Break fast at these 7 best buffets (and a bazaar) in Singapore this Ramadan 2023

Break fast in Singapore with a feast at these best restaurant buffets and a food-heavy bazaar for Ramadan 2023.
Local and regional flavours get the spotlight at these Ramadan meals, including Indonesian signatures from Kintamani, Singapore staples by Asian Market Café, and Nusantara cuisine at Permata. The Atrium mixes Western fare with the restaurant’s signature laksa, while both Ginger and Peppermint team up with two renowned Malaysian chefs respectively to serve their dishes during the buffets.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. In 2023, the occasion will happen from the evening of Wednesday, 22 March 2023 and end on the evening of Friday, 21 April. During this period, Muslims will have two main meals a day; a predawn one referred to as suhur, and a nightly feast that breaks the fast called iftar.
Both meals are important affairs and bring family and friends together over good food. The Buffet Restaurant has a halal, collagen-rich, MSG-free broth that can be enjoyed with a wide array of meats, seafood, and vegetables. Over at Kampong Glam, the district is bringing back their Ramadan bazaar for 2023, featuring over 100 food and retail booths hawking items from satay to traditional arts and crafts. Discover them below.
Celebrate Ramadan 2023 in Singapore at these best restaurant buffets (and a bazaar)
Holiday Inn’s Atrium Restaurant trots out a buffet featuring local and international fare for Ramadan. Dishes include spring chicken, lamb chop, sambal squid, and otak-otak from the the barbecue corner, whole baby lamb at the live carving station, seafood on ice, and staples including beef rendang, ayam masak merah, and the chef Chua’s signature laksa and chicken rice. Save room for desserts such as DIY ice kachang, pandan chiffon cake, and bubur hitam. Halal-certified.
S$90++ – S$128++
22 March – 1 May 2023
(Image credit: Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium)
Asian Market Café takes inspirations from Singapore’s heritage precincts for their Ramadan lunch and dinner buffets. From Joo Chiat comes Peranakan dishes like DIY gado-gado, laksa, and satay, while Serangoon offers Indian flavours including biryani, samosa, and slow-roasted lamb. Pasir Panjang and Geylang both lend sweeter items such as fresh tropical fruits and an assortment of kueh. Other dishes include freshly shucked Irish oysters, sashimi, and the restaurant’s contemporary take on roti John. Halal-certified.
S$84++ – S$98++
1 March – 30 April 2023
(Image credit: Asian Market Cafe / Facebook)
Malaysian celebrity chef Redzuawan bin Ismail, better known as Chef Wan, collaborates with Ginger to present a curated menu of his country’s royal cuisine. The four dishes include ayam percik Kelantan, a punchy chicken dish from the northern state, and rendang udang galah Perak, which sees king prawns cooked with shallots, ginger, lemongrass, turmeric leaves, dried chilli, and condensed coconut milk. Johor lends two items, the mutton-based kuzi kambing Johor and laksa Johor. Chef Wan also pays homage to his grandmother by presenting her rendition of kerabu mee hoon Nyonya. His dishes will be served as part of Ginger’s lunch and dinner buffets. Halal-certified.
S$55++ – S$88++
5 March – 23 April 2023
(Image credit: Parkroyal on Beach Road)
Kintamani injects its Ramadan feast with an Indonesian flair. The Furama Riverfront restaurant is serving a traditional Indonesian buffet that spans daging sapi (mixed salad), rawon Surabaya (black beef soup), siu mai Bandung (steamed fish cake in peanut sauce), ayam penyet, and paha kambing bakar (grilled lamb leg). Top it off with hot and cold desserts of duren pengat (durian paste) and cendol. Halal-certified.
S$38++ – S$45++
23 March – 21 April 2023
(Image credit: Furama Riverfront)
Housed inside the historic Gedung Kuning (Yellow Mansion) in Kampong Glam, Permata turns its modern Nusantara cuisine into a buffet spread for Ramadan. The various stations will offer fresh seafood on ice, appetisers of nasi ulam cakerawala (rice balls with sambal bajak and salted fish) and mee maidin, roast beef carving, and the signature rawon risotto. For dessert, the manisan sweet station presents bubur som som (sweet coconut rice porridge), kolak pisang (banana and coconut milk soup), and assorted kuih. Halal-certified.
S$88++
23 March – 20 April 2023
(Image credit: Permata)
Peppermint joins forces with Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery for a buffet of Peranakan food. The one-Michelin-starred Penang restaurant is the namesake establishment of Gaik Lean, a fourth generation Nyonya who started cooking at the age of 12 under supervision of her exacting mother. For the buffet, she will team up with Peppermint’s chef de cuisine Leon Yee to present heritage dishes like curry kapitan, fish curry tumis, egg belanda, ayam buah keluak, black Angus beef oxtail pongteh, and wok-fried seafood dry laksa. Halal-certified.
17 March – 30 April 2023
(Image credit: Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay)
The Kampong Gelam district brings back its annual Raikan Cahaya Ramadan bazaar with over 100 food and retail booths, light shows, live music, and a charity drive. Dishes like kuih raya, satay, and snacks will be served out of food trucks and outdoor grills, while traditional and modern arts and crafts, and clothes will be on sale from independent artisans. There is also a projection lighting on the iconic Masjid Sultan, a communal feast, and a collection centre for used clothes, non-perishable food items, and home furnishings, which will be donated to the less fortunate.
15 March – 16 April 2023, 12pm – 11pm
(Image credit: One Kampong Gelam)
Break fast at The Buffet Restaurant, which is serving an Iftar Fiesta dinner menu for Ramadan. The hotpot eatery offers MSG-free broths from a collagen-rich base to laksa, which can be used to cook a rich variety of meat, seafood, fish and meatballs, along with yong tau foo and vegetables. Supplement the meal with roasted lamb leg, tiger prawns with Chinese herbs, fried cempedak, and chef Boz Z. Jacobs’ rendition of bubur chacha. Halal-certified.
S$58++ – S$68++
15 March – 23 April 2023
(Image credit: M Hotel Singapore)