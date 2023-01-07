Best new restaurants in Mumbai right now that you need to visit this month

There is a reason why Mumbai is famously called the ‘city that never sleeps’. The city is always bustling with crowded restaurants and gatherings, and there’s never a dull moment when you are in the city. What makes the experience even better are some of the best restaurants in Mumbai that offer delicious food and new menus. New places are popping up in the city every now and then, and there are tons of new menus to try.

What makes the Mumbai food scene so good is the fact that a person can go from devouring the best vada pavs in the city to enjoying delicacies at the best restaurants in Mumbai. The chefs are always experimenting with dishes, and a new restaurant opening means that some exciting new menus are always on their way. If you are looking to try a bunch of the new best restaurants in Mumbai this month, we have curated a list of some of the good places that should be on your radar.

Best new restaurants in Mumbai – March

Mezcalita – Churchgate

Lively Mexican vibes are taking over the streets of Churchgate as Mezcalita finds a home in this area. It’s a fiesta with authentic regional Mexican dishes and drinks. The menu highlights various versions of the guacamole, nachos con Chile, salads, ceviches, a large Mexi-conscious section, Las Entradas (starters) that range from quesadillas, tacos to panuchos, alambres and big plates, and course not forgetting desserts. Be ready to be transported to the streets of Mexico with heavenly dishes like leche de tigre (aka Ceviches), Habanero prawns, pork ribs, and a wide rane of tacos. The menu is extensive with an equal focus on vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Don’t leave without trying their exciting range of desserts and cocktails including Cha-Chinga, Oaxaca to Osaka, La Pomela and more.

Address: Nagin Mahal, Veer Nariman Rd, Churchgate

Timings: 12:00 pm – 01:30 am

Contact: +91 8657512648

TAO – Asian Kitchen – Bandra

Iconic vegetarian restaurant TAO Asian Kitchen has relaunched in its strategic location near Bandra Reclamation. The new menu is curated by renowned head Chef Akhil Multani offering a range of flavours and exhibitions on the plate, from the tangy tastes of Thailand to the spicy notes of Sichuan cuisine. Do try their spiced vegan meat soup, truffle edamame uramaki sushi, shiitake mushroom and tofu dimsums. Some of the chef’s recommendations from the main course are exotic vegetables in black bean sauce, gochujang fried rice, or pan-fried noodles. Dont leave without trying their warm melting chocolate cake and panko banana for desserts.

Address: Ground Floor, Building Geliki, Opposite Lilavati Hospital, Reclamation, Bandra West

Timings: 11:00 am – 12:00 am

Contact: +91 9702071015

Frys with Fries – Bandra

An innovative seafood restaurant in Bandra, Frys with Fries is bringing their most popular dishes from Fresh Catch alongwith a new variety of fresh and tasty seafood dishes. Try their crispy bombil masala fry, rava fried prawns, rawas bites and stuffed poies filled with prawns, chicken, and mutton kheema. For a complete meal, choose from dishes like prawn pulao with raita and papad, crab meat masala with neer dosa, crunchy veggies, spiced paneer cubes, veg poie, and more.

Address: Sefa House, Pali Mala Road Pali Hill, Bandra West

Timings: 01:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Contact: Not available

Best new restaurants in Mumbai – February

The La Poz Place – Kala Ghoda

The moment you step into this beautifully designed restaurant, be assured that you are in for a treat. The cosy European ambience is relaxing and inviting. Be ready to experience an extensive menu that emphasizes on quality, fresh, and ethically sourced ingredients and taste. The menu is specially curated by expert European chefs – Chef Gracian D’souza and Chef Arnez.

Address: Ground Floor, Mubarak Manzil, Samachar Marg, Fort

Timings: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am

Contact: +91 7009000246

House of Ko – Chembur

Chembur has a new cosy restaurant launched in the vicinity. From the team behind Keiba and Osttaad, House of Ko offers world cuisine on a platter. Dominating the menu would be dishes from European and Asian cuisines. Must-try dishes at this restaurant are Peshawari chicken tikka, duo cheese malai broccoli, avocado toasties, shrimp nest and more. Accompany your meal with a delicious cocktail from their expansive cocktail menu.

Address: Agarwal Building, Waman Tukaram Patil Marg, Chembur

Timings: 12:00 pm – 1:30 am

Contact: +91 9372426446

Bombay Brasserie – Colaba

Colaba has many amazing hotspots to stop by for a great meal and adding to the list is the newly launched Bombay Brasserie. The moment you step inside the sprawling two-level space, it welcomes you with vibrant colours and a very cosy vibe. An ode to the rich culture of India, you may spot many small tributes on the walls and the decor at Bombay Brasserie. The menu is equally enticing. The small plates must-haves include the hot kadhi samosa chaat, Madurai mushroom dosai and the crunchy street fried chicken. The sukka spiced Shetty Hotel chicken & dosai and Kashmiri naan kebab are the best meal you can have here. Also, try their Marwari papad kofta, home-style garam masala-inspired Punjabi cooker chicken and Irani café styled Parsi berry pulao. End the meal with a chocolate rocky road or the classic Bombay ice cream sandwich. Don’t leave without trying one of their desi cocktails like Kaapi Martini, Aam Rush and Coffee Toffee. Their desi mocktails list includes The Indian Rose, Curry Leaf and Keri Mojito.

