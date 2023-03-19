7 best cafes in Kolkata to head to for some uninterrupted work

Working from home has become the new norm, but isn’t staying at home all the time boring? That’s why these work cafes exist, for us to take a breather, go out into the world, see people around and still keep working.

While most people have started going back to their offices, there are a lot of people who are still working from home. While the comfort of home is unmatched, it sometimes gets monotonous and we just want to step out, be in a cosy, comfortable space and focus on work. These work cafes come to our rescue at such times. From high-speed internet, delectable food to great beverages, these work cafes have everything you need to ensure a smooth work environment. Here are some of the best work cafes in Kolkata for some uninterrupted WFH vibes.

Best work cafes in Kolkata

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters (@bluetokaicoffee)

This national brand is famous for a reason. Not only do they serve great coffee, they also provide a great atmosphere to sit in peace and work for hours. With branches in Ballygunge, Lake Market, Alipore, Salt Lake, and Park Street, this work cafe has everything that you need. An extensive menu with the choicest coffees and a bunch of cold brew cans, unlimited high-speed WiFi and even a dedicated section of books to choose from.

Address: MB-690, beside 215-A, near Shiksha Niketan School, Mahish Bathan, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700102

Price: INR 950 for two

Opening hours: 08:00 am – 10:00 pm

Manjushree’s Tea Place

As much as we love coffee and thanks to Instagram, coffee is a raging beverage, Kolkata loves its chai. The proof lies in the multiple tea places across every nook and corner of the city. This hidden tea spot in Southern Avenue is the ideal place to get the best of first flush teas from the tea estates of north Bengal. Located in a peaceful neighbourhood, you can stay and work here for as long as you want to.

Address: 256, Purna Das Rd, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Price: INR 500 for two

Opening hours: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Sienna Store & Cafe

One of the most happening and popular places in Kolkata, this work cafe is famous for a bunch of reasons. They offer indoor and outdoor seating, an extensive all-day menu and even a boutique along with the cafe. Trust us, it’s very difficult to resist the temptation of indulging in some retail therapy while working. But the serene atmosphere will keep you hooked to your work.

Address: 49, 1, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Price: INR 1,200 for two

Opening hours: 12:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Wabi Sabi

The cutesy cafe that will transport you to another world is next on our list of the best work cafes in Kolkata. Once you step in, you will know why we listed this underrated place here. Nobody will disturb you here. You can be lost in your own world of work, and great food. They have a Butter Chilli Gnocchi on their appetisers list. Yes, expect the unexpected from this place!

Address: 10, Dr. Sarat Banerjee Rd, Lake Market, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Price: INR 1,700 for two

Opening hours: 09:00 am – 10.30 pm

Deshaj Store & Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaj Store & Cafe (@deshaj_store_cafe)

The moment we see a ‘store & cafe’ space, we are sold. If there’s anything better than a work cafe in Kolkata, it’s a cafe that comes along with a store. Here you will find clothing for both men and women, home decor and gifting options, and we won’t blame you if you’re spoilt for choices. But more importantly, their calm atmosphere and free internet make this a great place to set up shop for the day.

Address: 32, Old Ballygunge 1st Ln, Ballygunge Park, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019

Price: INR 700 for two

Opening hours: 12:00 pm – 09:00 pm

Courting Coffees

If the name got you hooked, the place will too. Their everyday workstation is perfect to set up your WFH setup and dive into work, while their selection of tea, coffee and hot chocolates will keep you occupied and give you the much-needed focus that you need on work. The best part is, this work cafe is really pocket-friendly, so you can work here for as long as you want to, without burning a hole in your pocket.

Address: BK 39, FP Road, BK Block, Sector II, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700091

Price: INR 950 for two

Opening hours: 09:30 am – 10:30 pm

Cafe Drifter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cafedrifter (@cafedrifter)

Having two branches in Kolkata, the Vivekananda Park outlet of this work cafe is your ideal place to work out of and yet spend a lazy day in. Take a seat by the long windows, or grab a seat in the outdoor seating area, where you can enjoy the outdoor sunlight. Pair your work with some good ol’ home-style coffee and watch the day go by.

Address: P-547, Lake Rd, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani, lake Terrace, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Price: INR 950

Opening hours: 08:00 am – 10:00 pm

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock