Ramadan 2023: Break your fast at these restaurants in Mumbai

The beginning of the month of Ramadan 2023 is just a day away. This means that places across Mumbai are going to be lit up with bright lights, busy streets and tasty food all night. During the month of Ramadan fasting, restaurants across the city offer special iftari dishes that are absolutely delicious. Some of the best places in Mumbai to break the fast are located in Bhendi Bazar, Byculla and Mohammad Ali Road.

It is almost impossible to choose between so many options during Ramadan. Every restaurant has something good to offer, and exploring menus become so confusing. To ease the task, we have curated a list of the best places in Mumbai to break Ramadan fasting this year. You can visit these restaurants during Ramadan 2023 and have some really mouth-watering meals.

The best places to eat in Mumbai after Ramadan fasting

Explore the list below and plan your next visit to these restaurants for scrumptious meals.

Bademiya

Most of the late nights in town have often landed Mumbaikars at Bademiya’s flagship eatery in Colaba. They offer some of the best dishes that can also be eaten during iftari. Bademiya also opens a special pop-up stall on Mohammad Ali Road during the month of Ramzan. Interestingly, the food stall has been set up every year since India’s independence. It serves a variety of Ramadan speciality foods and the must-try dish here is their goat tongue soup.

Address: Tulloch Rd, behind Hotel Taj Mahal, Apollo Bandar

Farid Seekh Kabab Center

If you are someone who lives too far to travel to Mohammad Ali Road, then you can find many good restaurants in suburbs as well. Behram Baug in Jogeshwari will definitely be a hotspot during Ramadan 2023. Farid Seekh Kabab Center is one of the best places to eat in Mumbai during this time. They offer a range of appetising kebab rolls that are worth a trip.

Address: Farid Seekh Kabab Center, 12,13, Kismat Compound, Patliputra, Jogeshwari West

Surti 12 Handi

As the name of the restaurant suggests, this place is known for having a coal furnace that has twelve large handis. Each handi consists of meat gravy that is slow-cooked for several hours for maximum flavour. Must-try dishes at Surti 12 Handi are the mutton paya, beef paya, nalli nihari or sukha gosht.

Address: Surti 12 Handi, Shop No. 2, Orchid CHSL, Salasar Garden, Hatkesh, Near GCC Club, Mira Bhayandar Road, Thane

Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar

If you are someone who wants to ring in Ramadan 2023 with some delicious biryani, then head to Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar in Grant Road, Mumbai. While the restaurant has many branches across Mumbai, the grant Road one is a special one. It is their first outlet in the city and they offer scrumptious biryani that you cannot say no to. Choose from authentic Mughlai dishes, aromatic biryani, tikkas, korma, paya, gosht and more to break your Ramadan fast.

Address: Pathe Bapurao Marg, Grant Road East, Chor Bazaar, Kamathipura

Noor Mohammadi Hotel

Another hotspot to visit during your Ramadan fasting days is Noor Mohammadi. This restaurant is one of the best places to eat in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar. Head to this place for delicacies like shammi kebab and nalli nihari. One of their most popular dishes is named after Sanjay Dutt. Since he is a frequent visitor at this restaurant, they make a dish called Chicken Sanju Baba to honour him.

Address: R Road, Abdul Hakim, Noor Mohammadi Chowk, Bhendi Bazaar

Sarvi

Another place you can head for iftari after Ramadan fasting is this iconic restaurant in Mumbai Central. For almost 90 years, the chefs have been making the most scrumptious seekh kebabs in the city. During the month of Ramadan 2023, they will also be serving Irani paya all night. It is said that if you eat a bowl of this dish along with two kebabs and two tandoori rotis at the night, then you can go without a meal for the whole day.

Address: 184 Police Station, 192, Dimtimkar Rd, opp. Nagpada, Dalal Estate

Suleman Usman Mithaiwala

The best thing about Ramadan fasting is the sweets and beverages that you can enjoy during iftari. Suleman Usman Mithaiwala offers thick and creamy shakes and mouth-watering sweets like a flatoon, malai khaja, and shahi sitafal halwa. You cannot miss eating the deep-fried malpuas, which are absolutely delectable.

Address: IbrahimMerchant Rd, below Minara Masjid, Pydhonie, Mandvi

Star Anise Patisserie

Star Anise Patisserie is offering iftar special boxes during the month of Ramadan. Their customized iftar special box will come with a different menu for each day. It is packed with a variety of dishes and desserts including chicken kathi rolls, chicken spring rolls, baked chicken au-gratin, date-walnut pudding, Hapus mango mousse, and stuffed malpua. All you need to do is place your order for pick up or delivery a day in advance before 05:00 pm.

Address: Malabar Mansion, 117, S B Singh Road, Colaba Causeway

Taj Ice Cream

Mr Icecreamwala (the owner of the eatery) is famous for his ice creams and people often flock to Taj Ice Cream for a perfect conclusion to an Iftar binge. Their hand-churned ice creams which come in original flavours like sitafal and chikoo are sinfully delicious.

Address: SBUT Transit Cluster – D Kharat, Chimna Butcher St, Bohri Mohalla

