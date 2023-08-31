Meal with a glorious view: Restaurants near Juhu Beach that should be on your radar

The best part about Mumbai is its scenic beaches. Not only do you get to enjoy the sea, but several restaurants in Mumbai are established around these areas that provide great food with a view. One such busy area in the suburbs is Juhu. The name of this area in Mumbai comes from its location near Juhu Beach, where you may find several restaurants serving different cuisines. From the classic vada pav stalls to fancy restaurants, the area near Juhu beach is dotted with aesthetic places you can visit.

However, nothing beats a good meal with the scenic beauty of the waves hitting the shore. Many exquisite restaurants near Juhu Beach are known to serve the best food in the suburban area with great hospitality. And the options are limitless. There are several places to eat near Juhu Beach for all sorts of cravings. Be it a healthy breakfast or a romantic dinner, the restaurants near Juhu Beach can cater to all these needs.

Dining in this area, near Juhu, also allows you to explore the slow life at the beach. Once you are done with your dinner or lunch, you can always walk down to the beach for some time. Juhu Beach is one of the busiest beaches in Mumbai, but you will still manage to find a spot to sit down and watch the waves crash the shore. This area is ideal for visiting with your partner for a romantic time. You can even visit it along with your family and friends for a fun weekend. Let’s explore the best restaurants near Juhu Beach that you can head to.

Visit these restaurants near Juhu Beach the next time you are in this area