Finest Thai restaurants to try when you are visiting Hong Kong
18 May 2023 04:00 PM

JIANNE SORIANO
Hong Kong’s Thai food scene is way more varied than you might expect. Line up for fiery regional fare, spicy showstoppers, tangy Thai tapas and Bangkok-inspired street food feasts.

Often cited as one of the most sumptuous cuisines in the world, Thailand’s food culture is truly something to behold. It boasts multilayered dishes full of distinctive flavours (sweet and spicy, zesty and salty) and textures. Thai cuisine has influences from Indian, Malaysian, Indonesian, Lao, and Chinese cooking. It’s no wonder that Hong Kong diners are always looking for the best Thai restaurants in Hong Kong.

Hongkoners are fortunate to have an excellent range of places to enjoy one of the world’s finest cuisines. For instance, Kowloon City is home to a vast number of Thai restaurants. In addition, many well-known places like Samsen and Baan Thai have more than one outlet to cater to the growing number of loyal customers.

So, whether you’re a fan of classic pad thai or craving some tom yum goong, there’s something bound to satisfy your tastebuds. We’ve rounded up the best Thai restaurants in Hong Kong, from regional-focused eateries to Michelin-starred establishments. From authentic Thai dishes to modern plates with a twist, these restaurants have something for every mood. 

The best Thai restaurants in Hong Kong

1 /10

Aaharn
Aaharn

Aaharn is one of the three Thai restaurants listed in the 2021 Michelin Hong Kong and Macau Guide. “Aaharn” means “food” in Thai and dishes here are served kup kao or with rice from an ever-changing revolving menu. This restaurant is perfect for a hearty Thai meal with your friends and family.

(Image credit: aaharnhk/Instagram)

Address
1/F, Block 2, Armoury Building, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2703 9111
Price range
HKD 400-800 (INR 4000-8000)

2 /10

Apinara
Apinara

Apinara is the perfect address for an authentic and luxurious Thai experience in Hong Kong. Brought to us by the winning team of Nara Thai Cuisine, Apinara is a joint collaboration between restaurateur Pearl Shek and Narawadee “Yuki” Srikarnchana. The extensive menu features classic and modern takes on Thai favourites from across the country. Don’t miss the signature Yellow Curry Soft Shell Crab and Spicy Northeastern Pork Balls.

(Image credit: apinarahk/Instagram)

Address
Shop 205, Level 2, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 3107 0688
Price range
HKD 200-400 (INR 2000-4000)

3 /10

Baan Thai
Baan Thai

Baan Thai is spearheaded by chef Nutcha Fon, who is on a mission to serve Thai food from the heart. The menu takes inspiration from the flavours of Siam cuisine and specialises in small plates, curries, seafood, and vegetarian options made with fresh herbs and spices. Don’t miss the Prawns and Pomelo Salad, as well as the Chargrilled Pork Neck and Salmon Curry.

(Image credit: baanthaihk/Instagram)

Address
G/F and M/F, 57 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2840 0041
Price range
HKD 100-200 (INR 1000-2000)

4 /10

Chachawan
Chachawan

Tucked away on Hollywood Road, Chachawan has made its mark in Hong Kong for being the first eatery to focus on dishes that originate from Thailand’s northeast “Isaan” region. The restaurant serves refreshing salads and charcoal-pit grilled meats and fish along with Thai favourites and Isaan-style mains. Chachawan is great any time of the day, but we highly recommend settling here for lunch because the set menu is extensive yet-budget friendly.

(Image credit: chachawanhkg/Instagram)

Address
206 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2549 0020
Price range
HKD 200-400 (INR 2000-4000)

5 /10

Mak Mak
Mak Mak

Hidden away among the buzzing brands in Landmark, Mak Mak is a retro-style eatery serving up classic favourites from Central Thailand. Think rich curries and soups and flavourful noodle dishes. Whether it is a grab-and-go, a sit-down dinner, afternoon tea or even a weekend brunch spread, Mak Mak caters to every need. Plenty of plant-based options are on the extensive a-la-carte menu, and you can even indulge in a range of vegetarian options.

