13 best food stalls to try at Buangkok Hawker Centre

From white lor mee to Turkish shawarma, check out these 13 food stalls at Buangkok Hawker Centre.
Launched in November 2023, Buangkok Hawker Centre is located on the second floor of Sengkang Grand Mall, which is connected to Buangkok MRT Station. The dining establishment has over 700 seats and 38 stalls, most of which were opened on the eatery’s debut day.
Operator Fei Siong Group wanted Buangkok Hawker Centre to offer quality food at affordable prices and nurture Singapore’s culinary heritage. As a result, most of these dishes do not exceed S$5 (INR 415), and many stalls are run by people who come from a family of hawkers. They include Feng Ji Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice, whose founder started the popular Feng Feng chicken rice brand. Guan Kee is another, a kway chap stall that draws long lines at its original outlet in Toa Payoh.
Other tenants are renowned food brands. Eng Kee has made a name for itself for its fried chicken wings, and Ming Chung’s white lor mee hails from its location at Maude Road. Munchi Pancakes is a chain that offers min jiang kueh in both classic and contemporary flavours, and Chef Wang serves Din Tai Fung-style fried rice. Discover them and more, below.
Chef Wang brings Din Tai Fung-style fried rice at a fraction of the price. After working at the restaurant chain and the upscale Shang Palace, Wang Jing Jun started his eponymous stall at Beo Crescent Food Centre to specialise in fried rice. With its glistening yellow hue and slick grains, his version closely resembles the popular dish from Din Tai Fung, and can be topped with fried pork chop and fat prawns.
Eng Kee started as a Commonwealth hawker stall in the late 1980s and grew into a chain thanks to the popularity of its fried chicken wings. The dish is seasoned with soy sauce, oyster sauce, pepper, and other spices, then battered and deep-fried until crispy. The stall also sells economy bee hoon that can be beefed up with otah and luncheon meat.
Every decent hawker centre needs to have at least one chicken rice stall, and for Buangkok, it’s Feng Ji. It is run by Marcus, a second-generation hawker whose father started Feng Feng chicken rice in 1992. The juicy chicken breast is served in a delicate sauce, which the fragrant rice greedily absorbs, and their chilli sauce is homemade. Supplement your meal with chicken thigh and braised vegetables, or opt for the chicken hor fun.
Guan Kee is renowned for its kway chap, which draws hordes of diners to its original Toa Payoh location. People come for bowls of their silky noodles swooshing around in a deeply herbal broth, and paired with protein from egg to pork intestines all braised in the same gravy .
The bubble-shaped waffles from Hong Kong Egglet consist of around 30 spheres that are cooked together on a griddle until the top layer turns crispy. They can be ordered in different flavours: either savoury with spicy shrimp and chicken floss, or sweetened with pandan, strawberry, and chocolate. The stall also sells egglet-wrapped sausages and ice cream waffle sandwiches.
The highlight at Jue Shuang is lor mee. The gravy is prepared with a galaxy of spices from star anise to cinnamon, and the signature comes with various ingredients including fried fish and shredded chicken. Other dishes include chicken cutlet and fried yam chicken roll lor mee, as well as spinach bee hoon soup.
When it’s time for a refresher, look to Lift Me Up. The stall sells traditional desserts like ice kacang, chendol, and beancurd with grass jelly, together with warm treats from green bean soup to tau suan. They also have ice cream flavours such as tutti frutti and mango, which can be topped with marshmallows.
Unlike the Hokkien lor mee, a dark style commonly found in Singapore, Ming Chung’s rendition hails from Heng Hua, which involves a clear, delicate broth topped with chewy noodles and ingredients from seafood to pork. Other dishes include fried bee hoon with seafood, ngoh hiang, and kai lan with sheets of beancurd skin.
Munchi Pancakes modernises the classic min jiang kueh. Together with its traditional guise of coconut and peanut, they offer contemporary flavours including Thai milk tea and Belgian chocolate. Smaller sizes are also available – they call them Mini Munchis.
Nana Nyonya’s owners keep their family tradition alive by turning to their Peranakan grandparents for recipes, recreated here as dry laksa, mee siam, chap chye, and beef rendang. Finger food comes in the form of har cheong gai and otah, along with ngoh hiang.
Vegetarians can look to Origanics for meat-free versions of beloved hawker classics. The stall makes Sarawak kolo noodles topped with plant-based char siew, as well as lor mee, mee siam, nasi lemak, and braised duck rice. The stall also sells economy bee hoon and side dishes like seaweed chicken.
Discover culinary gems in the back lanes of Penang at this stall. They have the quintessential assam laksa and duck egg char kway teow, along with the lesser-seen Jawa mee. Sides range from pork intestines and braised pork belly to fishballs.
Shawarma N Kebab held various pop-ups at neighbourhood bazaars before settling in a permanent home at Buangkok. Turkish classics are on offer here, including kebab and falafel wraps, pite, and stuffed capsicum, hummus, and mandi rice laden with lamb and chicken. Finish off with luscious pieces of baklava and kunafa.
