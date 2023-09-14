6 places for the fluffiest and crispiest roti canai in KL and Selangor

Craving for a roti canai fix? Look no further and check out our guide for the best roti canai in KL and Selangor.

In case you missed it, Malaysia’s roti canai earned the number one title as the best street food in the world and was most recently also named the best bread dish globally, according to Taste Atlas. Ask any Malaysian about their idea of a local breakfast, and they will probably mention roti canai or nasi lemak. Considered a national dish, the roti canai or flatbread is a meal that can be enjoyed anytime, whether it be breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a late-night supper.

What is a roti canai?

Roti canai is translated as “bread from Chennai”, as it is believed that this unique dish is brought from Southern India to Malaysia and our neighbouring country, Singapore.

The pan-fried flatbread has four main ingredients: flour, butter, egg and salt. It’s as simple as that. To identify the perfect roti canai, look for a crispy and flaky texture with a soft buttery taste. Enjoy it with spicy curry and dhal, or plain if that’s up your alley. For a dose of nostalgia, indulge your roti canai with sugar toppings. It takes us back to our younger days. These days, restaurants and Mamak stalls in Malaysia have added their twist to the savoury dish with sweet fillings like banana, Nutella, milo powder and condensed milk.

Now, you must wonder, “Where do I embark on my journey to find the best roti canai in KL”? Well, we’re here to help. If you want to discover the best of the best roti canai in KL and Selangor, you will have to bookmark this guide and find these popular spots in KL and Selangor.

Here’s where you can taste the best roti canai in KL and Selangor: