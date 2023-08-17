Best restaurants in Bengaluru’s old-school residential royalty Jayanagar

One of South Bengaluru’s most opulent residential spaces boasts themed dining spaces, chic cafes, bustling breweries, and vibrant vegetarian menus. Here’s our pick of the best restaurants in Jayanagar to add to your weekend itinerary.
Flip the metaphoric pages of Bengaluru’s history and Jayanagar — a portmanteau of Jaya (victory) and Nagar (city) — stands out for being one of the first planned neighbourhoods. Established in 1948, it was regarded as the southern end of the city. Cut to a few years later and it now houses scores of commercial establishments — big brand showrooms, shopping complexes, malls, the works. Despite this, it has managed to retain a certain old-school charm, with wide roads, verdant bylanes, and quaint corners. These factors combined accorded it the reputation of being one of the best residential localities.
Naturally, scores of dining establishments populate this part of town — including South Indian breakfast spots worth rolling out of bed for, plant-based spaces that champion organic produce, and modern cafes that offer specialty coffee with a side of work-friendly ambiance. Not to mention, the country’s first slow-living cafe that doubles up as an art gallery. Whether you’ve recently moved to the location, work in the neighbourhood, or are headed there this weekend — here’s a look at a few of the best restaurants to dine at in Jayanagar.
Best restaurants to pop by in Jayanagar
A nod to the lush Baarbara estate in coffee-central Chikkamagaluru — this 1,4000 space features large glass windows, brick flooring, verdant corners, and functional fixtures. With WiFi facilities to boot. On the menu are 24-hour fermented brews, sourdough toasts, pancakes, croissants, brownies, salads — the works. Best part? Caffeine aficionados can pop by the experience center to get a first-hand experience of the journey of a bean to the cup.
Italian cuisine enthusiasts will enjoy the delicious spread over at this popular spot. We’re talking a medley of creations — pasta, soups, ravioli, grills, desserts, the works. Complete, with classic ingredients like smoked salmon, grilled vegetables, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, burrata, and more. The pizzas here — featuring a hand-stretched, 12-hour fermented base — come highly recommended. We’re eyeing the house-special Pepperoni with black olives and Italian pork. Round this out with a tiramisu. Combine these with a cosy, lounge-seating ambiance and you’ve got the most comforting dining experience.
Dubbed India’s first slow-living restaurant and art gallery — this serene spot is as picturesque as they come. On offer here are alfredo, terrace, indoor, and premium private dining spaces, complete with verdant corners and elegant, ethically-sourced fixtures. The gallery, meanwhile, features a different artist each month. On the menu are pan-Asian and North Indian delicacies, of which the Broccoli Cashew Dimsums, Curry Leaf Fish Cutlet, Vietnamese Onion Flower, Vegan Spring Rolls, and Tibetan Thukpa come highly recommended.
One of the most popular bistro cafes in the neighbourhood — URU Brewpark offers the most exciting set of craft beers and cocktails. Of these, the gin concoctions — Gibson to Bramble — as well as peach beer come highly recommended. Especially when paired with their delicious pizzas, appetisers, and desserts. Combine this with an open-air space, complete with groovy music and glistening water bodies and you’ve got yourself the perfect weekend destination.
Delicious Andhra-style food is a promise at this popular restaurant. The menu features options like Lemon Chicken, Chilli Paneer, Nati Chicken Fry, Chilli Prawns, Boneless Chicken Biryani, Chicken Tandoori the works. The Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani with tender meat and a distinctive spicy-tangy quality comes highly recommended. As does the Mutton Keema Biryani.
Giving Bengaluru’s passion for all things brewed a Mediterranean twist — this elegant spot features castle accents and wooden fixtures. Sampling all the beers they have — particularly the Vanilla Beer — comes highly recommended. As do their delicious bites — Dyna Prawn Maki Rolls, Moroccan Crumb-Fried Spiced Mushroom Nuggets, Marinated Chicken In Crunchy Kataifi Pastry, Whole Roast Chicken, the works.
Those who like their food plant-based and organic are likely to take to this stunning, partially-alfresco space that boasts a guilt-free dining experience. On the menu are options like Protein Pesarattu, Red Rice Masala Dosa, Mince Dumplings, Sweet Potato Sabudana Tikki Chaat, Ghewar Chole Chaat, the works. Of these, the Millet Pizza, Sweet Potato Fries, Misal Pav, Spinach Neer Dosa, and Mushroom Cheese Mini Kulcha come highly recommended. Pair these with a serving of their hydrating and delicious smoothies, juices, teas, or coffees.
This unique restaurant and bar allows you to relish the most delicious Northwestern creations — Indian, Afghani, Peshawari — in a cave-like ambiance. ‘Gramworthy and a definite conversation starter — the fixtures here are mysterious and quirky. From their extensive menu, the tikkas, kebabs, soups, and desserts come highly recommended. As do the mocktails.
An ideal spot for catching up with loved ones while enjoying the city’s famed weather — this craft kitchen and bar features high ceilings, large water bodies, landscaped gardens, and stunning 30-year-old trees. The menu is exciting, complementing natural yet modern ambiance with its fusion of fresh and local produce with multicultural flavours. We’re eyeing the pastas, pizzas, kebabs, and dimsums. The desserts and drinks (heady, ofcourse) come highly recommended as well.
Every morning — particularly on the weekends — scores of South Indian breakfast enthusiasts line up outside this modest eatery for a bite of something piping-hot and delicious. The menu here is limited — Idli, Vada, Kesari Bath, Khara Bath, Chow Chow Bath, Masala Dosa, and Plain Dosa. Each comes highly recommended. When in season, the Jackfruit Kesari Bath sells out like hot cakes. Pair these delicacies with some strong filter coffee or comforting Horlicks.
Which of these restaurants in Jayanagar are you adding to your dining rotation?
