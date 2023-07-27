10 best restaurants to hit up in Bangalore’s go-to dining destination Indiranagar

Craft beer, sushi rolls, vegan smoothies – you name it, a restaurant in Indiranagar has it. The neighbourhood – considered one of the most expensive and cosmopolitan in Bengaluru – is a smorgasbord of culinary creations, with new establishments popping up every other month along its picturesque bylanes. Here’s a look at a few that locals frequent.
Come weekends, a significant portion of Bengaluru’s population makes its way to Indiranagar. Some settle into a coffee shop for a quick read with a side of something caffeinated, others drown their week’s exhaustion in elegant glasses of cocktails. Many wilfully line up on the main road for a bite of ghee-laden South Indian delicacies from a QSR. Few other spots in the city can claim to have as much gastronomic allure as this neighbourhood.
Named after the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, this part of town was at first a suburb lined with expansive bungalows owned by government officials. The IT boom of the 1990s – which continues to define Bengaluru today – transformed it into a commercial hub. Soon enough, the likes of luxurious boutiques, expansive showrooms, business offices had popped up in the region, with dining establishments to cater to them following suit. Best part? Every so often, a new restaurant joins the legion of others in Indiranagar to leave discerning diners spoilt for choice. Few have gone on to firmly establish themselves in the eating habits of locals. Here’s our pick of the lot.
Best restaurants in Indiranagar for your weekend dining itinerary
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
The local go-to for pan-Asian nights, this is the only spot in town that offers diners the experience of eating sushi off a conveyor belt. Popular here is the nigiri – salmon, tuna, avocado, cucumber, and carrot as well as the spicy avocado maki roll, and asparagus cream cheese maki, California roll. You could also opt for the platter, which comes with a whooping 24 bites. The dimsums, particularly the cream cheese chilli number – are delightful. As are their rice and noodle bowls. Pair these with some sake, mimosas, or bubble tea.
2 /10
Offering Bengaluru a slice of New York on a plate, Magnolia Bakery is a must-visit for the most decadent desserts. Featured here are an alluring glass display of cakes and cookies, pastel walls, floral floors, and small tables that overlook the city’s traffic. This makes the space quite ‘gram worthy. Off the menu, the carrot cake, key lime pie, German chocolate cake, and cookies are quite popular. The iconic banana pudding with freshly baked chocolate chip banana cake, vanilla pudding, chocolate hazelnut, and bananas comes highly recommended as well.
3 /10
Vegans, this one’s for you. While plant-based restaurants are a dime a dozen in this part of town, one of the most popular is this picturesque establishment by health and wellness coach Sarah Nicole Edwards. On the menu are delicious and refreshing farm-to-table creations like smoothies, sourdough tartines, salads, waffles, and hearty bowls. Don’t forget to ask for the day’s specials while you’re here.
4 /10
Perhaps one of the most frequented spots on weekend nights, this rooftop space comes with a rotating bar, modern decor, heart-thumping music, and the most eclectic cocktails. Not to mention, stunning views of the city. The menu is a medley of continental, pan-Asian, and Indian fare, with the prawn crackers, sweet potato fries, chicken kebab, dahi kebab, fish fingers, and mushroom galouti being quite recommended. The wine and beer menu is extensive as well.
5 /10
Run by the Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, this French-style cafe is known to serve up some of the city’s most delicious viennoiseries, including croissants and pain au chocolat. Their pastas, sandwiches, salads, coffee, yoghurt power bowls, macarons, and quiches come highly recommended as well. For something indulgent, give their blueberry tahini cheesecake and hazelnut and raspberry caramel cheesecake a go.
6 /10
This three-level space – which includes a rooftop – fuses modern-day sensibilities with vintage details. As charming as they come, the lively ambiance, quirky decor, and extensive menu make it a go-to for many. On the menu are delicious cocktails and bites – of which the pizzas, chicken skewers, eggs benedict, mezze platter, pastas, and kebabs, and risotto come highly recommended. The dessert menu features plenty of decadent options as well.
7 /10
A Bangalore stalwart – Toit is a go-to for many for craft beer. One of the city’s first microbreweries, the ambiance here is laidback and breezy best represented by their official description, ‘Learn, love, linger, stagger, slur, whatever. We are Toit.’ The menu’s most popular feature is the pizzas. We’re eyeing the Toit Full House which comes with Goan sausage, jalapenos, mushrooms, and peppers. The fries, onion rings, cheesy potato skins, mushroom bites, chicken piccata, and tiramisu come highly recommended as well.
8 /10
Wildly popular in the city, this no-frills bar is named after the local slang for ‘bro’ or ‘dude.’ The menu is a tribute to the city and the food culture of Karnataka and features classic creations like Mangalorean pork chilli bafat, prawn chips, chicken kebab, Bombat Ghee Roast, Madikeri raw banana cutlet, mutton keema with egg paratha, amongst other things. While the cocktail menu is limited to a few (albeit delicious) options, alcohol prices are easy on the pocket here. We’re eyeing the Filter Coffee Cheesecake, served on a rose cookie crush and filled with Chikamagaluru coffee.
9 /10
Bringing delicious specialty coffee from Mumbai to Bengaluru – this small space within Bombay Shirt Company has become a go-to for many caffeine aficionados in the city. The cosy space has all the signature details of its western cousin. This includes the menu which offers delicious options like Subko Lavender, Cask Barrel Aged Tonic, and Piccolo. The SIF On The Rocks – South Indian Filter coffee with condensed milk, on the rocks – comes highly recommended.
10 /10
This quick service restaurant (QSR) is almost always swarmed by South Indian breakfast aficionados. In fact, it’s not uncommon to be a few perched on the footpath digging into dosas and idlis. From the menu, the Ghee Podi Idis, Open Butter Masala Dosa, Garlic Roast Dosa, Gongura Rice, Ven Pongal, Vada, Akki Roti, and Ghee Sambar Button Idli come highly recommended. As does their fragrant, strong filter coffee. Best part? It’s open until 1:00 am.
Which of these restaurants in Indiranagar are you dining at this month?
All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands