Delhiites, these are the best new restaurants in your city to check out this month

Spring is almost here, and most of us are probably making itineraries based on our culinary preferences for the year. So, head to these new restaurants in Delhi which offer the best of delectable meals, beverages and a whole lot of fun!

Like us, we’re sure your resolutions for 2023 include spending more time with your loved ones. Meeting up with old friends or spending an afternoon with your family is always something that brings one warmth and comfort. And given the current warming temperatures in Delhi, any excuse to meet up with others and spend some time out in the winter sun is a welcome treat.

Another thing that absolutely tops our charts is visiting new places. Whether it be travelling or discovering new places in your own city, stepping out of the house is always exciting. For us, this includes visiting newly opened restaurants in the city, as these add another layer of fun to our culinary adventures.

So, if you’re looking for ways to combine your culinary escapades and catching up with your loved ones, these new restaurants in Delhi will be the perfect vehicle for you. Serving some of the finest dishes and best cuisines, these new restaurants will ensure that you enjoy your time outdoors and have a wholesome experience.

Best new restaurants in Delhi in 2023

January 2023

Erawaan, The Claridges New Delhi

The Claridges, New Delhi launched its new restaurant, Erawaan. The restaurant offers an authentic Thai experience in a sophisticated, serene ambience. The place brings Thailand’s vibrant opulence to the city, with walls containing Thai Art inspired by Ramayana, mandalas on the ceilings and inspirations from a modern Thai living room. Enjoy dishes such as Scampi Prawn Tom Yam, Glass Noodle Tom Jurd, Guey Teow Noodle Soup and more. Appetisers include a selection of dishes such as Prawn Kra Praw, Thai Style Sea Food Cake Thod Man, Grilled Scallop Hoy Phao, Char Muang Dumplings, and Mixed Vegetable Thung Thong, among others. The menu has ample delectable offerings that allow you get the proper Thai experience in the heart of the city.

Where: Erawaan at The Claridges, New Delhi

Time: 12:00 pm to 2:45 pm; 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Contact: +91 99587 91864

Must-try: Soups, dumplings, desserts

Check them out here

Cafe Dali, Lodi Colony

Cafe Dali is an homage to the legendary Salvadore Dali, an author, artist and provocateur. The place features flavours of Europe with its delicious offerings. The menu has delicious hand-rolled pastas, fresh pizzas, lobsters and more. The aesthetic place is great for a fine-dining experience, and will transport you into another world altogether. Their Sunday specials are three, five or seven course menus with specially curated seasonal specials as well as Burgundy and Barolo wines.

Where: 136 – 137 Meharchand Market, Lodi Colony, New Delhi

Time: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; 7:00 pm to 12:00 am

Contact: +91 88829 41078

Must-try: Woodfired pizzas, artisanal pastas, set menus

Check them out here

Uncafe, Saket

Uncafe has opened up an all-new outlet in Saket’s Select City Walk. The place is done up tastefully, with earthy tones and a contemporary setting. The place aims at serving flavourful healthy food. Among their star offerings is an expansive salad bar, wherein you can choose from pre-set options or make your own bowl. The farm-to-table meals are made with carefully picked fresh, quality ingredients; from locally owned farms in Delhi-NCR.

Where: Select City Walk Saket, New Delhi

Time: 11:30 am – 9:00 pm

Contact: +91 95609 77200

Price: Rs 1,100 for two (approx)

Must-try: Salad bowls, Italian pea and barley risotto, open sandwiches

Check them out here

Oishii Wok, Gurugram

The restaurant offers delicious Asian delicacies across cuisine such as Chinese, Thai, and Japanese. Enjoy yummy offerings such as Soya Fish, Paper Chicken, Konjee Crispy Lamb, Drunken Prawns, Pad Thai Veg, and Poke Bowl, in a comfortable environment, paired with refreshing beverages.

Where: DLF Phase 4, Gurugram

Time: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 98180 28910

Price: Rs 1,100 for two (approx)

Must-try: Poke Bowls, Drunken Prawns

Check them out here

Swirl Cookhouse & Patio

A multi-cuisine restaurant, Swirl Cookhouse & Patio offers a majestic dining experience. The menu has a variety to offer when it comes to cuisine, and includes North Indian, Mediterranean, Asian, Italian, and others. What’s more, evenings here feature live events with soulful music over the weekends.

Where: Starling Mall, Sector 110, Noida

Time: 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm

Contact: +91 95992 86049

Price: Rs 2,600 for two (approx) without alcohol

Must-try: Falafels and pita, Kebabs

Check them out here

Smoke House Deli, Gurugram

One of the most loved European styled cafe and restaurant, Smoke House Deli opened its 11th outlet in Gurugram’s Badshahpur recently. Staying true to its signature feature, the cafe and restaurant offers an ambience like no other. Of course, its menu will be a delight to gourmands like before. Apart from other offerings, there’s vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly fare as well.

Where: M3M International Financial Center, Shop No. R3 025, Ground & Mezzanine Floor, Sector 66, Badshahpur, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 am

Contact: +91 78388 94896

Price: Rs 2,000 for two (approx)

Must-try: Crispy Panko Chicken Tenders, Grilled Prawn Sambal Skewers, French Toasts, Hoagies

Check them out here.

Dhaba Esta 1986, Noida

The Dhaba Highway Truck has finally reached Noida! Th restaurant Chain, Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi, has launched two brand new outlets in Noida. The restaurant is known for elevating dhaba-style food to fine-dining levels, keeping each dish’s authenticity intact. This is what you’ll get at the Noida outlets too, as you dig into plates of Chicken Tikka, Balti Meat and crisp paranthas, paired with dal, gravies and more.

Where: DLF Mall of India, Noida and Gulshan One29, Sector 129, Noida

Time: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am

Contact: +91 88267 75916/+91 88267 06903 (DLF Mall of India)

Price: Rs 1,400 for two (approx)

Must-try: North Indian, Mughlai, Dal Makhani, Naan, Desserts

Check them out here.

December 2022

December may be gone, but the winter cosiness that came along with the new restaurants that opened in the month hasn’t. So, check out some of our favourite restaurants in Delhi that continue to be much-loved in 2023 as well.

Gulati Restaurant, Gurugram

Following its legacy in Delhi, Gulati Restaurant opened up a new branch in Gurugram in December. The restaurant serves delicious North Indian and Mughlai cuisine, along with decently-priced and delicious buffet-style brunches. So, head there for a lip-smacking meal with your loved ones soon!

Where: A Block, Mega Mall Gurgaon, Dt Mega Mall, Golf Course Road Upper Ground Floor, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram

Time: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 80689 72921

Price: Rs 1,800 for two (approx)

Must-try: Butter Chicken, Naan, Biryani, Desserts

Check them out here.

Hero Image: Courtesy of Nick Karvounis/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy of Jay Wennington/Unsplash