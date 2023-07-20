10 best restaurants near Bangalore’s bustling business hub Marathahalli

Ask a software professional in Bangalore about their go-to restaurant and there’s a good chance you’ll be handed a list of spots near Marathahalli. This eastern suburb of the city – in close proximity to several business centres and IT companies – might not be the first to spring to mind for a memorable meal. However, the host of swanky bars and themed establishments it houses, make the neighbourhood worth a visit. Here’s a look at a few on our radar.

Named after an Indian fighter-bomber aircraft that once crashed on its premises – Marathahalli is known for housing Bangalore’s many working professionals. This, courtesy of its neighbours – which include IT hotspots like Whitefield and Brookfield. Combine this with the promise of popular destinations like Indiranagar and HSR Layout being just a quick drive away – the infamous traffic notwithstanding – and it’s no surprise why properties in this area are considered prime real estate.

Adding to these perks are the host of dining destinations that have sprung up around the area over the past few decades. This includes one of the city’s largest microbreweries, a unique pirate-themed buffet space, and establishments that specialise in local cuisines – North Indian to South Indian. In fact, there’s nary a food hankering this part of town can’t cater to. Whether you’ve just moved to the neighbourhood or are looking for a (delicious) reason to head to it, here’s our pick of restaurants near Marathahalli that are worth their salt.

Best restaurants to dine at near Marathahalli, Bangalore