting with Kedah’s famous Udang Sambal Petai Berlada and a smoky, grilled Johor-style Ikan Bakar marinated in a fragrant medley of laksa leaves, daun kaduk, ulam raja, selom and candlenut sambal, paired with Nasi Ulam or Nasi Minyak of your choice. Serving even cuisines from Terengganu, the meat portion ends with the Daging Masak Gulai with potatoes and kerisik and a coconut and turmeric glazed Ayam Percik Madu. Wrapping up the mains, flavourful Malay vegetable dishes – Kacang Botol Sambal Belacan and Gulai Pisang Kapas.
Well planned till the end, two local’s favourite desserts, Bubur Pulut Hitam and Sago Gula Melaka will be served to put the perfect end to the meal.
Citarasa Malaya at Chow Kit Kitchen & Bar: 23 March – 21 April 2023
RM420++ (INR 7,824.93) for 3 pax with add-on dishes available at RM150 each (INR 2,794.62).
Jemput Makan makes its annual return to Sunway Resort Hotel this year with a nostalgic and traditional gastronomic experience amidst a brand-new venue, complimented by a setting of gold and aqua with a touch of Arabian glamour. Inspired by the local expression Jemput Makan, this year’s theme “Nostalgic Indulgence with Malaysian Treasured Recipes” celebrates Malaysia’s unique culinary Malay heritage, where diners get to experience classic must-have dishes and other traditional favourites specially prepared by their culinary team.
Taking centre stage this year will be a number of stalls outdoors flowing in to an extensive buffet spread indoors. Helmed by Chef De Cuisine Afiq Matkhir together with Sous Chef Tournant Mohamad Yatim Supaat and Senior Sous Chef, Chef Halid Bin Hm Burus, some of their nostalgic and traditional recipes include the Daging Bakar Harimau Menangis, a classic dish prepared using Chef Afiq’s heirloom recipe while another must-have classic includes the succulent Kambing Golek that’s marinated overnight with over 25 local spices and aromatics.
In addition to that, the local spread includes dishes like Sotong Raja, Ayam Pasu, Sup Ekor, Soto Ayam, Teratak Satay, Lemang Bakar, Beef Rendang Tok and Serunding to induce a sense of nostalgia. Rotational highlights on the buffet spread include Fresh Seafood on Ice, Japanese offerings from the Sushi Bar, Jeruk, and a variety of classic rice dishes such as Nasi Hujan Panas and Nasi Minyak and more.
Jemput Makan at Sunset Terrace: 24 March – 21 April 2023, 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM
RM228 nett per adult (INR 4,247.82) | RM114 nett (INR 2,123.91) per child from 6 to 12-years-old
Head to FLOCK, W Kuala Lumpur for a rewarding Ramadan culinary experience at the leading city escape in the heart of the Kuala Lumpur City Centre. Bringing back its crowd favourite, Bazaar Malam – a W twist on a traditional night market and it is back again this year, bigger and better than ever. Offering a sumptuous spread of Malaysian dishes specially prepared by their talented Executive Chef Haznizam Hamzah and Sous Chef Suhalmi Md Tasir.
Revamped into a bazaar like buffet with multiple stalls each serving up local delicacies, diners who visit FLOCK can dive into the flavours of Malaysia by sampling an array of local delicacies from Kudap-Kudap and Jeruk-Jeruk Penang. These dishes are a must-try for anyone looking to experience the very best of what our local cuisine has to offer. Not only that, they’re bringing back last year’s favourite and sought after Roti John Stall – a unique station that serves up an array of delectable fillings including succulent lobster, tender chicken, juicy lamb, a rich and creamy cheese. Each filling is nestled inside a soft and crispy flatbread, known as roti john, creating an irresistible fusion of textures and flavours that is sure to tantalise the taste buds.
