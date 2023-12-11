Spice up your palate with the best South Indian restaurants in Delhi

In the bustling metropolis of Delhi, where diverse cultures converge to create a vibrant tapestry of flavours, one cuisine stands out for its rich taste and aroma – the South Indian culinary odyssey. Delhi, renowned for its eclectic food scene, has embraced the exquisite cuisine of South India with open arms, offering a haven for foodies seeking the authentic flavours of the south. If you’re a fan of dishes from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other states, here’s a curated list of the best and famous South Indian restaurants in Delhi.

As you go hopping through the bustling streets of the capital, the wafting scents of aromatic spices, coconut, and tamarind beckon you to embark on a gastronomic adventure that transcends geographical boundaries. The city’s South Indian restaurants promise a symphony of flavours that resonate with the traditions and heritage of the region.

Delhi’s culinary landscape, already an amalgamation of diverse tastes and textures, reaches new heights when it comes to South Indian cuisine. From the tangy notes of sambhar to the crispiness of dosas, the fiery flavours of Chettinad cuisine to the delicate sweetness of Mysore Pak, South Indian restaurants in Delhi showcase the myriad hues of a cuisine that has captivated food lovers around the world.

Whether you are a seasoned connoisseur of South Indian cuisine or a curious soul eager to explore the diverse flavours of the region, join us on a gastronomic expedition as we uncover the hidden gems that promise to transport you straight to the aromatic kitchens of the Southern Peninsula. Prepare to be enchanted by the artistry of expert chefs who have mastered the delicate balance of spices and the meticulous preparation of traditional recipes that make each dining experience unique.

Best and famous South Indian restaurants in Delhi

Saravana Bhavan

Known for its traditional Tamil Nadu cuisine, Saravana Bhavan is a go-to spot for dosa lovers. The extensive menu also includes crispy vadas, flavourful sambar, and mouth-watering filter coffee. While Saravana Bhavan is a legendary name in itself, the Delhi outlet has garnered more fame than others. Today, whenever there is a mention of South Indian cuisine in Delhi, Saravan Bhavan at CP, is one of the first names to come up.

Address: P-13/90, Connaught Circle, Block B, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Contact: +9111 2334 7755

Andhra Bhavan Canteen

Famous for its authentic Andhra cuisine, this canteen serves up fiery curries, tangy pickles, and the iconic Andhra thali. The budget-friendly prices make it a favourite among both locals and tourists. Inside the premises of Andhra Bhavan is the canteen that’s run by the state government. Bringing the local cuisine of Andhra at subsidised rates, it is located on the famous Ashoka Road. On Sundays, they serve the special Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, which has its patrons.

Address: 1, Ashoka Rd, Hyderabad House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001+9111 2338 7499

Contact: +9111 2338 7499

Naivedyam

Step into Naivedyam for a serene ambience and a menu that boasts a wide variety of South Indian delights. From the crispy Rava Masala Dosa to the flavourful Pongal, each dish is a celebration of South Indian culinary prowess. Naivedyam, a Sanskrit term meaning supplication, is food offered to god as part of a worship ritual, before eating it. Since 1994, this gem has grown in popularity through the exceptional quality of service and food.

Address: Multiple outlets across Delhi

Carnatic Cafe

Carnatic Cafe is a hidden gem offering a range of South Indian delicacies with a modern twist. The vibrant decor and attentive service complement the delicious meals, making it a delightful dining experience. Bombat Dosa, Paddu, Manina Maga which is a dosa loaded with a special chutney made from crushed groundnuts and a red chilli that’s grown only in Karnataka, Benne Khali Dosa are some of the must-haves here!

Address: Multiple outlets across Delhi

Coast Café

If you’re a fan of coastal South Indian cuisine, head to Coast Café in Hauz Khas Village. Specialising in seafood, this restaurant offers a diverse menu with dishes like Mangalorean fish curry, Kerala prawn curry, and squid fry. The coastal-inspired decor adds to the immersive experience, making it a seafood lover’s paradise. Offering a wide array of continental and coastal delicacies, you will be spoilt for choices. Be it their coconut chicken curry or the appam, beetroot and tamarind chutney, their Kerala dishes are right on point.

Address: 2nd & 3rd Floor, above OGAAN,H2, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Contact: +9111 4160 1717

Mahabelly

Lip-smackingly delicious, authentic, soulful — that’s Mahabelly for you. The menu will straight away take you to Kerala, and when you take a bite of their delectable fares, you will be left asking for more. Order yourself a plate of Kodala curry, mutton Varattiyathu or Shaapu Meen curry and some Malabar porotta or Puttu to go with it. Finish off your meal with some Chukku Kaapi, and you will sleep a happy person!

Address: Multiple outlets across Delhi

Juggernaut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J U G G E R N A U T (@juggernautonl)

The perfect little place for all your South Indian cuisine cravings, Juggernaut is adorned with pretty walls and decor. Known for serving their food on really pretty plates, their food is the actual winner. Choose from their range of dosas, uthappams and authentic veggie curries to dine, or get some murukku, banana chips, cookies, cheese straws, organic honey, South Indian coffee and more to pack for home.

Address: Multiple outlets across Delhi

All Images: Courtesy Instagram