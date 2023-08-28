What brings Bangalore’s breakfast buffs to Brahmins Coffee Bar in Basavanagudi

In the bylanes of Basavanagudi, a hole-in-the-wall with a small menu draws big crowds. We take a look at how Brahmins Coffee Bar — which has been around since 1965 — managed to firmly establish itself in the breakfast habits of Bangalore.

The fragrance of filter coffee wafts through Ranga Rao Road in the wee hours every day through the week (with the exception of Sundays) — slowly attracting locals like bees to honey. Few minutes in and its rush hour, with long lines spilling into the streets as students and office goers alike wait their turn patiently for some delicious South Indian breakfast. The crisp menu does away with decision fatigue, with just about four creations on offer. Each is served with a signature coconut chutney (not a drop of sambar in sight) as well as the promise of consistency and quality in every bite. No surprises why Brahmins Coffee Bar has the reputation of being one of the most iconic eateries in the city.

Brahmins Coffee Bar started out with coffee and snacks

The establishment was set up on 27 January 1965 by KV Nagesh Rao and KN Saraswati. The couple had moved to Bangalore in 1932 and were often praised for their no-frills, delicious food. Soon enough they began selling coffee and tea out of a small room — bringing in a steady stream of customers. Snacks from nearby bakeries were sourced to complement the beverages, NDTV reports. Six years later, a few South Indian creations were added to the lineup. Today, the restaurant is run by the duo’s son Radhakrishna Adiga, a commerce graduate.

Every member of the family knows how to cook. In a report by The New Indian Express, Mr. Adiga elaborates. “Every one of our family members has contributed to Brahmins’. School would begin at 9.30 am so before that, we would try to help out at the eatery as much as possible.” Other reports iterate that there are no indications of setting up branches. These details ensure the service and quality of food remains consistent. Word-of-mouth continues to be the eatery’s only source of marketing.

It’s a self-service restaurant

“When my father introduced the idea of self-service, which also required a customer to eat while standing, people laughed at him. People were surprised by the counter-culture,” a report by The Hindu quotes Mr. Adiga. Today, however, diners are happy to wait their turn and dig into delicious idlis and khara bath while standing. Some manage to find just enough space on a few stands scattered about to rest their plates.

Around them, old photos, a weather-beaten signboard, and frayed fixtures further the establishment’s no-frills approach to dining. A popular patron is Karnataka’s former chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who — according to a report by The New Indian Express — dug into a meal here right before his swearing in ceremony. “His usual order is tea, idli and vada,” Mr. Adiga adds. Actor Chandrashekar

Filter Coffee, Khara Bath and Kesari Bath are their specialties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahmins Coffee Bar (@brahminscoffeebar)

Sometime in the 1970s — when the space still served snacks and coffee — Ms. Saraswati made Khara Bath at home. She later offered it to customers along with some coconut chutney. This was an instant hit. Later, idli, vada, and kesari bath were added to the rotation, with batter coming in from the home kitchen. Many, several reports note, would take parcels home.

The chutney — a signature — is what’s believed to be legendary. Its preparation continues to be supervised by Ms. Saraswathi, who’s believed to be in her 80s. A staff member in a corner consistently doles out large amounts of this deliciousness for hours. On the other end a coffee expert pours extra strong Chikmagalur coffee from one cup to another before serving it to customers. Consistency is the keyword here, reflected in the menu which has remained unchanged over the years.

Options include Filter Coffee, Kesari Bath, Khara Bath, Idli, Vada, Milk, and Buttermilk. Each of these is as delicious as they come with the distinct taste of home and comfort in every bite. Mr. Adiga personally supervises the preparation of them all as early as 4:00 am. In the report by The Hindu, he elaborates on what brings customers back, time and again. “This is all my mother’s gift – her recipes. They have remained timeless and unaltered.”

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brahmins Coffee Bar