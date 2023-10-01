About iced teas and cheesecakes: Looking at the history of Mumbai’s Cafe Churchill

There is something very esoteric about visiting Colaba in South Mumbai. Contrary to the common SoBo views of giant skyscrapers, fancy eateries and people just rushing to be somewhere, Colaba has a very easygoing vibe. You’ll spot locals bargaining with shop vendors, group of friends enjoying beers and homely cafes offering scrumptious food. One of the people’s favourite spots in this area, you ask? It is the quaint Cafe Churchill located in a cozy lane in Colaba, Mumbai.

Nestled in one small corner, Churchill Cafe might not be an easy spot to find. But if you are a local resident, you will know the way by heart. The small eatery can seat 30 people at once, and not many know but the owners of this place were the first few restauranters who introduced Mumbaikars to cheesecakes and special iced teas. Let’s learn a little about the history of one of Mumbai’s most iconic cafes.

What makes Churchill Cafe in Colaba so special for Mumbai?

Over the many years that Churchill Cafe has existed, it has built a reputation for its simple yet delicious food. The place where the Churchill cafe is located was owned by a 93-year-old Iranian lady, as history suggests.

Chef Hubert Fernandes takes care of the menu and is the one who looks after the customers. Polly Mistri and his wife Brenda Mistri have owned the place since 1995 approximately. It is said that their trips to America inspired them to introduce cheesecake in Churchill Cafe, a first of many for a local cafe in Colaba, Mumbai. They also introduced the concept of making iced teas, new kinds of cakes and pizzas.

As for Hubert, he comes with an experience of 14 years working at Taj. Being an assistant to the cook, he learned the importance of curating food that draws customers back, and he has been doing that for Churchill Cafe since he joined twenty eight years back.

Regulars at Cafe Churchill

This prehistoric eatery has many locals returning for a meal. Prominent personalities like M F Husain, Farooq Shaikh, and Tanaaz Currim, who resided nearby, often visited Churchill Cafe. Some celebrities like Firoze Nadiadwala came all the way from Juhu to eat here.

The menu at Cafe Churchill

The meals are served quickly but you will have to wait for some time to get a table, courtesy of the long queue outside the cafe. But it is worth the wait because when the fresh food arrives on your table, you are just reminded how hungry you are. At a very reasonable price, you can try dishes like Brodo Di Pollo con Crostini, Fernando Pasta, Fungi Spinach Alla Parmaggiano pasta from the elaborate Italian and Continental menu of Churchill Cafe. Do not leave without trying the iced teas and desserts, especially their cheesecakes.

Address: East West Court Building, Colaba Causeway, Apollo Bandar, Colaba

Operational hours: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

All Images: Cafe Churchill/Instagram