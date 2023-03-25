Best vegan restaurants in Hyderabad to add to your plant-based dining rotation

Between the growing popularity of the Meatless Monday campaign and the subtle shift to lattes with milk alternatives – plant-based lifestyles found their place in India. And while the city of Nizams is yet to fully embrace this switch, there are a few spots that know just how to transform a cauliflower into a chicken wing. Here’s a look at the best vegan restaurants in Hyderabad.

A quick peek at the aisles of grocery stores will reveal a host of labels – ‘gluten-free,’ ‘organic,’ ‘farm-fresh,’ ‘fat-free,’ ‘low-carb.’ However, one that’s increasingly common to spot nowadays is ‘plant-based.’ As the world embraces sustainability and multiple reports point to the health benefits of switching out the steak on the dinner plate for a mushroom – there’s been a significant shift in dietary habits. Across the country, several establishments now offer the most jaw-dropping culinary creations, sans meat, dairy, honey, or any animal by-product – proving that a life of eating vegetables doesn’t have to be a saga of underdressed salads. These span swanky fine-dining spaces and charming Instagrammable cafes. And the city of pearls is no exception. Here’s our pick of the best vegan restaurants in Hyderabad.

Best vegan restaurants in Hyderabad to pop by this weekend

Terrassen Cafe

A cosy spot off the bustle of Film Nagar, Terrassen Cafe boasts a breezy ambiance. Here old-school wooden furniture meets eclectic breezy upholstery and vibrant bohemian-esque walls. The menu is extensive with options like Fidget Spinner which is a sweet potato patty with cashew, Chakna Kulcha which is a crisp vegan meat with kulcha, The Game Changers Burger which features a sprouted wheat flour potato bun with kidney bean protein patty, and Kevin which is a vegan BLT, amongst others. The pizzas are customisable here. The spaghetti with jackfruit meatballs, Hyderabadi biryanis, and other Indian creations come highly recommended. As do the hot coffee, hot chocolate, brownies, and other desserts. The space is eco-conscious as well, with sustainable cutlery.

Address: Plot B7, Road 7, Circle 10, Old MCH Circle 5, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Contact: +91 83097 37962

E’woke

Breezy outdoor spaces, long community tables, and verdant green cover underlines the ambiance at this cafe. The space also houses a store where you could grab a range of cruelty-free products – skincare to chocolate bars. The menu features options Middle Eastern, European, and Asian bites – with popular options being the summer rolls, chicken nuggets, crispy tofu in hot basil, broccoli and jalapeno croquettes, caesar salad, chilaquiles, kheema pav, mushroom stroganoff, pesto fettuccine, and lasagna. We’re eyeing the Beyond Meat burger with cheddar cheese and Jamaican seasoned wedges. For dessert, the vegan rasmalai, tiramisu, and zucchini brownie come highly recommended. There’s a workstation set up if you’d like to spend weekdays here as well.

Address: 1-5-B/36, Armed Forces Colony, Kapra, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sainikpuri

Contact: +91 94949 41661

The Weekend Cafe

A quaint and artistic rooftop space with verdant green cover, long community tables, and wooden details – The Weekend Cafe is an ideal spot for a quick bite. The menu features options like cauliflower wings, minced vegan meat croquettes, broccoli toast, Japanese katsu bowl, and tandoori creations. The manchurian, mud cake milkshake, Mediterranean mezze platter, butterscotch frappe, classic latte, shawarma, and pizzas come highly recommended. We’re eyeing the decadent mud cake with chocolate ganache.

Address: Plot D 3, Vikrampuri Colony, Karkhana, Secunderabad

Contact: +91 86393 67540

Plantarium

A quirky space with industrial details and wooden furniture – Plantarium is the brainchild of a vegan family that aims to make plant-based lifestyles more accessible. Dubbed the first of its kind in the city – the cafe also plays host to a store with an eclectic set of goodies to choose from. The menu, meanwhile, offers options like salads, wraps, appetisers, Indian mains, and desserts. Of these, the dahi puri, biryani, hummus wrap, brownie, chilli vegan chicken, keema paratha, coleslaw sandwich, chocolate chip cookies, gulab jamun, and dairy-free ice cream come highly recommended.

Address: Plot 81, 4th Floor, Diamond Park, Vinayak Nagar, Gachibowli

Contact: +91 70321 48014

Sage Farm Cafe

Although not wholly vegan, SAGE Farm Cafe offers a range of delicious vegan options. Part of an organic store and farm – every culinary creation here is farm-to-table. Popular options include Beet The Greens salad with freshly spiralised beets, greens, and caramelised walnuts as well as the Peanut Butter and Pickled Veg Sandwich with freshly-baked whole wheat bread, peanut butter and sambal chilli spread, assorted vegetables, peanut gunpowder, vegetable fries, and ketchup. There are also dairy-free ice creams, Asian bowls, and pizzas on the menu. Combine that with a stunning open-air wood-detailed ambiance. This one’s worth a visit.

Address: 1227, Road 62, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Contact: +91 98494 27575

Which of these spots are your headed to this week?

All images: Courtesy Brand/Shutterstock