Additionally, W Kuala Lumpur offers a chance for diners to savour high-quality meats from a range of grilling styles at the All about Barbeque Grill station – from the rich and flavourful cuts of the Middle Eastern Grill to the spicy and aromatic offerings of the Siamese Grill, and the classic and irresistible skewers of the Local Satay Grill.
Bazaar Malam at FLOCK: 24 March – 21 April 2023, 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM
RM288 nett (INR 5,366.39) per adult | RM144 nett (2,683.20) per child from 6 to 12-years-old
Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur offers a colourful spectacle themed Santapan Warisan Melayu to rediscover the Malaysia Sultanate era during this Holy Month of fasting. Available from 23 March to 21 April, the hotel features specialty dishes from each of the 13 states of Malaysia – highlighting the essence of each state’s culture and traditions with a unique blend of both traditional and modern dishes.
Sous Chef Saiful Asrul bin Sadin was inspired by this and developed a menu to reflect the different aspects of Malaysia’s culinary history by presenting a variety of dishes from various states such as: Udang Galah Lemak Asam Nenas from Perak, Siput Sedut Lemak Kuning from Negeri Sembilan, Puyuh Goreng Berempah Bonda from Perlis, and many more.
The hotel is also running a special early bird promotion, where diners who make a reservation from 15 February to 19 March 2023 can enjoy up to 25% discount on the total bill.
Santapan Warisan Melayu buffet dinner: 23 March – 21 April 2023, 6 PM to 10.30 PM
RM298 nett (INR 5,560.07)
Hari Raya brunch: 22 – 23 April 2023, 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM
RM245 nett (INR 4,564.36)
For an experience unlike any other, get ready to enter Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur’s Grand Spice Bazaar Buffet. From 23 March, the hotel’s Grand Ballroom will beautifully transform into a curated souk experience adorned in Turkish and Middle Eastern decor. To complete the glorious affair, guests can indulge in the Ramadhan spread featuring over 90 local dishes with unique Turkish dishes by a guest chef from Istanbul. Highlights include classic Malay dishes like Kerabu Ayam Pucuk Paku, Daging Masak Hitam Manis, Lemang, Curry Laksa, and more. Besides that, guests can also explore the curated souk experience featuring selected local brands and vendors. The best part? The proceeds from the Grand Spice Bazaar will be donated to selected communities in need.
Over at JP Teres, you can also explore an abundant spread filled with Malaysian favourites and an exclusive Indian cuisine by a guest chef from Chennai. You can look forward to live stations, JP teres’ iconic chicken rice, a noodle station and a carving station.
Deliveries and takeaways will be available on the online store here.
Grand Spice Bazaar Buffet: 1 – 18 April 2023, 6.30 PM – 10 PM.
RM228 nett (adult) | RM114 nett (child)
Limited time offers: Early bird – RM208nett (adult) (INR 3,874.47) | RM104 nett (INR 1,937.23) (child)
Buy nine, free one – RM228 nett (INR 4,247.82) (adult)
Ramadhan Feast at JP Teres: 23 March – 22 April 2023, 6.30 PM – 10.30 PM.
RM218 nett (adult) | RM109 nett (child)
Limited time offer: RM198 nett (adult) (INR 3,694.40) | RM99 nett (INR 1,842.01) (child)
*valid until 21 March 2023 while availability lasts.
For bookings or queries, please contact +60 3 2182 1234 for more.
It’s time to experience the exquisite flavours of Malaysian favourites at Le Meridien KL this Ramadhan 2023. The ‘Santapan Nostalgia’ buffet includes over 150 traditional and modern dishes selections, including highlights like the Signature Daging Tempayan, Racikan Ayam, Mee Lob Dang Tam, Laksa Lemak Kuning Ikan Tongkol and many more. Our top choice? The Mee Lob Dang Tam and Signature Daging Tempayan. Other highlights include Roasted Lamb, Royal Sup Malaya, Beef Rendang, and traditional kuih-muih to explore. Besides local favourites, indulge in Chinese, Japanese, Indian and Western cuisines. From the full-bodied flavours of their speciality dim sum to the heavenly combo of chicken tandoori and naan, your tastebuds will be satisfied with the endless choices. However, if you’re craving a taste of Italian flavours, their pasta station is available too.
