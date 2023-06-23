Of Ledikeni and Ashubhog: All you need to know about the iconic Bhim Chandra Nag

Bengalis are typecast for their love of Machh (fish). We do not disagree, it’s a staple in a Bengali lunch. But while fish is indispensable, mishti (sweets) is our force majeure. Mishti (sweets), for us, are sacred, auspicious and inalienable from our day-to-day life. Speaking of things we love, history will definitely grab a spot in the Top 10. Club that with culinary heritage and we have one of the oldest sweet shop in Kolkata – Bhim Chandra Nag.

The creator of ledikeni, the popular Bengali sweet, Bhim Chandra Nag has consistently found its place among the best sweet shops the city has to offer. Almost 200 years old, this sweet shop has kept up on the contemporary quotient, while still basking in its rich history and that’s just one of the many things a true blue Calcuttan loves about this place. Being a staunch Bengali myself, I dug a little deeper to find out every ‘morsel’ of information that I could, primarily for this edition, fueled by my sweet tooth. Here’s all that you need to know about the iconic sweet shop, a crowd favourite, Bhim Chandra Nag.

All about Bhim Chandra Nag

The history

In Bengal, no event – social, religious or daily, is complete without mishti (sweets). In the 19th century, when Bengal was going through an era of reform and renaissance, it brought about a radical transformation in the society. That is the time when sweet shops in Kolkata burgeoned, where proficient confectioners took smart entrepreneurial decisions by tapping into people’s love for mishti (sweets).

Paran Chandra Nag was one of them, who set up the sweet shop Bhim Chandra Nag in Bowbazar, Kolkata in 1826, and named it after his son. It struck just the right chord with the people of the city and became an instant hit. The list of its patrons is even more legendary than the shop, with the likes of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Rani Rashmoni, renowned mathematician and academic, Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee, and many others.

The story of ledikeni

Ledikeni, exclusive to West Bengal, is nothing but a slightly unconventional take on the popular gulab jamun. Or, as I like to say, the introverted cousin of the sought-after gulab jamun. While Bhim Chandra Nag is believed to be the creator of this sweet, there’s an interesting story behind it. The legend states that Lady Canning, wife of the Viceroy of India, Charles John Canning, was once visiting erstwhile Calcutta. The year was 1858, just a year after the Sepoy Mutiny. By this time, Bhim Chandra Nag had gained enough fame as the go-to option for the elites and diplomats. She asked him to make a special kind of sweet for her birthday.

The confectioner took the challenge and delivered it how! He took the classic route with a deep-fried sweet that’s dipped in sugar syrup. This creation was named after Lady Canning, which eventually became Ledikeni over the years.

The story of the ‘timeless’ artefact

The unmissable grandfather clock when you walk in at 5, Nirmal Chandra St, Bowbazar, is now paramount to the sweet shop’s heritage. The clock is custom-made by the British brand Cooke and Kelvey and is unique as the first English clock with Bengali markings.

In 1858, when Thomas Cooke visited the shop, he was surprised to find that the famous store had no clock. So, he decided to gift them one. However, there was a tiny hiccup. None of the workers could read a word in English. So, Mr. Nag proposed the idea of having numbers in Bengali script on the clock, which Cooke immediately got on board with. Using high-tech Swiss machinery back in the day, the numbers were painted on the clock.

Patrons of Bhim Chandra Nag

The loyalists of Bhim Chandra Nag were not just limited to the above mentioned eminent personalities. Several others like Rabindranath Tagore, Girish Ghosh and stalwarts of the film industry, including Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Chatterjee, Madhabi, Robi Ghosh and Kali Banerjee were frequent visitors. In fact, whenever the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team came to Eden Gardens for a match, they would drop by to savour their sweets.

What to try here?

I had strategically saved the best for the last, because just like a meal, a food story has to end on a ‘sweet’ note. For the traditionalists, the shop has retained its famous Ledikeni, Ashubhog, Chhanar Sandesh, Bonde, Jolbhora, Manohara, Lobongo Lotika and more. However, for the conventionalists, the shop has introduced an array of fusion and novel creations. Abar Khabo, Dilkhush, Mango Sandesh, Pista Sandesh, Butterscotch Sondesh are absolutely unmissable!

Address: 5, Nirmal Chandra St, Bowbazar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700012

Contact: +9133 2212 0465

All Images: Courtesy Instagram