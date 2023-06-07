Best spots in Bangalore to hit up for some egg-celent English breakfast

Many restaurants across Bangalore say ‘good morning’ with buttery toast, savoury fried eggs, and meaty sausages – a glass of piping-hot milk tea to boot. Here’s a look at where we’re headed for a hearty English breakfast this weekend.

From the homes of British gentry in the 14th century to the tables of contemporary dining destinations – the wildly popular English breakfast has come a long way. In the former, spreads often featured generous portions of stewed figs, sausages, fried bread, pork pies, bacon, fried whiting – the works. The latter – called a fry up – meanwhile has evolved through the years to include fried tomato, black pudding, bubble and squeak, eggs, and toasted bread – amongst other additions.

Call it the allure of abundant choices or the exciting combination of varying textures and flavours – but this morning meal has found takers in India as well, particularly Bangalore. In fact, a quick stroll around the city’s most bustling streets early in the day will reward you with the most delicious aroma of a spread, courtesy of the city’s many establishments – from vintage restaurants to modern cafes. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast of the Western affair or are keen to give it a go – here’s our pick of a few spots that have us excited about waking up at first light on a weekend.

Best breakfast spots in Bangalore for a classic English spread

Hole In The Wall

One of the most popular spots in the city for breakfast, the menu over at Hole In The Wall cafe is extensive. The All English Breakfast comes with chicken sausages, bacon, two fried eggs, baked beans, sauteed mushrooms, mashed potato, spinach and grilled tomato, brown bread, and butter. This pairs deliciously with their breakfast tea. Other popular options include the Goan Sausages With Pao, Pork Chorizo Breakfast Tacos, Cheesy Scrambled Eggs With Brown Bread, and Farmer’s Breakfast with fried eggs. If you’ve a hankering for something sweet, go down the pancake or waffle route with their Baileys mousse cake or Ferrero Rocher renditions.

Address: 4, 8th Main Rd, Koramangala 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Contact: +91 99456 02562

Koshy’s

One of the oldest spots for English breakfast in Bangalore – Koshy’s was first established as a bakery in 1940. As such it has reportedly served the likes of historian Ramachandra Guha as well as political figures Jawaharlal Nehru, Nikita Khruschev, and Queen Elizabeth II. The British spread in question comes with toast, butter, eggs, sausages – the whole shebang. Also popular are the Chicken Liver Toast, Bacon Omelette, and Mushroom Toast. Wash this down with their tea or filter coffee – brewed fresh.

Address: 39, St. Marks Road, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80222 13793

The Caffeine Baar Cafe & Roastery

One of the most charming spaces in the city to get acquainted with all things caffeinated – The Caffeine Baar Cafe & Roastery boasts an extensive menu. The 24-hour fermented brews – espresso to seasonal cold brew are a must-try. As are their pancakes, croissants, and sourdough toasts. We’re eyeing their English breakfast platter – featuring two eggs of choice, chicken sausage, grilled tomato, baked beans, creamed spinach, sauteed mushrooms, and sourdough. Delicious!

Address: 1424/81, Second Floor, 9th Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore

Contact: +91 96114 94141

Cafe Noir

Popular for its extensive selection of French delicacies – Cafe Noir promises a delightful dining experience. Popular here are the Croque Monsieur, Quiche Lorraine, and 3 Egg French Omelette With Toasted Baguette And Grilled Tomatoes. The English Breakfast, meanwhile, comes with fried, boiled, or scrambled eggs (or omelette), bacon, chicken sausage, hash browns, roasted tomato, baked beans, and slices of baguette – paired with freshly brewed tea or coffee and fruit juice. If that doesn’t get you excited about the first meal of the day, we don’t know what will.

Address: 2nd Floor, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road, Near Lavelle Road, Bangalore

Phone: +91 80409 82050

Dyu Art Cafe

Promising quality art and bites – DYU Art cafe is quite popular with locals. Besides the breezy, creatively-stimulating ambiance – the menu here is a delight to discover. Recommended options include the Chicken Florentine, Chicken Salad Sandwich, Vegetable Stroganoff, Tuna Melt Sandwiches, and French Croquettes. The English Breakfast features the classic combination of eggs, tomatoes, sausages, beans, and mushrooms. Hash browns add a twist to this mix. You could also choose to add on some pineapple. Need we say more?

Address: HB MIG Colony, Koramangala 8th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Contact: +91 98956 74244

Connie’s Steakhouse And Wine Bar

A go-to for many in the city for meaty meals, Connie’s Steakhouse And Wine Bar is a classic brunch choice. The steaks – chicken, pork, tenderloin – here have their own cult following – featuring a choice of creamy mustard diane sauce, classic French mushroom chasseur sauce, or sun dried tomato pesto sauce. Breakfasts are a grand affair and go on all day – with the extensive English spread in variations of King’s and Queen’s. The former includes bacon and salami, unlimited eggs, bread, and hot and cold beverages. The latter comes with unlimited eggs, chicken sausages, bread, and beverages. There are pork iterations of the two as well. Don’t miss out!

Address: 305, Nehru Road, Kammanahalli, Bangalore

Phone: +91 87928 15159

Which of these spots are you hitting up in the morning?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands