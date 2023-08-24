Strolling near Gateway of India? Try some lip-smacking meals at these restaurants in the area

Gateway of India is one of the most special places for the people of Mumbai. Not only does the area have the best scenic views, but it has been a place where many historic events (both good and bad) have taken place. Gateway of India is one of the busiest areas in town, with tourists and locals equally spending long hours in the area. What makes this place even more crowded are some of the best restaurants that are located near Gateway of India. These eateries offer delicious meals that have no match at all.
What’s even more interesting is the fact that within this small area of Gateway of India, you will find places to eat different kinds of dishes. The restaurants that are considered good by the locals near Gateway of India offer different cuisines as well including Asian, Japanese, North Indian and more. Be it any mood, you will have a place to eat in this posh area of Southern Mumbai.
With good food, good vibes also matter, and nothing can beat a meal with a view. Many restaurants near the Gateway of India area offer a view of the Arabian Sea, making it an ideal place for dinner dates and family lunches. If you are in the area, and feeling very hungry, head to these recommended spots for a great meal.
Best restaurants near Gateway of India that must be on your list
If you are in the mood for some traditional Burmese food, then you dont have to travel very far to relish it. Bringing this exquisite cuisine to you, Burma Burma serves some of the best Burmese dishes in a modern-rustic setting with striking decor & a beautiful tea bar.
Must-try dishes: Kaffir Lime Cooler, Samosa Soup, Tofu Stir Fry, Avocado Ice Cream, Khow Suey, Peanut Chutney
The ever-growing love for Japanese cuisine has often drawn foodies to the Taj Mahal’s exclusive Japanese restaurant named Wasabi by Morimoto. For the best-tasting sushis, you can always swing by this place and enjoy a delicious meal. Not just the sushis, but their Robatayaki and the season Omakase menu are worth a try.
Must-try dishes: Rock Shrimp Tempura, Ramen Soup, Sashimi, Miso Soup, Sushi Platter, Lobster
A household name, Indigo Delicatessen is known to serve Continental and Asian dishes. You will find this restaurant quite busy around the mornings as it is known to serve some really good breakfast as well. Indigo Delicatessen also serves up weekly brunches that you can plan to check out with your friends.
Must-try dishes: Beef Burger, Eggs Benedict, Smoothie, Mashed Potatoes, Risotto, Tiramisu
A quick walk from the Gateway of India area, and you will find yourself in the magnificent area of Fort. Head to Native Bombay if you relish local cuisines like North Indian, Goan or Parsi cuisine. The Negroni bar at Native Bombay, however, is the highlight of the place. It offers one of the best Negroni cocktails that you can have in town.
Must-try dishes: Negroni, Paneer Butter Masala, Dal Makhani, Butter Chicken
This is hands down one of the best places near Gateway of India to enjoy Asian food. The restaurant offers scrumptious Asian dishes like sushi, flavoured rice, and noodles without compromising on the quality of the food. Each bite of any dish you order from their menu promises a tasty party inside your mouth.
Must-try dishes: Milk Chocolate Praline, Spicy Salmon Roll, Spider Roll, Chocolate Dome, Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse
A major attraction in the area, thanks to Karan Johar being the owner of the restaurant, Neuma offers Asian, Continental, European, and Mediterranean dishes. The menu is always changing with the chefs at Neuma experimenting with different cuisines, which ensures that you are in for a surprise every time you visit this celebrity-owned restaurant.
Must-try dishes: Potato Galette, Crab Cakes, Hazelnut Mousse, Lamb, Cheesecake
Pa Pa Ya is popular across India for its expansive oriental menu. If you are new to the cuisine or in the mood to experiment, Pa Pa Ya is the safest place to try. The menu offers a wide range of Asian dishes, and the warm staff at the restaurant is always there to guide you with what to order.
Must-try dishes: Matcha Cheesecake, Lamb Rendang Curry, Ramen Soup, Spicy Edamame, Mochi Ice Cream, Sushi Boat
The menu at Bombay Brasserie is an ode to the rich culture of India. You will find yourself in a tough spot as the menu offers some amazing local dishes with a twist. Each bite of your meal will be so flavourful that you will not regret ordering for seconds.
Must-try dishes: Angoori Soda, Hot Kadhi Samosa Chaat, Aam Papad Paneer, Anardana Tikka Paneer, Guntur Podi Chicken, Mutton Naan Chaap, Shetty Hotel Chicken & Dosai
The Table recently made it to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, making it one of the best restaurants you can visit in this area. With inspiration from American, European and Asian cuisine, the restaurant offers an eclectic range of global food. The dim lighting, relaxing seating arrangements and the immaculate cocktail menu make it an ideal place for a special occasion.
Must-try dishes: Taglierini Pasta, Zucchini Spaghetti, Asparagus Risotto, Crab Cakes, Truffle Fries, Avocado Toast
Mumbai is a land that boasts of different cultures, but it is surprisingly very hard to find good restaurants to enjoy North Indian food here. However, Khyber in Fort is one restaurant that you can always rely on. The restaurant offers some scrumptious North Indian dishes that may make you take that extra bite even when you are full. It is also a great place to visit with your family.
Must-try dishes: Reshmi Broccoli, Water Melon Cooler, Matar Mushroom, Chicken Badami, Malai Paratha, Whole Wheat Roomali Roti
– Which is the most famous restaurant in India?
Indian Accent in New Delhi is India’s no. 1 restaurant that won the title of the best restaurant for the 7th consecutive year in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list.
– What is the Gateway of India famous for?
The Gateway of India is an arch monument that attracts many tourists throughout the year. It also has one of the biggest local markets called the Colaba Causeway market in the area. The area is also famous for local pubs and expensive restaurants.
– What is famous in Mumbai to eat?
Mumbai is known for its street food which includes Vada Pav, Bhelpuri, Pani Puri, Sevpuri, Bombay Sandwich, Ragda-Pattice, Pav Bhaji, Omelette pav and Kebabs.
