8 best sliced fish soups in Singapore’s CBD for a wholesome lunch

Working in the CBD and can’t decide what’s best to have for lunch today? There’s always the comforting and reliable sliced fish soup to fall back on for a nutritious meal.

There’s always a conscious effort to eat healthy and hawker food isn’t always an ideal choice to achieve this. Thankfully, sliced fish soup is one of the few nutritious hawker dishes around, thanks to the ingredients used to prepare this meal.

Nourishing fuel comes in a bowl of sliced fish soup

For the busy office-goers working in Singapore’s CBD, sliced fish soup makes for an ideal option for a healthy lunch because it’s so well-rounded in terms of nutrition. Whether the weather is warm or chilly, you can always find a snaking queue waiting for their lunch orders at these best sliced fish soup stalls in Singapore’s CBD. The reason is simple: these stalls use the freshest fish slices, while their bones provide sweetness and umami to the broth. This winning combination is what brings the crowd back for more.

There are generally two different kinds of sliced fish soup – the original clear broth and another enhanced with evaporated milk for thicker, creamier texture. Don’t be deceived and think that the original clear broth lacks flavour; its taste can be just as robust from the fish bones and condiments like flat fish used to produce the broth.

Sliced fish soup is usually served with rice or noodles like thick or thin rice noodles. But diners can also find other ingredients like leafy vegetables, diced tofu and sliced tomatoes in the soup.

While the healthy version is always the boiled sliced fish, those who want something heartier and more satisfying can opt for the chunky fried sliced fish option. The latter is often coated with an egg batter before frying, giving them a moreish eggy taste. Some stalls offer both the original and fried sliced fish versions for variety.

Best sliced fish soups to eat in Singapore’s CBD for lunch: