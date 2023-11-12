Sip, savour and soak in the scenery: Best rooftop restaurants in Udaipur

Rooftop restaurants in Udaipur offer more than just a meal; they provide an opportunity to create lasting memories against the backdrop of this breathtaking cityscape. Whether it’s a romantic candlelit dinner with your loved one, a family outing, or an evening of live traditional music, these elevated havens promise an unforgettable experience. Come along on a journey to uncover these culinary treasures, which not only offer a taste of mouth-watering flavours but also provide a front-row seat to Udaipir’s majestic beauty.

Udaipur’s rooftop restaurants effortlessly blend rich flavours and experiences, bringing to your table the authentic essence of Indian, Rajasthani, and international cuisines. Imagine savouring North Indian curries , spicy Rajasthani thalis, or the subtlety of Continental and French dishes while enjoying the cool evening breeze under the starry skies. You’ll find options that cater to diverse tastes, from traditional to contemporary, ensuring a delightful dining journey for every palate.

With the serene waters of Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar in the backdrop and the grandeur of the City Palace and Jag Mandir Island on the horizon, these elevated dining areas offer an unparalleled setting for travellers seeking not just a meal but an immersive experience.

Welcome to the world of rooftop restaurants in Udaipur, the “City of Lakes”. As you explore the historical streets and iconic landmarks, these restaurants invite you to experience a unique and picturesque culinary adventure.

From mouthwatering Indian and Mewari dishes to continental cuisine, there’s something for every taste. And, of course, don’t miss the chance to try the traditional Rajasthani thalis, a real treat for your taste buds. It’s a rooftop dining experience that pairs stunning views with the rich flavours of Rajasthan’s heritage.

Perched atop the Jaiwana Haveli Hotel, this rooftop eatery is an experience that goes beyond food. Here, feast your eyes on the mesmerising cityscape of Udaipur as you savour a diverse menu.

The dining area fuses modern and traditional design elements, creating a welcoming atmosphere where patrons can relish their meals while gazing upon the magnificent Fateh Sagar Lake. Immerse yourself in this picturesque setting and relish meticulously crafted cocktails, including delectable bar bites and street food offerings, all waiting to be enjoyed at the rooftop Angan Bar.

Be a part of an exquisite culinary expedition through the diverse flavours of Asian cuisine at the Radisson Blu Udaipur Palace Resort and Spa. Here, contemporary cuisine is complemented by amazing views at the rooftop Aravali Lakeview Restaurant .

Enjoy a relaxed dinner with panoramic views of the majestic Aravali hills and the serene expanse of Lake Pichola. As you savour your meal, immerse in the ambience of live traditional music for a complete dining experience.

Perched atop a 17th-century haveli-turned-hotel, this rooftop restaurant is popular amongst tourists coming to Udaipur. Here, you can relish a diverse culinary outing featuring the rich flavours of traditional Rajasthani recipes as well as other Indian, continental and Chinese cuisines.

As you dine beneath the starry skies, the al fresco lakeside setting transports you to a bygone era. An extensive collection of wines from every corner of the globe presents the perfect accompaniment to your dinner. Here, you’ll enjoy the authentic flavours of India , crafted with care and passion, making your visit to Udaipur a memorable one.

Nestled within the luxurious Leela Palace , this open-air fine-dining restaurant starts serving its diners late evening. Inspired by the timeless recipes of the royal kitchen, the culinary offerings coming out of Sheesh Mahal’s kitchens celebrate the rich gastronomic heritage of India.

The hotel goes the extra mile by offering the convenience of Garuda boats and providing pick-up services for guests arriving at the Ambrai Restaurant.

Here, you can elevate your taste by complementing it with an exquisite selection of wines and handcrafted cocktails, all while relishing a mouthwatering array of Rajasthani, North Indian, Pan Asian, and European delicacies. The beautiful patio sets the stage for a romantic lakeside date or a comfortable family outing.

A part of Hotel Amet Haveli, Ambrai restaurant is a captivating al-fresco dining spot by the lake, offering lunch and dinner services. This restaurant effortlessly blends modern comforts with traditional aesthetics and promises a stunning view of the city palace.

As you relish your meal, be captivated by the breathtaking view of tranquil waters and the idyllic Udaipur landscape, set against a backdrop of the mesmerising City Palace , the Jag Mandir Island, and the majestic Aravalli mountains. This is the perfect setting to craft enduring memories in the embrace of Udaipur’s unparalleled beauty.

Step into this open-air terrace restaurant for an authentic ethnic setting. Enjoy a candlelit dinner with your beloved in this romantic locale, famous as the backdrop for Dhadak, the 2018 Bollywood movie featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. The Natural View restaurant offers an exceptional dining experience by the lakeside, featuring French, Indian, Italian, Israeli, Chinese, Korean, and continental delights.

Savour a delectable fusion of Rajasthani, North Indian, and Continental cuisine. Pair your meal with an international selection of wine and cocktails served at the open-air bar. Upré offers a perfect blend of romance, elegance, and delicious flavours, making it an ideal destination for a memorable dining experience in the Land of Kings.

Experience a dreamy culinary escape at Upré , perched on the terrace of Lake Pichola Hotel, with enchanting views of Lake Pichola. Nestled amidst cosy and romantic bed seating, you can dine in private cabanas by the sparkling swimming pool.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.

(Hero image credit: theleela.com)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the best time to visit a rooftop restaurant in Udaipur?

The best time to visit a rooftop restaurant in Udaipur is during the evening, especially around sunset. This time offers cooler temperatures, allowing you to enjoy your meal comfortably.



– Do I need to make a reservation at a rooftop restaurant in Udaipur?

While it may not be mandatory, making a reservation at a rooftop restaurant in Udaipur is highly recommended. This ensures you get your preferred table, and avoids potential waiting times, especially during rush hours. Reservations help guarantee a seamless and enjoyable dining experience.



– What types of cuisine can I expect at rooftop restaurants in Udaipur?

Rooftop restaurants in Udaipur offer a delightful array of cuisines to please every palate. Expect to savour a diverse range of flavours, from authentic Indian and Rajasthani specialities to continental, Chinese, and French delicacies.



– Are rooftop restaurants in Udaipur expensive?

Rooftop restaurants in Udaipur offer a range of prices to cater to different budgets. For example, you can enjoy a traditional Rajasthani thali for as low as INR 200 at a budget-friendly spot like Natraj Dining Hall. On the other hand, upscale options like the Sheesh Mahal restaurant at the Leela Palace or Upre by 1559 AD can cost up to INR 2,500 per person for a lavish dining experience. Whether you’re on a budget or seeking a more fine-dining meal, there are choices to fit your wallet.



– Can I enjoy alcoholic beverages at rooftop restaurants in Udaipur?

Absolutely! Many rooftop restaurants in Udaipur offer a selection of alcoholic beverages. From classic cocktails to a variety of wines and spirits, you can indulge in your favourite drinks while taking in the mesmerising views of Udaipur’s skyline.



– Are rooftop restaurants in Udaipur suitable for families with children?

Udaipur’s rooftop restaurants are perfectly suited for families with children. They offer a warm and inclusive atmosphere, ensuring an enjoyable dining experience for all.



– Are rooftop restaurants in Udaipur wheelchair accessible?

While some rooftop restaurants in Udaipur may offer wheelchair accessibility, it’s advisable to inquire with the specific restaurant of your choice. Accessibility can vary depending on the restaurant’s location and design. Many of them strive to accommodate all guests, so it’s a good practice to contact the restaurant directly to ensure they can cater to your specific needs.



– Is it safe to dine at rooftop restaurants in Udaipur during the monsoon season?

Dining at rooftop restaurants in Udaipur during the monsoon is possible, with some offering covered or indoor seating options. However, it’s crucial to check the weather forecast and confirm the restaurant’s policies during this season for a safe and enjoyable experience.



– What are the best vegetarian and vegan rooftop restaurants in Udaipur?

Among Udaipur’s top rooftop restaurants for vegetarian and vegan dining are Chandni restaurant, Millets of Mewar, Grasswood Cafe, Savage Garden, and The Little Prince, each offering a unique dining experience with a focus on organic and healthy ingredients.

