Meal with a glorious view: Restaurants near Juhu Beach that should be on your radar

The best part about Mumbai is its scenic beaches. Not only do you get to enjoy the sea, but several restaurants in Mumbai are established around these areas that provide great food with a view. One such busy area in the suburbs is Juhu. The name of this area in Mumbai comes from its location near Juhu Beach, where you may find several restaurants serving different cuisines. From the classic vada pav stalls to fancy restaurants, the area near Juhu beach is dotted with aesthetic places you can visit.
However, nothing beats a good meal with the scenic beauty of the waves hitting the shore. Many exquisite restaurants near Juhu Beach are known to serve the best food in the suburban area with great hospitality. And the options are limitless. There are several places to eat near Juhu Beach for all sorts of cravings. Be it a healthy breakfast or a romantic dinner, the restaurants near Juhu Beach can cater to all these needs.
Dining in this area, near Juhu, also allows you to explore the slow life at the beach. Once you are done with your dinner or lunch, you can always walk down to the beach for some time. Juhu Beach is one of the busiest beaches in Mumbai, but you will still manage to find a spot to sit down and watch the waves crash the shore. This area is ideal for visiting with your partner for a romantic time. You can even visit it along with your family and friends for a fun weekend. Let’s explore the best restaurants near Juhu Beach that you can head to.
Visit these restaurants near Juhu Beach the next time you are in this area
With a promise of a tasteful ambience and communal dining, Bayroute is the ideal place to go for all your Middle Eastern and Arabian food cravings. With ample choices for both vegetarians and meat lovers, Bayroute’s menu offers some authentic dishes that you cannot miss. Do save some space for the desserts as the place offers some of the best Baklava in town.
Must-try dishes: Baklava Ice Cream, Lamb Meatballs, Babaganush, Rose Milk, Baklava, Falafel Salad
If you are looking for a place for weekend brunches, then heading to Chin Chin Chu might be a great idea. The restaurant serves Asian, Japanese, and Chinese dishes with a great ambience and outdoor/indoor seating arrangements. Their food always tastes amazing and their flawless hospitality is going to leave a great impression on you as well.
Must-try dishes: Crispy Prawn Cheng Fun, Chilli Tofu, Duck Salad, Balinese Curry, Watermelon Drink, Sushi Platter
The best part about dining in the Juhu beach area is the fact that you can enjoy good food with a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. Mahesh Lunch Home is quite a popular choice when it comes to seafood. With authentic recipes and great taste, one can have some of the best crabs and prawns here while enjoying the lovely beach landscapes.
Must-try dishes: Jumbo Crab, Crab Butter, Tender Coconut Payasam, Live Crabs, Prawn Chettinad, Butter Pepper Garlic
If fancy cocktails with Asian food is your vibe, then head to Dashanzi for a nice dinner. The restaurant inside JW Marriott is popular for serving some of the best Chinese and Japanese dishes. Be assured that you will be served with utmost care and each bite of your meal will be packed with flavours.
Must-try dishes: Avocado Tartare, Sushi, Pork, Dumplings, Cocktails, Fried Rice
The seasonal luxury dining restaurant serves North Indian dishes, bringing fresh flavours each time a dish arrives on your table. The restaurant is set up in an outdoor area which allows you to enjoy the beautiful view of the beach. Bageecha serves only dinners and provides a great ambience for a romantic meal with your loved ones.
Must-try dishes: Galouti Kebab, Bhatti Da Kukkad, Amritsari Fish Fry, Tandoori Butter Chicken, Mutton Beliram, Hyderabadi Chooza Dum Biryani
Haaochi is the best stop for Oriental dining, which comes with the amazing service that Sun-n-Sand has always been known for. The menu has a variety of Thai and Chinese dishes that you can enjoy while sipping a delicious drink. Head to the restaurant during the sunset to enjoy a great view of the Juhu beach.
Must-try dishes: Shrimp Sui Mai, Penang Curry, Dumplings, Pot Rice, Hakka Noodles, Soups
One of the most popular celebrity-owned restaurants, One8 Commune is the hottest spot in Juhu. Launched by Virat Kohli, the restaurant serves a mix of Asian, European, and Mediterranean food. Not just that, the menu offers some of Virat Kohli’s personal favourite dishes that you can order for yourself. The place is also very Instagram-worthy, so head to this restaurant with friends and be assured that you’ll step out with a lot of great photos and a food coma.
Must-try dishes: Mushroom Googly Dimsum, Fig Jam Toast, Crispy Gunpowder Orka, Buffalo Wings, Blue Cheese Gnocchi, Lamb Shank, Dal Khichdi
If you are craving for pasta or a perfectly cooked pizza, then you may want to add Fable to your list. This place has a huge range of pizza toppings to choose from including some unique ingredients like eggplants, potatoes and more. Their pasta and ravioli are also equally tasty and worth trying.
Must-try dishes: Irish Lamb Stew, Warm Apple Pie, Kaffir Lime Mojito, Tomato Fondue, Lemongrass Cooler, Ricotta Ravioli
An early morning walk at the Juhu beach can be ended on a happy note if you head to Kitchen Garden post your walk. They serve really yummy breakfast with a variety of healthy options. Weight-watchers, this place is a paradise for you as their menu has an exciting range of salads and other healthy foods to choose from.
Must-try dishes: Shakshuka Baked Eggs, Kale Ceaser, Soba, Quinoa Tabbouleh, Overnight Turmeric and Almond Milk Oats, Juices
North Indians in town need not look further. The Butler and the Bayleaf is the spot to satisfy all your authentic North Indian food cravings. The menu offers a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, and both are equally delicious. Along with the great food, you also get a great dinner vibe so you can plan a family meal here for a good time.
Must-try dishes: Pomelo Salad, Mushroom Galauti, Kurkuri Bhindi, Paneer Makhani, Dal Makhni, Kulfi
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What time is Juhu Beach open till?
The beach is open 24 hours a day.
– What is the specialty of Juhu?
Juhu is a posh neighbourhood in Mumbai, known for its iconic Juhu Beach. It is also popular for Pav Bhaji stalls and scenic spots. Many celebrities also live in this area including Amitabh Bachchan.
– What time does Juhu Beach close today?
Juhu Beach is open throughout the day, but it is advisable to avoid visiting the beach at night or during high tide.