Address: 2 Dhanraj Mahal, Block A, Ground floor, Apollo Bandar, Colaba

Timings: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Contact: +91 8655979257

Best new restaurants in Mumbai – January

The Burrow – BKC

BKC has a new hotspot. Conceptualised and launched by Chef Yashasvi Modi, The Burrow has an array of modern European dishes for you to try. To top that, a weekly Chef’s special menu will be introduced that will shine a spotlight on the preparations made by individuals in the brigade. Some of the must-try menu hits are chicken popcorn, Birria pulled lamb taco and Birria Coloccasia tacos. Each dish comes with a dip that is carefully crafted to make the accompanying sauce/dip the star ingredient.

Address: The Burrow, Adani Inspire, G Block BKC, Patthar Nagar, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Timings: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am

Contact: +91 9769752787

Zerua – Worli

Zerua is Mumbai’s first mobile rooftop dining lounge, and that is a good enough reason to visit this place. The most Intagrammable thing about this place is that its movable Cabanas- dining & lounge open to a pretty blue sky. The food is as good as the view. Curated by chef Rakesh Talwar, the menu is a mix of Asian, Mediterranean, and Indian dishes. Compliment your delicious meal with barrel-aged and zero-waste cocktails.

Address: Atria Mall Rooftop, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli

Timings: 5:00 pm – 1:30 am

Contact: 022-69052323

Maujja – Thane

Suburbs’ popular restaurant, Maujja, has a new address. The newly launched Thane branch offers a vibrant ambience with a great menu. Curated by Chef Bhairav Singh, the reinvented menu offers an authentic experience of Indian spices and flavours with a quirky twist. The must-try dishes on the menu are tadke wala hummus, butter chicken Khari, wild mushroom cappuccino, tomato pista shorba, Kesari roomali papad, and desi khowsuey.

Address: Rosa Vista, MH SH 42, opp. Suraj Water Park, Thane

Timings: 12:00 pm – 1:30 am

Contact: +91 9920117711

Nava – Bandra

Honouring the very essence of an ambrosian meal, Nava is an ode to ingredients ingrained in a memorable dining experience. The brainchild of Anushka Pathak and Chef Akash Deshpande, the menu is a reflection of an ‘art-on-plate’ concept where the ingredient is the star of the menu rather than the cuisine. Try their dishes like the tangy kokum prawns, celeriac steak, and pork belly to the slow-cooked lamb tacos. Don’t miss the desserts with the showstopper being the Van Gogh’s The Starry Night-inspired dish.

Address: Suburbia Building, SV Road, Near Shopper’s Stop, Near Linking Road, Bandra West

Timings: Monday – Sunday 11:00 am – 4:00 pm | 7:00 pm – 1:30 am

Contact: +91 91375 88440

Julius – Lower Parel

Feast like a Roman royal at Julius. The menu at the new Lower Parel restaurant is inspired by the typical royal feast of the Roman era. Enjoy North American, French, and Italian cuisine at Julius along with a royal drink. Think roasted veggies, market salads, grilled meat and fish and you’d be amazed by how carefully each dish is curated at this restaurant. Try the jambon dé Paris, quail galantine, orchid consummé, and broccoli and blue cheese foam.

Address: East Zone, Second Floor, Phoenix Palladium

Timings: Weekdays – 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm|Weekends – 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 8828823987

Amazonia – Bandra

Designed to evoke the forest vibe of South America, Amazonia transports you to the wild side. Their menu is divided into Japanese, Korean, Thai and Italian including salads, grills, sushi, bites, fish and meat. The culinary highlights include grilled polenta & cottage cheese, Amazonia chicken chilli oil dumplings, kimchi yakisoba, Kyui Wakame No Amazu-Ae, and Amazonia matcha crème brulee. The drinks menu brings unique flavour combinations with a focus on cocktails and mocktails with fun fusions like Mexican little pamlo, Brazilian samba, Cuban pain curer, Amazonia fiesta, Namakemono, Jhon rose about girl, Novant ticklet and rotating classics like Manhattan, margarita and more.

Address: Godrej Building, Avenue 3, G-Block, BKC

Timings: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am

Contact: +91 8828884041

Mainland China – Andheri

Celebrating their presence of 30 years, Mainland China has opened its door to their newly revamped restaurant in Mumbai at Andheri. The well-loved Chinese restaurant brings along a breath of fresh air, crafted cocktails and food that will sweep you off your feet. From dumpling to sushi and fragrant rice recipes, there is so much to try from their menu. Try the turnip cake salt & pepper, blue pea & spicy asparagus dumpling, king crab dumpling, steamed sea bass hot pot, Ho Fan noodle, Jasmine fried rice and more. Explore their innovative cocktails like the Not So Old Fashioned, Ginnolade, New York sour and more as you enjoy the ambience and the music which take you on an oriental odyssey.

Address: Shalimar Morya Park, Ground Floor, Off New Link Rd, Andheri West

Timings: 12:30 – 3:30 pm, 7:30 – 11:30 pm

Contact: 022 6678 0011