For dessert lovers, you will find an array of treats from traditional kuih muih and ABC to delicious cakes and puddings.
Santapan Nostalgia: 23 March – 2 April & 17 – 21 April 2023.
RM198 nett (adult) (INR 3,694.40) | RM99 nett (INR 1,842.01) (5 – 12 years old)
Early bird promotion: RM148 nett (adult) (INR 2,753.62) | RM74 nett (INR 1,377.18) (5 – 12 years old)
3 April – 16 April 2023
RM208 nett (adult) (INR 3,880.51) | RM99 nett (INR 1,842.47) (5 – 12 years old)
Early bird promotion: RM158 nett (INR 2,947.69) (adult) | RM74 nett (INR 1,377.18) (5 – 12 years old)
Limited Early Bird vouchers are available from now until 15 March 2023. To make a table reservation, simply reach out via Facebook or Instagram, call +603-2263-7888, WhatsApp +6012-215-8782 or email dining.reservation@lemeridien.com.
Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur parades a tempting buffet spread inspired by Malaysia’s rich history and ancient folktales. The team behind the Sajian Kayangan Kita buffet spread highlight signature creations such as Tuaran Seafood Noodles, Sakura Ebi Fried Carrot Cake, Kambing Panggang Utara (roasted whole lamb), Itik Golek Pekan (carved smoked duck) and Asam Pedas Salmon. From 22 March to 21 April 2023, prepare for an immersive journey through local fables and legends with an exquisite dining experience.
For any Malaysian, there’s nothing like exploring your local kopitiam and you can do just that by dining in at The Lounge. Available through March and April, The Lounge is offering elevated interpretations of the kopitiam classics with a Four Seasons touch. You’ll find delicious bites like the Hawker Fried Oyster Omelette (wok-fried oysters in crispy egg batter with asparagus and chilli sauce), Beef Chow Fun (stir-fried flat rice noodles with beef, bean sprouts and Yu Choy), and Pisang Goreng (batter-friend bananas with salted coconut ice-cream).
Sajian Kayangan Kita at Curate: 22 March – 21 April 2023.
RM289 per adult (INR 5,378.53) | RM145 (INR 2,698.57) per child
The Lounge at Four Seasons: 1 March – 30 April 2023
Ala-carte menu with dishes ranging from RM25-60 (INR 466.48 – INR 1,119.54)
Travel through time from 27 March to 18 April with Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel’s exciting Ramadhan offerings. Titled “Sajian Warisan”, guests can explore hearty yet nostalgic flavours of various Malay cuisines curated by Sous Chef Firdaus. This year’s selection includes dishes like Gulai Daging dan Nangka Ala Canggung, Ayam Masak Lemak Rebung Tok Mizi, Nasi Dalcha and Ayam Bawang with the signature whole-roasted Ouzi lamb served with Arabic rice, vegetable saloona and garlic yoghurt. In addition, you will also discover an array of kampung favourites, such as the staple Sambal Udang Petai, Kerabu Mangga, Lemang and more.
Fulfil your cravings with other specialities from Arabic and Japanese cuisine. Apart from that, fresh seafood on ice and other International signatures are available to enjoy. To elevate the dining experience, a live ghazal ensemble will fill the room as you dine and unwind.
Located at the Grand Ballroom, pamper your loved ones with a meal to remember. The Iftar Nusantara at Level 3D features an array of traditional Malay feasts and is adorned with Arab influences through its stunning designs, installations and music. Here you will also find comfort Malay favourites like the Ayam Masak Merah, Rendang Daging, Sup Merah Temasik Bengkulu, and Middle Eastern classics like the Chicken Salona, Hummus, Shawarma, Kunafa, Sparrow’s Nest Baklava and the signature Lamb Ouzi.
