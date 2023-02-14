Best new restaurants in Bangalore to incorporate into your dining rotation

Bangalore’s ever-growing appetite for global bites and experimental creations has produced some of the best restaurants in the country. From eccentric rooftop spaces to elegant fine-dining destinations – there’s something in the city for every season and occasion. Best part? The list grows every day. Here’s looking at new spots on our radar.

Every other month, a slew of new menus add to the culinary landscape of the country’s garden city. On offer are meticulously-plated desserts, indulgent French viennoiserie, steaming cups of artisanal coffee, and authentic Japanese fare – amongst others. The ambiance, meanwhile, ranges from laidback to bustling. Add to this warm hospitality and live music gigs and you’ve got yourself a dining experience worth writing about. No surprises why locals are spoilt for choice come weekends and date nights. Here’s a look at the best new restaurants in Bangalore.

Best restaurants in Bangalore: New spots that are worth their salt

February 2023

LUPA

The heart of Bengaluru now boasts of a space underlined by a semi-private outdoor deck, interactive kitchen, winding staircases, a one-of-a-kind stone-clad cellar, and two signature open pantries – a mini gelato lab and a small plates bar – amongst other elegant details. The menu features classic European flavours with contemporary sensibilities – complete with an impressive selection of wines and cocktails. This includes creations like Burrata dusted with spray-dried tomato powder, Hamachi Crudo with sashimi-grade Yellowtail, Arroz De Pato with aromatic duck stock, and Baked Salmon with brioche dough. The Mustard and Chilli Marinated Sea Bass is a must try. The brainchild of highly revered chef-restaurateur Manu Chandra and hospitality veteran Chetan Rampal – a meal at this spot is a must-try.

Address: Ground Floor, Spencer’s Towers, No.86, Mahatma Gandhi Road

Timings: 12:00 pm – 12: 30 am (Monday-Friday), 12:00 pm – 1:00 am (Saturday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 8792384999

January 2023

Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi

One of the city’s most popular destinations in the city for North Indian delicacies – Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi has a new address in Bangalore. The third of its kind, the menu here has classic options like Highway Chicken Tikka, Tiffin Paneer, Balti Meat, Galouti Kebabs, crisp parathas, and more! Combine that with a bustling ambiance and you’ve got yourself a dining experience like never before. Speaking of the new space, co-founders Rahul Khanna and Kabir Suri state, “Dhaba has always been one of our best ventures, the closest to our hearts and one that we’re very proud to have launched. With every new branch, we feel nostalgia mixed with a lot of excitement. As we open our third outlet in Bangalore, we’re ecstatic to see it grow and hopefully launch many new outlets in the country soon.”

Address: 6th floor, Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Road, Bangalore

Timings: 12:00 pm – 11:30 pm (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 99458 52564

Sly Granny

The second space of its kind in Bangalore, Sly Granny fuses old-world charm with new-age sensibilities. On offer are Prohibition-era cocktails, delicious tapas, live music, and the most exciting, quirky ambiance – complete with a collection of art. There’s also a charming, pergola-inspired outdoor space complemented by a verdant green cover. Best part? The restaurant is centrally located. Need we say more?

Address: Forum Rex Walk, 5th Floor, Brigade Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar

Timings: 12:00 pm – 11:30 pm (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 95558 05296

December 2022

The holiday season may have passed us by but its culinary offerings are here to stay. These new restaurants that opened late last year have had us excited about dining out every weekend.

Alt Pizza

Singapore’s favourite destination for cheesy comfort fare has a new address in Bangalore. The menu takes an alternative approach to pizzas. As such it spotlights sourdough creations – made with a nine-year-old house-made starter that’s shipped from the lion city. This is complemented by a selection of condiments – crust drips to homemade oils. The ingredients are fresh with popular options being the Don’t Goat Me Started with lamb meatballs and a touch of za’atar and I’m a Fun-Gi with mixed mushrooms and truffle oil. There’s also plenty of pastas, salads, starters, and desserts to go around as well.

Address: 974, 1st Floor, 80ft Rd,Above Nasi and Mee, Koramangala

Timings: 12:00 pm – 10.00 pm (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 81238 92268

Average cost (for two): INR 1,300 (plus taxes)

Mama Mangaalore

Bringing the flavours of the coast to Bangalore’s plate – Mama Mangaalore is a quick-service restaurant that boasts of the most scrumptious menu. The menu features authentic bites like Neer Dosa, Appam, Podi Dosa, Mangalore Buns, Kappu Sheera, and Goli Bajji (amongst others). The signature Gassi is indulgent, comforting, and an absolute must-try. If you’re in South Bangalore, don’t miss out on this spot.

Address: 28, ground Floor, 4th B Cross Rd, 5th Block, Koramangala

Timings: 08:00 am – 01.00 am (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 99455 88006

Bon appetit!

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands