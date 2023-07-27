10 best restaurants to hit up in Bangalore’s go-to dining destination Indiranagar

Craft beer, sushi rolls, vegan smoothies – you name it, a restaurant in Indiranagar has it. The neighbourhood – considered one of the most expensive and cosmopolitan in Bengaluru – is a smorgasbord of culinary creations, with new establishments popping up every other month along its picturesque bylanes. Here’s a look at a few that locals frequent.

Come weekends, a significant portion of Bengaluru’s population makes its way to Indiranagar. Some settle into a coffee shop for a quick read with a side of something caffeinated, others drown their week’s exhaustion in elegant glasses of cocktails. Many wilfully line up on the main road for a bite of ghee-laden South Indian delicacies from a QSR. Few other spots in the city can claim to have as much gastronomic allure as this neighbourhood.

Named after the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, this part of town was at first a suburb lined with expansive bungalows owned by government officials. The IT boom of the 1990s – which continues to define Bengaluru today – transformed it into a commercial hub. Soon enough, the likes of luxurious boutiques, expansive showrooms, business offices had popped up in the region, with dining establishments to cater to them following suit. Best part? Every so often, a new restaurant joins the legion of others in Indiranagar to leave discerning diners spoilt for choice. Few have gone on to firmly establish themselves in the eating habits of locals. Here’s our pick of the lot.

Best restaurants in Indiranagar for your weekend dining itinerary