(Image credit: makmakhk/Instagram)

Address
Shop 217A, 2/F, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road, Central, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2983 1003
Price range
HKD 200-400 (INR 2000-4000)

6 /10

Mango Tree
Mango Tree

At Mango Tree, we think you can really taste the best of what Thai cuisine has to offer. After all, the menu brings together the country’s four regions: Northern, Northeastern, Southern, and Central Thailand. There’s plenty to choose from but you can’t miss the Yellow Curry Crab, Chicken in Pandan Leaves, Crispy Catfish Salad, and Mango Sticky Rice. Mango Three has three branches across the city but we have a soft spot for the one in Elements complete with natural colours, modern contemporary interior with a touch of Thai elements.

(Image credit: mangotree.hk/Instagram)

Address
2032-2033, 2/F, Elements, 1 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2668 4884
Price range
HKD 200-400 (INR 2000-4000)

7 /10

Ruam
Ruam

A vibrant ambience and sumptuous Thai food—what more could you ask for? Ruam welcomes diners to their lush terrace and intimate indoor space, all while offering Thai favourites and innovative cocktails. The extensive menu is divided into bar bites, meat and seafood, soup and salads, rice and noodles, curries, sides, and desserts. If you can’t decide, opt for the “feed me” option for just HKD 380 (INR 4000 approx.), and the staff will choose a selection of their signature snacks served in family style.

(Image credit: ruam_thai/Instagram)

Address
J Residence, 60 Johnston Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 3160 8535
Price range
HKD 100-200 (INR 1000-2000)

8 /10

Samsen
Samsen

If the queues outside Samsen tell you anything, it’s that Hongkongers are willing to line up just to get a taste of the food here. Since its opening in 2016, Samsen quickly gained loyal followers and has been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand. Whether it’s the chic, warehouse-inspired Wan Chai or Sheung Wan branch, both serve up scrumptious Thai dishes. Wan Chai’s location is known for the Wagyu Beef Boat Noodle Soup alongside other noodle dishes. The Sheung Wan outpost is loved for its house-made fresh roti, curries, and stir-fry dishes.

(Image credit: samsenhk/Instagram)

Address
68 Stone Nullah Lane, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2234 0001
Price range
HKD 100-200 (INR 1000-2000)

9 /10

Sip Song
Sip Song

This vibrant eatery is a must-visit when you’re in Repulse Bay. In fact, we’d argue it’s worth a trek when you are spending the day at the beach! Headed by chef Nuch Srichantranon, the dishes are inspired by his childhood in Bangkok. Expect plenty of night market-style spicy and crispy street snacks, classic mains with a slight twist, and a Southern Thai coast beach culture vibe.

(Image credit: sipsonghk/Instagram)

Address
L1, Shop 114-115, The Pulse, 28 Beach Road, Repulse Bay, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2328 8385
Price range
HKD 200-400 (INR 2000-4000)

10 /10

Wong Chun Chun
Wong Chun Chun

Kowloon City is known for its wide selection of Thai restaurants and if we’re being honest, regardless of which you pick, it won’t disappoint. But if we really need to pick one, Wong Chun Chun, one of the oldest Thai restaurants in the district, tops our list. The star here is the signature Fried Crab with Curry Sauce, packed with flavours and spices. The large menu will leave you wanting for more so be sure to come hungry!

(Image credit: wongchunchunhk/Facebook)

Address
23 Tak Ku Ling Road, Kowloon City, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2716 6269
Price range
HKD 100-200 (INR 1000-2000)

Hero and featured images: Courtesy chachawanhkg/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Which restaurants in Hong Kong specialise in Thai food?

Answer: There are many restaurants in Hong Kong serving authentic Thai food, including Samsen, Baan Thai, Ruam, Mango Tree.

Question: Is Thai food popular in Hong Kong?

Answer: Thai food is extremely popular in Hong Kong. Kowloon City is known for its authentic Thai restaurants. There are always queues outside the Thai restaurants no matter the time of day.

JIANNE SORIANO

