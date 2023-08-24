Strolling near Gateway of India? Try some lip-smacking meals at these restaurants in the area

Gateway of India is one of the most special places for the people of Mumbai. Not only does the area have the best scenic views, but it has been a place where many historic events (both good and bad) have taken place. Gateway of India is one of the busiest areas in town, with tourists and locals equally spending long hours in the area. What makes this place even more crowded are some of the best restaurants that are located near Gateway of India. These eateries offer delicious meals that have no match at all.

What’s even more interesting is the fact that within this small area of Gateway of India, you will find places to eat different kinds of dishes. The restaurants that are considered good by the locals near Gateway of India offer different cuisines as well including Asian, Japanese, North Indian and more. Be it any mood, you will have a place to eat in this posh area of Southern Mumbai.

With good food, good vibes also matter, and nothing can beat a meal with a view. Many restaurants near the Gateway of India area offer a view of the Arabian Sea, making it an ideal place for dinner dates and family lunches. If you are in the area, and feeling very hungry, head to these recommended spots for a great meal.

Best restaurants near Gateway of India that must be on your list