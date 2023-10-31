Indulge in guilt-free food at these vegan restaurants in Mumbai’s Bandra & nearby areas

A concept that is very popular in recent times amongst foodies is veganism. It is a lifestyle and dietary choice that seeks to eliminate the use of animals for food, clothing, or any other purpose. Vegans abstain from consuming meat, dairy products, eggs, and other animal-derived ingredients, and Bandra is one place in Mumbai that has a plethora of restaurants offering vegan food. And there’s no better day than World Vegan Day that’s on 1 November this year to check out these cool spots. Hop on!

Research suggests that a well-planned vegan diet can be nutritionally adequate and may help reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases. Hence more people are embracing this lifestyle. This has resulted in several new vegan restaurants and cafes opening in Bandra and nearby areas as well. These eateries are always experimenting with vegan food and their menus are so enticing that trying them once, (even if you love meat) is worth it. So, on the eve of World Vegan Day, here’s looking at a list of vegan restaurants in Mumbai’s Bandra and its nearby areas that you should visit.

Have a World Vegan Day special meal at these restaurants in Bandra, Mumbai

Sante Spa Cuisine

Delicious soups, fresh farm salads, nutritious morsels, and grills — with such offerings Sante Spa Cuisine has always been a top choice for vegan food. Equally tantalising and nutritious food at Sante is complimented with a beautiful, absolutely Instagrammable setting for patrons to relish a delectable fusion of nutrition and flavours. Must-try dishes at Sante include The Green “Pav Bhaji”, Whole Wheat Spaghetti Kale Pesto, Holy Guacamole and Hummus & Spiced Mushroom Tartine.

Address: Shop 6, Ground Floor, Ins Tower, Bandra Kurla Complex

Contact: +91 8767864444

Timing: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Seeds of Life

Seeds of Life has boosted the thriving and devoted vegan community by promoting clean eating and a better way of life. From their delicious Banana Cinnamon Smoothie Bowl to their fresh Don’t Kale My Vibe Salad, this cafe offers several mouthwatering vegan treats. Pumpkin Soup, Avo Boat, Truffle Cheese Chilli Toast, Falafel, Butternut Squash Wrap, Protein Burger and BBQ Tofu Pizza are the popular dishes that you can try here.

Address: 30B, Vora House, Palimala Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Contact: +91 9653336089

Timing: 09:00 am – 11:00 pm

Greenr Cafe

Anyone who has not embraced the vegan life might think that vegetables are boring, but one meal at the community-driven Greenr cafe may change your mind. Their menu is a whole new world of vegetarian food beyond the potato and cottage cheese dishes. Inspired by the plant-based movement in California, Greenr has curated a menu that offers dishes like Rosemary Sweet Potato Wedges, Falalfel + Hummus, Shroom Balls and Pesto Salad, Oyster Mushroom Tempura, Orange Alfredo + Spinach Ravioli and some appetising beverages.

Address: 57, Near Doctor Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Contact: +91 9833464852

Timing: 12:30 pm – 10:00 pm

The Village Shop

Another great spot in Mumbai’s Bandra for vegan food is The Village Shop. The organic cafe offers wholesome, honest and guilt-free food that is equally tantalising. Do try their Almond Cake, Carrot Cake, Lasagne, Coffee, and Sandwiches like Ironman Beet Burger, Vegan Junglee Sandwich, and The Nutwich for a satisfactory meal.

Address: 5AA, 02, Mac Ronells, Saint Andrews Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Contact: +91 9870399498

Timing: 08:00 am – 11:30 pm

Bombay Salad Co.

It often happens that when people think of salads, they think that it can be too boring to eat. However, eating at Bombay Salad Co. can make you realise that salads are not that bad after all. Located in a prime area in Bandra, Bombay Salad Co. is amongst the first salad-only restaurants in the city that offer fresh and delicious salads of all kinds. Head to this spot on World Vegan Day for a hearty meal.

Address: Shop 1, 16th Road, Linking Road, Bandra West

Contact: +91 7506000273

Timing: 12:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Kitchen Garden By Suzette

Kitchen Garden is often people’s number-one choice when it comes to vegan restaurants in Bandra, Mumbai. They use locally sourced products to create mouthwatering dishes. Customers love their Sourdough Bread, Avocado Toast, Salads Bowls, and the delicious smoothie menu.

Address: Maker Maxity, 3, North Avenue, Bandra Kurla Complex

Contact: +91 2267702772

Timing: 08:15 am – 10:15 pm

Yogisattva Plant Based Cafe

Yogisattva is a vegan and gluten-free plant-based cafe in Bandra that also offers Jain food. With a strong focus on offering healthy and inclusive dining choices, their menu includes dishes like Breakfast Tacos, Berry Betty, Asian Mezze Platter, Vegetable Gyoza, My Body Is My Temph Salad and Labanese Buddha Bowl that are worth a try.

Address: 7th Floor, Pinnacle House, 15th Khar Pali Road, Near Pawan Heightz, Khar

Contact: +91 9867455009

Timing: 08:00 am – 11:00 pm

Farmers’ Cafe

While Farmers’ Cafe does serve meat and dairy products, its focus is on vegan, gluten-free food. Their Beetroot Hummus is the best in town and you cannot leave without trying their country-style spaghetti made with lentils, kale and mushrooms. Try the tofu, roasted vegetables with brown rice and salad and don’t miss out on checking the dessert menu which has several guilt-free vegan options.

Address: Plot 470, Shop 1, Celeste Building, Kinchin CHS, 14th Road, Khar

Contact: +91 7506015930

Timing: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Earth Cafe

Earth Cafe offers 100 per cent vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and guilt-free food. The place serves meals that are perfect for brunch, dinner or breakfast. Popular orders include Baked Nacho, Strawberry Cheesecake, Smoothies, Pesto Pasta, Chocolate Cake, and Spaghetti.

Address: Durga Chambers, Near Pernias, Waterfield Road, Hill Road, Bandra West

Contact: +91 9819828989

Timing: 08:00 am – 10:30 pm

Wakai

Nestled in the heart of Bandra, Wakai is a hot spot for authentic Japanese food. Founded by a visionary trio comprising Shardul Singh Bayas, Sameer Tirani, and Chef Parvez Khan, the restaurant has emerged as a premium fine-dining restaurant with an ever-evolving menu. They offer scrumptious vegan dishes like Home Made Tofu served alongside a delectable Goma Ae sauce and Chilled Soba Salad with a promise of a flavoursome culinary experience.

Address: Plot No 490, Pooja house building, Mangak Sandesh, 490, 17th Rd, Khar West

Contact: +91 9769999918

Timing: 12:30 pm – 03:30 pm | 07:30 pm – 11:45 pm

The Blue Bop Cafe

The Blue Bop cafe has always been very experimental with its menu and its vegan offerings are worth taking note of. From Vegan Sugar-Free Chocolate Gelato to Sugar-Free Vegan Tart and Vegan Margherita, there are so many amazing guilt-free options to try this World Vegan Day at this cafe.

Address: 318, Ground Floor, Satyam Building, Linking Road, Khar

Contact: +91 9769632490

Timing: 12:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Poco Loco Tapas & Bar

The best part about visiting Poco Loco is the many food festivals that they celebrate. Every time you are at this restaurant, you will find some new dishes on the menu. This Vegan Day, you will be offered many tasty vegan dishes including Mango Gazpacho (a cold fruity twist to the traditional Gazpacho made with Mango), Zoodle Spaghetti, and Paella Valenciana Veg (a Spanish National rice dish with a vegan twist).

Address: Ground Floor, Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Marg, 21st Road, Khar

Contact: +91 9324191366

Timing: 12:00 pm – 01:30 am