Sajian Warisan Feast: 23 March – 21 April 2023.
Launch rate: RM108 nett per adult (INR 2,009.92) | RM54 nett (INR 1,004.96) per child (limited offer is valid for dine-in from 23 to 26 March 2023).
Early bird price: RM148 nett per adult (INR 2,754.34) (NP: RM168 nett) (INR 3,134.54) | RM74 nett per child (INR 1,380.69) (NP: RM84 nett) (INR 1,563.25)
Iftar Nusantara: 27 March – 18 April 2023.
Early bird: RM118 nett per adult (INR 2,195.99) (NP: 138 nett) (INR 2,568.19) | RM59 nett per child (RM69 nett) (INR 1,284.10)
Dinner vouchers are available for purchase on their online store here. For inquiries or reservations, please call 017-228-6098 or email dining.spj@sheraton.com.
Head over to Thyme in PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur to savour a decadent spread filled with Malaysian favourites. This year’s iftar buffet is themed Selera Juadah Kampung and is meant to resemble grandma’s house. Ghazal music set the ambience while you munch on dishes such as Daging Dendeng, Telur Itik Masak Lemak, Siput Sedut, Prawn Malabari, Ikan Mayang Ayam Pedas, and more. There’s also a seafood station with scallops, mussels, and oysters. Available from 24 March to 21 April 2023, the buffet is priced at RM228 nett per adult (INR 4,253.06).
Presenting The Element Kuala Lumpur’s ‘Citarasa Warisan Element’ dinner buffet. Starting on 25 March, the TRACE Restaurant and Bar offers an exquisite array of Malaysian classics using recipes originating from seven different states. Guests will be treated to line-up themed stations, including five live pop-up stalls with signatures like Kerabu Warisan Malaysia, Sup Kedah Piaw, Biryani Kaki Kambing, Masak Lemak Chili Padi in claypot, Local & Western Bakar-Bakar, Hidangan Klasik Turun-Temurun and Pemanis Mulut Tradisi Sepanjang Zaman stations. Diners can look forward to their take on Johor’s Biryani Kaki Kambing, Melaka’s Masak Lemak Cili Padi in Claypot, Perak’s Rendang Ayam Bonda with Lemang Bakar, Kelantan’s Ayam Bakar Percik and so much more.
Citarasa Warisan Element: 25 March – 20 April 2023, 6.30 PM – 10.30 PM
RM168 nett per adult (INR 3,134.54) | RM84 nett (INR 1,563.25) per child.
Early bird offer: RM125 nett per adult (INR 2,326.12) to be enjoyed on or before 24 March 2023.
From 23 March to 21 April 2023, EQ Kuala Lumpur is hosting Citarasa Nipah at the hotel’s popular all day dining spot, Nipah. The iftar buffet, available from 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM every day, comprises a wide plethora of traditional Malaysian delights. They include the likes of Nasi Beriani Kambing Batu Pahat, Kari Kambing Berkentang, and Gulai Lemak Cili Padi Daging Salai. Seafood on ice will be available too, as well as local salads such as Nyonya Kerabu Pucuk Paku and Pecal Jawa.
Citarasa Nipah: RM228+ per adult (INR 4,252.78), RM114+ per child (INR 2,126.67)
Head over to Melting Pot at Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur to savour the Gabungan Duo Rasa Ala Kampung & Thai buffet spread. Combining the flavours of both Thai and traditional kampung dishes, the spread all about the opportunities to spend time with loved ones over delicious meals. Curated by Chef Mohamad Yusoff and Chef Nopporn Nutto, options include the likes of Gulai Tunjang Minangkabau, Kambing Masak Hitam Manis, Grilled Thai Beef Salad, and Chicken Panang with Lime Leaves and Peanut. Both menus will be on rotation every day, from 23 March to 21 April 2023.
Gabungan Duo Rasa Ala Kampung & Thai: RM178 nett (INR 3,312.02) per person
(All RM conversions done at the time of writing)