Finest Thai restaurants to try when you are visiting Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Thai food scene is way more varied than you might expect. Line up for fiery regional fare, spicy showstoppers, tangy Thai tapas and Bangkok-inspired street food feasts.
Often cited as one of the most sumptuous cuisines in the world, Thailand’s food culture is truly something to behold. It boasts multilayered dishes full of distinctive flavours (sweet and spicy, zesty and salty) and textures. Thai cuisine has influences from Indian, Malaysian, Indonesian, Lao, and Chinese cooking. It’s no wonder that Hong Kong diners are always looking for the best Thai restaurants in Hong Kong.
Hongkoners are fortunate to have an excellent range of places to enjoy one of the world’s finest cuisines. For instance, Kowloon City is home to a vast number of Thai restaurants. In addition, many well-known places like Samsen and Baan Thai have more than one outlet to cater to the growing number of loyal customers.
So, whether you’re a fan of classic pad thai or craving some tom yum goong, there’s something bound to satisfy your tastebuds. We’ve rounded up the best Thai restaurants in Hong Kong, from regional-focused eateries to Michelin-starred establishments. From authentic Thai dishes to modern plates with a twist, these restaurants have something for every mood.
The best Thai restaurants in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Aaharn is one of the three Thai restaurants listed in the 2021 Michelin Hong Kong and Macau Guide. “Aaharn” means “food” in Thai and dishes here are served kup kao or with rice from an ever-changing revolving menu. This restaurant is perfect for a hearty Thai meal with your friends and family.
(Image credit: aaharnhk/Instagram)
2 /10
Apinara is the perfect address for an authentic and luxurious Thai experience in Hong Kong. Brought to us by the winning team of Nara Thai Cuisine, Apinara is a joint collaboration between restaurateur Pearl Shek and Narawadee “Yuki” Srikarnchana. The extensive menu features classic and modern takes on Thai favourites from across the country. Don’t miss the signature Yellow Curry Soft Shell Crab and Spicy Northeastern Pork Balls.
(Image credit: apinarahk/Instagram)
3 /10
Baan Thai is spearheaded by chef Nutcha Fon, who is on a mission to serve Thai food from the heart. The menu takes inspiration from the flavours of Siam cuisine and specialises in small plates, curries, seafood, and vegetarian options made with fresh herbs and spices. Don’t miss the Prawns and Pomelo Salad, as well as the Chargrilled Pork Neck and Salmon Curry.
(Image credit: baanthaihk/Instagram)
4 /10
Tucked away on Hollywood Road, Chachawan has made its mark in Hong Kong for being the first eatery to focus on dishes that originate from Thailand’s northeast “Isaan” region. The restaurant serves refreshing salads and charcoal-pit grilled meats and fish along with Thai favourites and Isaan-style mains. Chachawan is great any time of the day, but we highly recommend settling here for lunch because the set menu is extensive yet-budget friendly.
(Image credit: chachawanhkg/Instagram)
5 /10
Hidden away among the buzzing brands in Landmark, Mak Mak is a retro-style eatery serving up classic favourites from Central Thailand. Think rich curries and soups and flavourful noodle dishes. Whether it is a grab-and-go, a sit-down dinner, afternoon tea or even a weekend brunch spread, Mak Mak caters to every need. Plenty of plant-based options are on the extensive a-la-carte menu, and you can even indulge in a range of vegetarian options.
(Image credit: makmakhk/Instagram)
6 /10
At Mango Tree, we think you can really taste the best of what Thai cuisine has to offer. After all, the menu brings together the country’s four regions: Northern, Northeastern, Southern, and Central Thailand. There’s plenty to choose from but you can’t miss the Yellow Curry Crab, Chicken in Pandan Leaves, Crispy Catfish Salad, and Mango Sticky Rice. Mango Three has three branches across the city but we have a soft spot for the one in Elements complete with natural colours, modern contemporary interior with a touch of Thai elements.
(Image credit: mangotree.hk/Instagram)
7 /10
A vibrant ambience and sumptuous Thai food—what more could you ask for? Ruam welcomes diners to their lush terrace and intimate indoor space, all while offering Thai favourites and innovative cocktails. The extensive menu is divided into bar bites, meat and seafood, soup and salads, rice and noodles, curries, sides, and desserts. If you can’t decide, opt for the “feed me” option for just HKD 380 (INR 4000 approx.), and the staff will choose a selection of their signature snacks served in family style.
(Image credit: ruam_thai/Instagram)
8 /10
If the queues outside Samsen tell you anything, it’s that Hongkongers are willing to line up just to get a taste of the food here. Since its opening in 2016, Samsen quickly gained loyal followers and has been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand. Whether it’s the chic, warehouse-inspired Wan Chai or Sheung Wan branch, both serve up scrumptious Thai dishes. Wan Chai’s location is known for the Wagyu Beef Boat Noodle Soup alongside other noodle dishes. The Sheung Wan outpost is loved for its house-made fresh roti, curries, and stir-fry dishes.
(Image credit: samsenhk/Instagram)
9 /10
This vibrant eatery is a must-visit when you’re in Repulse Bay. In fact, we’d argue it’s worth a trek when you are spending the day at the beach! Headed by chef Nuch Srichantranon, the dishes are inspired by his childhood in Bangkok. Expect plenty of night market-style spicy and crispy street snacks, classic mains with a slight twist, and a Southern Thai coast beach culture vibe.
(Image credit: sipsonghk/Instagram)
10 /10
Kowloon City is known for its wide selection of Thai restaurants and if we’re being honest, regardless of which you pick, it won’t disappoint. But if we really need to pick one, Wong Chun Chun, one of the oldest Thai restaurants in the district, tops our list. The star here is the signature Fried Crab with Curry Sauce, packed with flavours and spices. The large menu will leave you wanting for more so be sure to come hungry!
(Image credit: wongchunchunhk/Facebook)
Hero and featured images: Courtesy chachawanhkg/Instagram
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: There are many restaurants in Hong Kong serving authentic Thai food, including Samsen, Baan Thai, Ruam, Mango Tree.
Answer: Thai food is extremely popular in Hong Kong. Kowloon City is known for its authentic Thai restaurants. There are always queues outside the Thai restaurants no matter the time of day.